Which City Is Known As The Diamond Capital of India?

Did you know that India is home to hundreds of cities, each with its own special "pet name"? India is a land of incredible variety, and its cities are no different. From the grand palaces of the north to the peaceful backwaters of the south, every corner of the country has a story to tell. To celebrate their unique beauty, many of these places have earned famous nicknames. For example, Jaipur is known as the "Pink City" for its colourful buildings, while Udaipur is called the "City of Lakes" for its romantic waters. Kolkata is known as the "City of Joy", and Bengaluru is famous as the "Silicon Valley of India" due to its big tech industry. These names help us understand what makes each city special. But do you know which city is known as the Diamond City of India? Here is a hint: it is located in the state of Gujarat and handles nearly 90% of the world's diamond cutting and polishing. In this article, we'll take a look at the history, culture, and reasons why this sparkling city is so famous.

Which City Is Known As The Diamond City Of India? The city known as the Diamond City of India is Surat, located in the western state of Gujarat along the banks of the Tapi River. While India is no longer a major diamond miner, Surat has become the global hub of the industry through its exceptional processing skills. In fact, 9 out of every 10 diamonds you see in jewellery shops around the world are cut and polished right here. It earned its "Diamond City" nickname because it processes nearly 90% of the world's rough diamonds. Apart from its sparkling gems, Surat is also a central textile hub and is often called the "Silk City". It is one of India's fastest-growing and cleanest cities, blending a rich history of trade with modern industrial power. 10+ Lesser-Known Facts About the Diamond City Surat polishes about 90% of the world's small diamonds. If a diamond is on a ring in New York or London, it likely visited Surat first.

Diamonds are made of 100% carbon. The "magic" of Surat lies in harnessing friction and scientific principles to manipulate light at precise angles.

The diamond industry here actually began in 1901, when a local businessman brought a boatload of diamond cutters from East Africa.

Due to the massive diamond and textile industries, Surat has one of the lowest unemployment rates in India.

Since diamonds are the hardest natural substance (10 on the Mohs scale), workers in Surat use diamond-topped tools to cut other diamonds.

Surat has previously been ranked as India's city with the highest per capita income.

It was the first Indian city to install an innovative CCTV surveillance system to monitor traffic and safety.

It is consistently ranked among the world's top 5 fastest-growing cities.

The Surat Railway Station was once awarded the title of the cleanest in India and is unique because the train tracks are on the first floor!

Long before diamonds, Surat was the main port for the Mughal Empire and the first place the British East India Company landed.

Most natural diamonds polished in Surat are between 1 billion and 3.5 billion years old, older than many dinosaurs!

Surat now houses the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest office building, even bigger than the Pentagon in the USA. Which City Is Known As Gold City?

Jaisalmer, located in the heart of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan, is celebrated as the "Golden City" of India. This nickname comes from the distinct yellow sandstone used in nearly all its architecture, including the massive Jaisalmer Fort. When the sun hits these buildings, the entire city glows with a warm, golden hue, creating a magical desert landscape. Which City Is Known As Silver City? Cuttack, the former capital of Odisha, is famously known as the "Silver City". This title is a tribute to its world-renowned Tarakasi (silver filigree) work. For over 500 years, local artisans have been crafting exquisite jewellery and decorative pieces from incredibly thin silver strands. Which Is The Diamond City Of The World? While Surat is India's diamond hub, Antwerp, Belgium, is widely recognised as the "Diamond Capital of the World." It serves as the primary global centre for the diamond trade, with roughly 80% of the world's rough diamonds and 50% of all polished diamonds passing through its historic Diamond District. It has been the leading international trade hub for gems since the 15th century.