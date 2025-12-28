List of Top 5 Most Valuable Sports Franchises in the World, #No.3 Will Surprise You!

The rarity and value of any sport increase based on strong media deals, loyal fan bases, and global reach. In such cases, the world awaits the answer to the value of professional sports teams that has reached record levels in recent years, especially by 2025. Multiple factors behind this have pushed franchise worth far beyond ticket sales alone.
So, what is the most valuable sports franchise in the world in 2025? Let us find the answer that highlights how dominant American sports have become, especially the NFL, NHL, and NBA, etc. In 2025, the list of the most valuable sports franchises in the world is led by familiar names, with valuations crossing the $10 billion mark at an unprecedented scale.
What Is the Most Valuable Sports Franchise?
The Dallas Cowboys hold the title of the top sport as the world’s most valuable sports franchise. The NFL giant is now valued at an estimated $13 billion. This makes it the first team in sports history to reach this level. Its success comes from massive media rights, strong sponsorship deals, and one of the most recognisable brands in global sport.
List of the 5 Most Valuable Sports Franchises (2025)
The table below answers your question about the top 5 leading and most valuable sports franchises in the world according to Forbes:
|
Rank
|
Team
|
League
|
Estimated Value
|
1
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
NFL
|
$13 billion
|
2
|
Golden State Warriors
|
NBA
|
$11 billion
|
3
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
NFL
|
$10.5 billion
|
4
|
New York Giants
|
NFL
|
$10.1 billion
|
5
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
NBA
|
$10 billion
Source: Forbes, Statista
Why the Top Three Teams Are So Valuable?
The Dallas Cowboys lead due to the NFL’s revenue-sharing model, which ensures financial stability across teams. Their brand value alone generates massive income through merchandise and sponsorships.
The Golden State Warriors benefit from NBA growth, strong global fan engagement, and a modern arena that boosts matchday revenue. Their recent success on the court has also raised long-term value.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams gained a major boost after moving into SoFi Stadium. The venue hosts major sporting and entertainment events, adding year-round income streams.
What are the Key Trivia Facts Behind Rising Franchise Values?
Several factors explain why sports franchise values are growing so quickly:
-
NFL dominance is driven by broadcast deals and revenue sharing
-
NBA global expansion is making headlines, especially in Asia and Europe
-
Digital media growth, which includes streaming and social platforms
-
Rising investment in women’s sports, such as the WNBA and NWSL
According to ESPN, these trends are expected to continue well beyond 2025.
Therefore, the most valuable sports franchises in 2025 show how modern sport has become a powerful business. With billion-dollar valuations now common, teams are no longer just clubs. They are global entertainment brands. As media rights and international audiences grow, these values are likely to climb even higher.
