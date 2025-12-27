TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Download TG TET Admit Card Link at tgtet.aptonline.in

TS TET Hall Ticket 2026: The Department of School Education, Telangana, released the TS TET Hall Ticket 2026 on December 27, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the January 2026 session of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) can now download their admit card from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. The TS TET Exam 2026 is mandatory for candidates to secure teaching positions for Classes 1 to 8 in government, aided, and private schools across the state. The TG TET examination is scheduled to be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from January 3 to January 31, 2026.
Candidates can download their TG TET admit card 2025 directly from the official link provided below. To download the TG TET Hall Ticket, candidates must provide their Journal Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are advised to use a desktop or laptop to download the hall ticket to avoid any technical glitches often encountered on mobile devices. The hall ticket is important for the candidate as well as the examination centre details.
TS TET 2026 Hall Ticket Overview
TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 is out; candidates can download it by providing their journal number and date of birth. The admit card is an important document that candidate must carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Check the table below for TG TET Admit Card 2025 Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Body
|
Department of School Education, Government of Telangana
|
Exam Name
|
Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET/TS TET)
|
Session
|
January 2026
|
Hall Ticket Release Date
|
December 27, 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
January 3 to January 31, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (Computer-Based Test)
|
Shift Timings
|
Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|
Official Website
|
tgtet.aptonline.in
How to Download TS TET Hall Ticket 2026?
Candidates can download their TS TET Hall Ticket by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website of TG TET, tgtet.aptonline.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Hall Ticket Download for TG TET January 2026".
- A new page will open up; now enter your ournal Number and Date of Birth
- Click on the Submit button.
- Your TS TET Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify all details like your name, photo, and exam centre.
- Download the PDF and take at least two clear printouts for the exam day.
Details Mentioned on the TS TET Admit Card
Before downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in this are correct. In case of any discrepancy candidates must reach out the helpdesk
- Candidate’s Name & Father’s Name
- Roll Number and Registration Number
- Photograph and Digital Signature
- Exam Date and Shift
- Examination Center Address and Code
- Paper Opted (Paper I, Paper II, or Both)
- Language Opted for Paper I/II
