UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Download TG TET Admit Card Link at tgtet.aptonline.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 27, 2025, 15:22 IST

TG TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Telangana, released the TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 on Dec 27, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards for the Jan 3–31 CBT exam at tgtet.aptonline.in using their Journal Number. The hall ticket is mandatory for entry into the examination hall.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TS TET Hall Ticket 2026
TS TET Hall Ticket 2026

TS TET Hall Ticket 2026: The Department of School Education, Telangana, released the TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 on December 27, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the January 2026 session of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) can now download their admit card from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. The TS TET Exam 2026 is mandatory for candidates to secure teaching positions for Classes 1 to 8 in government, aided, and private schools across the state. The TG TET examination is scheduled to be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from January 3 to January 31, 2026.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 Direct Download Link

Candidates can download their TG TET admit card 2025 directly from the official link provided below. To download the TG TET Hall Ticket, candidates must provide their Journal Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are advised to use a desktop or laptop to download the hall ticket to avoid any technical glitches often encountered on mobile devices. The hall ticket is important for the candidate as well as the examination centre details.
Direct Link to Download TS TET January 2026 Hall Ticket (Link Active)

TS TET 2026 Hall Ticket Overview

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 is out; candidates can download it by providing their journal number and date of birth. The admit card is an important document that candidate must carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Check the table below for TG TET Admit Card 2025 Overview

Particulars

Details

Exam Body

Department of School Education, Government of Telangana

Exam Name

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET/TS TET)

Session

January 2026

Hall Ticket Release Date

December 27, 2025

Exam Dates

January 3 to January 31, 2026

Exam Mode

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Shift Timings

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Official Website

tgtet.aptonline.in

How to Download TS TET Hall Ticket 2026?

Candidates can download their TS TET Hall Ticket by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website of TG TET, tgtet.aptonline.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Hall Ticket Download for TG TET January 2026".
  • A new page will open up; now enter your ournal Number and Date of Birth
  • Click on the Submit button.
  • Your TS TET Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Verify all details like your name, photo, and exam centre.
  • Download the PDF and take at least two clear printouts for the exam day.

Details Mentioned on the TS TET Admit Card

Before downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in this are correct. In case of any discrepancy candidates must reach out the helpdesk

  • Candidate’s Name & Father’s Name
  • Roll Number and Registration Number
  • Photograph and Digital Signature
  • Exam Date and Shift
  • Examination Center Address and Code
  • Paper Opted (Paper I, Paper II, or Both)
  • Language Opted for Paper I/II

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News