The year 2025 has been quite busy when we talk about global summits, conferences, and major international gatherings. These summits and conferences brought world leaders, policymakers, industry experts, scientists, and activists together so that they can address pressing global challenges and plan future cooperation.
Key political and economic summits brought together defence and government leaders to discuss shared security priorities. Further, leaders and experts even got together to learn about risks of artificial intelligence. In another major multilateral gathering in 2025, Brazil hosted the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasizing cooperation among emerging economies.
Beyond political summits, a wide range of sector-specific conferences and scientific forums took place in various cities around the world which included environmental, engineering, biotechnology, and energy summits. These gatherings collectively show how nations and experts are collaborating on issues from public health and clean energy to space science and innovation.
Here is a complete list of major summits and conferences in 2025, along with their host locations and countries, so you can easily understand where and how global conversations are being shaped throughout the year.
List of Complete Summit and Conference in 2025 with Place and Host Country
Here is the complete list of all the Summit and Conferences that were held in the year 2025:
November 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
22nd ASEAN–India Summit (held alongside the 47th ASEAN Summit)
|
Malaysia
|
APEC Summit 2025
|
South Korea
|
World Social Summit for Development (WSSD-2)
|
Qatar
|
Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF) Initiative Launch (COP30 sidelines)
|
Brazil
|
United Nations COP32 Climate Summit (announced for 2027)
|
Ethiopia
|
Global Energy Leaders’ Summit (GELS) 2025
|
India
|
South India Natural Farming Summit 2025
|
India
|
Global Big Cats Summit (announced for 2026)
|
India
|
Earth Summit 2025-26 (2nd Edition)
|
India
|
Regional Open Digital Health Summit 2025 (RODHS 2025)
|
India
|
COP31 Climate Summit (upcoming)
|
Turkey
|
20th G20 Leaders’ Summit (Mission 300 launch)
|
South Africa
|
National Conference on Handlooms & Handicrafts
|
India
|
National Conference on National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA)
|
India
|
Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Exhibition 2025
|
India
|
National Conference on Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms
|
India
|
BIMSTEC-India Marine Research Network (BIMReN) Conference
|
India
|
Cooperative Kumbh 2025 (CoopKumbh 2025)
|
India
|
International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2025)
|
India
|
Navy Education Society (NES) Conference 2025
|
India
|
International Ayurveda Conference
|
Brazil
|
Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) Annual Conference
|
India
|
Shipbuilding, Indigenisation & IT Conference (Indian Coast Guard)
|
India
|
World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25)
|
Azerbaijan
October 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
Global Food Regulators Summit 2025 (3rd Edition)
|
India
|
Sustainable Mountain Development Summit (SMDS-XII)
|
India
|
World Green Economy Summit (WGES) 2025
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Gaza Peace Summit
|
Egypt
|
India’s first Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Summit (during IMC 2025)
|
India
|
Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit 2025
|
India
|
Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord (47th ASEAN Summit)
|
Malaysia
|
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) 69th General Conference
|
Austria
|
AeroDefCon 2025 (Aerospace & Defence Conference)
|
India
|
National Conference on Land Administration & Disaster Management
|
India
|
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (68th CPC)
|
Barbados
|
Conference on “Extradition of Fugitives: Challenges and Strategies”
|
India
|
COP10 to the International Convention against Doping in Sport
|
France
|
Sevilla Forum on Debt (UNCTAD-16)
|
Switzerland
|
Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 (announced)
|
India
|
Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 (NIPUN Portal Launch)
|
India
|
National Agricultural Students Conference
|
India
September 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
India Clean Transportation Summit (ICTS) 2025 – DOSTI (Delhi-Oslo Smart Transport Initiative) announcement
|
India
|
Global Sustainability Summit (20th Edition)
|
India
|
Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) 2027 (hosting announced)
|
India
|
Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) 2025 (4th Edition)
|
Italy
|
India-AI Impact Summit 2026 (logo & initiatives unveiled)
|
India
|
BIMSTEC Young Leaders’ Summit 2025 (2nd Edition)
|
India
|
Africa Climate Summit 2 (ACS2)
|
Ethiopia
|
WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine (2nd Edition – co-hosting agreement)
|
India
|
International Conference of Young Buddhist Scholars (ICYBS) – 3rd Edition
|
India
|
SAMHiTA Conference on South Asia’s Manuscript Traditions and Mathematical Contributions
|
India
|
DialogueNEXT Conference on Global Food Security
|
India
|
Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025
|
India
|
International Conference on Space 2025
|
India
|
Corp-Con 2025 (Conference on ESG & Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code)
|
India
|
National Agriculture Conference – Rabi Abhiyan 2025
|
India
|
National Conference of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Women Empowerment
|
India
|
MANTHAN 2025 – National Conference by DGDE
|
India
|
World Teak Conference (WTC) 2025 (5th Edition – hosting announced)
|
India
|
Conference of State Finance Secretaries (35th Edition)
|
India
|
Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025
|
India
August 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
Maritime Financing Summit 2025
|
India
|
Odisha Textile Summit (ODISHA TEX 2025)
|
India
|
AI Impact Summit 2026 (announced)
|
India
|
Armed Forces National Conference – SHAPE 2025
|
India
|
COP-33 Cell established for proposed COP-33 (2028 hosting)
|
India
|
Asia-Pacific Telecommunity WRC-27 Preparatory Group (Vice Chair & Editorial Chair appointment)
|
Thailand
|
Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference
|
India
|
