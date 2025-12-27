GRSE Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 220 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

GRSE Recruitment 2026: The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a Government of India Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence has invited online applications for Apprentices and HR Trainees for the year 2025-26. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 220 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and HR Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 10, 2026.

In this article, you will get all the details regarding the recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

GRSE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Last date of applicion: January 10, 26