UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Complete Summit and Conference in 2025 with Place and Host Country

By Nikhil Batra
Dec 27, 2025, 13:05 IST

Looking for a detailed overview of global summits and conferences in 2025? This article brings together important political, economic, scientific, and environmental meetings, clearly mentioning where each event took place and which country hosted it.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
List of Summit and Conferences
List of Summit and Conferences

The year 2025 has been quite busy when we talk about global summits, conferences, and major international gatherings. These summits and conferences brought world leaders, policymakers, industry experts, scientists, and activists together so that they can address pressing global challenges and plan future cooperation. 

Key political and economic summits brought together defence and government leaders to discuss shared security priorities. Further, leaders and experts even got together to learn about risks of artificial intelligence. In another major multilateral gathering in 2025, Brazil hosted the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasizing cooperation among emerging economies.

Beyond political summits, a wide range of sector-specific conferences and scientific forums took place in various cities around the world which included environmental, engineering, biotechnology, and energy summits. These gatherings collectively show how nations and experts are collaborating on issues from public health and clean energy to space science and innovation. 

Here is a complete list of major summits and conferences in 2025, along with their host locations and countries, so you can easily understand where and how global conversations are being shaped throughout the year.

List of Complete Summit and Conference in 2025 with Place and Host Country

Here is the complete list of all the Summit and Conferences that were held in the year 2025: 

November 2025

Event

Country

22nd ASEAN–India Summit (held alongside the 47th ASEAN Summit)

Malaysia

APEC Summit 2025

South Korea

World Social Summit for Development (WSSD-2)

Qatar

Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF) Initiative Launch (COP30 sidelines)

Brazil

United Nations COP32 Climate Summit (announced for 2027)

Ethiopia

Global Energy Leaders’ Summit (GELS) 2025

India

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025

India

Global Big Cats Summit (announced for 2026)

India

Earth Summit 2025-26 (2nd Edition)

India

Regional Open Digital Health Summit 2025 (RODHS 2025)

India

COP31 Climate Summit (upcoming)

Turkey

20th G20 Leaders’ Summit (Mission 300 launch)

South Africa

National Conference on Handlooms & Handicrafts

India

National Conference on National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA)

India

Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Exhibition 2025

India

National Conference on Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms

India

BIMSTEC-India Marine Research Network (BIMReN) Conference

India

Cooperative Kumbh 2025 (CoopKumbh 2025)

India

International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2025)

India

Navy Education Society (NES) Conference 2025

India

International Ayurveda Conference

Brazil

Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) Annual Conference

India

Shipbuilding, Indigenisation & IT Conference (Indian Coast Guard)

India

World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25)

Azerbaijan

October 2025

Event

Country

Global Food Regulators Summit 2025 (3rd Edition)

India

Sustainable Mountain Development Summit (SMDS-XII)

India

World Green Economy Summit (WGES) 2025

United Arab Emirates

Gaza Peace Summit

Egypt

India’s first Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Summit (during IMC 2025)

India

Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit 2025

India

Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord (47th ASEAN Summit)

Malaysia

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) 69th General Conference

Austria

AeroDefCon 2025 (Aerospace & Defence Conference)

India

National Conference on Land Administration & Disaster Management

India

Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (68th CPC)

Barbados

Conference on “Extradition of Fugitives: Challenges and Strategies”

India

COP10 to the International Convention against Doping in Sport

France

Sevilla Forum on Debt (UNCTAD-16)

Switzerland

Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 (announced)

India

Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 (NIPUN Portal Launch)

India

National Agricultural Students Conference

India

September 2025

Event

Country

India Clean Transportation Summit (ICTS) 2025 – DOSTI (Delhi-Oslo Smart Transport Initiative) announcement

India

Global Sustainability Summit (20th Edition)

India

Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) 2027 (hosting announced)

India

Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) 2025 (4th Edition)

Italy

India-AI Impact Summit 2026 (logo & initiatives unveiled)

India

BIMSTEC Young Leaders’ Summit 2025 (2nd Edition)

India

Africa Climate Summit 2 (ACS2)

Ethiopia

WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine (2nd Edition – co-hosting agreement)

India

International Conference of Young Buddhist Scholars (ICYBS) – 3rd Edition

India

SAMHiTA Conference on South Asia’s Manuscript Traditions and Mathematical Contributions

India

DialogueNEXT Conference on Global Food Security

India

Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025

India

International Conference on Space 2025

India

Corp-Con 2025 (Conference on ESG & Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code)

India

National Agriculture Conference – Rabi Abhiyan 2025

India

National Conference of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Women Empowerment

India

MANTHAN 2025 – National Conference by DGDE

India

World Teak Conference (WTC) 2025 (5th Edition – hosting announced)

India

Conference of State Finance Secretaries (35th Edition)

India

Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025

India

August 2025

Event

Country

Maritime Financing Summit 2025

India

Odisha Textile Summit (ODISHA TEX 2025)

India

AI Impact Summit 2026 (announced)

India

Armed Forces National Conference – SHAPE 2025

India

COP-33 Cell established for proposed COP-33 (2028 hosting)

India

Asia-Pacific Telecommunity WRC-27 Preparatory Group (Vice Chair & Editorial Chair appointment)