National Conference on Critical Minerals: Exploration and Exploitation
|
India
|
MAPIKI 2025 – National Conference on Metrology
|
India
|
Bharat Steel 2026 (International Conference-cum-Exhibition – announced)
|
India
|
Conference “Waterways to Wonder: Unlocking Cruise Tourism”
|
India
|
MILMEDICON-2025 (International Conference on Military Trauma)
|
India
|
23rd General Conference of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD)
|
Thailand
|
All-India Speakers’ Conference 2025
|
India
|
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (68th CPC)
|
Barbados
|
World Water Week (WWW)
|
Sweden
|
International Conference on “Future of Pali Studies”
|
Sri Lanka
July 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
NATO Summit 2026 (hosting announced)
|
Türkiye
|
India Maize Summit (11th Edition)
|
India
|
BRICS Summit 2025 (17th Edition)
|
Brazil
|
Youth Spiritual Summit
|
India
|
National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies (Maiden Edition)
|
India
|
International Mental Health Conference (24th IMHC)
|
Thailand
|
National Conference on Curricular and Assessment Equivalence of Boards
|
India
|
National Conference on Responsible Business Conduct (NCRBC) 2025
|
India
|
International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4)
|
Spain
|
Controllers’ Conference 2025 (Defence Accounts Department)
|
India
|
Conference on “Reclaiming India’s Knowledge Legacy Through Manuscript Heritage”
|
India
|
Trade Facilitation Conference 2025
|
India
|
Semicon India 2025 (4th Edition)
|
India
|
India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 (11th Edition)
|
India
|
Shalyacon 2025 – National Conference on Shalya Tantra
|
India
|
National Conference on Good Governance Practices
|
India
June 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
Battery Summit 2025 (Battery Aadhaar Initiative launch)
|
India
|
IATA 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) & World Air Transport Summit (WATS)
|
India
|
BharatGen Summit (Launch of BharatGen AI model)
|
India
|
Yoga Connect Global Summit
|
India
|
Health20 (H20) Summit 2025
|
Switzerland
|
G7 Summit (51st Edition)
|
Canada
|
Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit (7th Edition)
|
India
|
International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation 2025
|
Tajikistan
|
National Agriculture–Renewable Energy Conference 2025
|
India
|
Mind, Brain, and Consciousness Conference (MBCC 2025)
|
India
|
United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3)
|
France
|
National Conference on Agri Stack
|
India
|
Bonn Climate Change Conference 2025
|
Germany
|
National Conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures
|
India
|
Indian Conservation Conference (ICCON) 2025
|
India
May 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
National Community Radio Conference (8th Edition)
|
India
|
National Mediation Conference 2025 (1st Edition)
|
India
|
World Bank Land Conference 2025
|
United States
|
Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX 2025)
|
India
|
RIMES Ministerial Conference (4th Edition)
|
Sri Lanka
|
UN Climate Conference (COP-30) 2025
|
Brazil
|
Bharat 6G 2025 – International Conference & Exhibition
|
India
|
CERT-In SAMVAAD 2025 – National Cybersecurity Conference
|
India
|
World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025)
|
India
|
MRSAM India Eco-System Summit 2.0
|
India
|
Inclusive India Summit
|
India
|
World Hydrogen Summit 2025
|
Netherlands
|
Rising North East Investors Summit 2025
|
India
|
World Hydrogen 2025 Awards
|
Netherlands
April 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
BIMSTEC Summit (6th Edition)
|
Thailand
|
Global Technology Summit (9th Edition)
|
India
|
India Global Forum – NXT25 Summit 2025
|
India
|
Proposal for Climate Change Council (initiative by Brazil)
|
Brazil
|
International Research Conference on Pension (IRCP) 2025
|
India
|
Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 (First Edition)
|
India
|
SEFCO-2025: Shaping the Energy Future
|
India
|
COPs of Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions 2025
|
Switzerland
March 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2025
|
India
|
Conference on “India 2047: Building a Climate-Resilient Future”
|
India
|
World TB Day 2025 Summit
|
India
|
Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit 2025
|
France
|
WHO Global Conference on Air Pollution and Health 2025
|
Colombia
|
International Radiobiology Conference 2025
|
India
|
International Spice Conference (ISC) 2025
|
India
|
Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16 – CBD)
|
Italy
|
Bharat Calling Conference 2025
|
India
|
GRIDCON 2025 – International Conference & Exhibition
|
India
|
Water Sustainability Conference 2025
|
India
|
75th Anniversary Event of National Sample Survey (NSS)
|
India
|
National Conference on “Environment – 2025”
|
India
February 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit
|
Tanzania
|
BIMSTEC Youth Summit
|
India
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit (3rd Edition)
|
France
|
World Governments Summit (12th Edition) 2025
|
United Arab Emirates
|
BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2025 (upcoming)
|
Brazil
|
Raisina Middle East Conference (First Edition)
|
United Arab Emirates
|
International Conference on Innovations in Unani Medicine (Unani Day 2025)
|
India
|
IIAS–DARPG India Conference 2025
|
India
|
No Money for Terror (NMFT) Conference (4th Edition)
|
Germany
|
International Conference – SILKTECH 2025
|
India
|
Indian Ocean Conference (8th Edition)
|
Oman
|
NAVDEX 2025 (Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference)
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Conference on Women Peacekeepers from the Global South
|
India
|
International Conference on Carbon Markets – PRAKRITI 2025
|
India
January 2025
|
Event
|
Country
|
Global Investors Summit (GIS), Bhopal
|
India
|
International Conference on Leveraging Emerging Technologies and Analytics for Development (LEAD-2024)
|
India
|
Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) – 2026 (hosting announced)
|
India
|
National Mining Ministers’ Conference (3rd Edition)
|
India
|
International Olympic Research Conference (1st Edition)
|
India
|
International Conference on “Sun, Space Weather, and Solar-Stellar Connections”
|
India
|
India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) – “Road to Game Jam” Challenge
|
India
