TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Download TG TET Admit Card Link at tgtet.aptonline.in

TS TET Hall Ticket 2026: The Department of School Education, Telangana, released the TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 on December 27, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the January 2026 session of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) can now download their admit card from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. The TS TET Exam 2026 is mandatory for candidates to secure teaching positions for Classes 1 to 8 in government, aided, and private schools across the state. The TG TET examination is scheduled to be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from January 3 to January 31, 2026.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 Direct Download Link

Candidates can download their TG TET admit card 2025 directly from the official link provided below. To download the TG TET Hall Ticket, candidates must provide their Journal Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are advised to use a desktop or laptop to download the hall ticket to avoid any technical glitches often encountered on mobile devices. The hall ticket is important for the candidate as well as the examination centre details.

Direct Link to Download TS TET January 2026 Hall Ticket (Link Active)