GRSE Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 220 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

GRSE Recruitment 2026: The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a Government of India Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence has invited online applications for Apprentices and HR Trainees for the year 2025-26. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 220 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and HR Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 10, 2026.
In this article, you will get all the details regarding the recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
GRSE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
Last date of applicion: January 10, 26
GRSE Recruitment 2026 Vacancies
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 220 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and HR Trainee. Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below-
|Name of Posts
|Number of Posts
|Trade Apprentice
|80
|Trade Apprentice (Fresher)
|40
|Graduate Apprentice
|40
|Technician Apprentice
|60
|HR Trainee
|06
GRSE 2026 Notification PDF
Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and HR Trainee vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
What is the GRSE 2026 Eligibility and Age Limit?
The posts wise eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority on its official website. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply for the GRSE 2026?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website www.grse.in
Step 2: Click on the link GRSE recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