Thailand

Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference

India

National Conference on Critical Minerals: Exploration and Exploitation

India

MAPIKI 2025 – National Conference on Metrology

India

Bharat Steel 2026 (International Conference-cum-Exhibition – announced)

India

Conference “Waterways to Wonder: Unlocking Cruise Tourism”

India

MILMEDICON-2025 (International Conference on Military Trauma)

India

23rd General Conference of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD)

Thailand

All-India Speakers’ Conference 2025

India

Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (68th CPC)

Barbados

World Water Week (WWW)

Sweden

International Conference on “Future of Pali Studies”

Sri Lanka

July 2025

Event

Country

NATO Summit 2026 (hosting announced)

Türkiye

India Maize Summit (11th Edition)

India

BRICS Summit 2025 (17th Edition)

Brazil

Youth Spiritual Summit

India

National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies (Maiden Edition)

India

International Mental Health Conference (24th IMHC)

Thailand

National Conference on Curricular and Assessment Equivalence of Boards

India

National Conference on Responsible Business Conduct (NCRBC) 2025

India

International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4)

Spain

Controllers’ Conference 2025 (Defence Accounts Department)

India

Conference on “Reclaiming India’s Knowledge Legacy Through Manuscript Heritage”

India

Trade Facilitation Conference 2025

India

Semicon India 2025 (4th Edition)

India

India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 (11th Edition)

India

Shalyacon 2025 – National Conference on Shalya Tantra

India

National Conference on Good Governance Practices

India

June 2025

Event

Country

Battery Summit 2025 (Battery Aadhaar Initiative launch)

India

IATA 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) & World Air Transport Summit (WATS)

India

BharatGen Summit (Launch of BharatGen AI model)

India

Yoga Connect Global Summit

India

Health20 (H20) Summit 2025

Switzerland

G7 Summit (51st Edition)

Canada

Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit (7th Edition)

India

International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation 2025

Tajikistan

National Agriculture–Renewable Energy Conference 2025

India

Mind, Brain, and Consciousness Conference (MBCC 2025)

India

United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3)

France

National Conference on Agri Stack

India

Bonn Climate Change Conference 2025

Germany

National Conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures

India

Indian Conservation Conference (ICCON) 2025

India

May 2025

Event

Country

National Community Radio Conference (8th Edition)

India

National Mediation Conference 2025 (1st Edition)

India

World Bank Land Conference 2025

United States

Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX 2025)

India

RIMES Ministerial Conference (4th Edition)

Sri Lanka

UN Climate Conference (COP-30) 2025

Brazil

Bharat 6G 2025 – International Conference & Exhibition

India

CERT-In SAMVAAD 2025 – National Cybersecurity Conference

India

World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025)

India

MRSAM India Eco-System Summit 2.0

India

Inclusive India Summit

India

World Hydrogen Summit 2025

Netherlands

Rising North East Investors Summit 2025

India

World Hydrogen 2025 Awards

Netherlands

April 2025

Event

Country

BIMSTEC Summit (6th Edition)

Thailand

Global Technology Summit (9th Edition)

India

India Global Forum – NXT25 Summit 2025

India

Proposal for Climate Change Council (initiative by Brazil)

Brazil

International Research Conference on Pension (IRCP) 2025

India

Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 (First Edition)

India

SEFCO-2025: Shaping the Energy Future

India

COPs of Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions 2025

Switzerland

March 2025

Event

Country

World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2025

India

Conference on “India 2047: Building a Climate-Resilient Future”

India

World TB Day 2025 Summit

India

Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit 2025

France

WHO Global Conference on Air Pollution and Health 2025

Colombia

International Radiobiology Conference 2025

India

International Spice Conference (ISC) 2025

India

Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16 – CBD)

Italy

Bharat Calling Conference 2025

India

GRIDCON 2025 – International Conference & Exhibition

India

Water Sustainability Conference 2025

India

75th Anniversary Event of National Sample Survey (NSS)

India

National Conference on “Environment – 2025”

India

February 2025

Event

Country

Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit

Tanzania

BIMSTEC Youth Summit

India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit (3rd Edition)

France

World Governments Summit (12th Edition) 2025

United Arab Emirates

BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2025 (upcoming)

Brazil

Raisina Middle East Conference (First Edition)

United Arab Emirates

International Conference on Innovations in Unani Medicine (Unani Day 2025)

India

IIAS–DARPG India Conference 2025

India

No Money for Terror (NMFT) Conference (4th Edition)

Germany

International Conference – SILKTECH 2025

India

Indian Ocean Conference (8th Edition)

Oman

NAVDEX 2025 (Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference)

United Arab Emirates

Conference on Women Peacekeepers from the Global South

India

International Conference on Carbon Markets – PRAKRITI 2025

India

January 2025

Event

Country

Global Investors Summit (GIS), Bhopal

India

International Conference on Leveraging Emerging Technologies and Analytics for Development (LEAD-2024)

India

Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) – 2026 (hosting announced)

India

National Mining Ministers’ Conference (3rd Edition)

India

International Olympic Research Conference (1st Edition)

India

International Conference on “Sun, Space Weather, and Solar-Stellar Connections”

India

India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) – “Road to Game Jam” Challenge

India

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News