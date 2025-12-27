List of Complete Summit and Conference in 2025 with Place and Host Country

The year 2025 has been quite busy when we talk about global summits, conferences, and major international gatherings. These summits and conferences brought world leaders, policymakers, industry experts, scientists, and activists together so that they can address pressing global challenges and plan future cooperation.

Key political and economic summits brought together defence and government leaders to discuss shared security priorities. Further, leaders and experts even got together to learn about risks of artificial intelligence. In another major multilateral gathering in 2025, Brazil hosted the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasizing cooperation among emerging economies.

Beyond political summits, a wide range of sector-specific conferences and scientific forums took place in various cities around the world which included environmental, engineering, biotechnology, and energy summits. These gatherings collectively show how nations and experts are collaborating on issues from public health and clean energy to space science and innovation.