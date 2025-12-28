List of Top 5 Most Valuable Sports Franchises in the World, #No.3 Will Surprise You!

The rarity and value of any sport increase based on strong media deals, loyal fan bases, and global reach. In such cases, the world awaits the answer to the value of professional sports teams that has reached record levels in recent years, especially by 2025. Multiple factors behind this have pushed franchise worth far beyond ticket sales alone.

So, what is the most valuable sports franchise in the world in 2025? Let us find the answer that highlights how dominant American sports have become, especially the NFL, NHL, and NBA, etc. In 2025, the list of the most valuable sports franchises in the world is led by familiar names, with valuations crossing the $10 billion mark at an unprecedented scale.

What Is the Most Valuable Sports Franchise?

The Dallas Cowboys hold the title of the top sport as the world’s most valuable sports franchise. The NFL giant is now valued at an estimated $13 billion. This makes it the first team in sports history to reach this level. Its success comes from massive media rights, strong sponsorship deals, and one of the most recognisable brands in global sport.