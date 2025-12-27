UGC NET Admit Card 2025
GRSE Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 220 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

By Manish Kumar
Dec 27, 2025, 09:35 IST

GRSE Recruitment 2026: The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) has published notification for 220 Apprentices and Trainees posts in different disciplines. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

GRSE Recruitment 2026: The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a Government of India Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence has invited online applications for Apprentices and HR Trainees for the year 2025-26. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 220 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and HR Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 10, 2026.

In this article, you will get all the details regarding the recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

GRSE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
Last date of applicion: January 10, 26

GRSE Recruitment 2026 Vacancies

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 220 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and HR Trainee. Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below-

Name of Posts  Number of Posts 
Trade Apprentice  80
Trade Apprentice (Fresher)  40
Graduate Apprentice  40
Technician Apprentice  60
HR Trainee  06

GRSE 2026 Notification PDF

Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and HR Trainee vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

GRSE 2026 Download PDF

What is the GRSE 2026 Eligibility and Age Limit?

The posts wise eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority on its official website. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

How To Apply for the GRSE 2026?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website www.grse.in
Step 2: Click on the link GRSE recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

