UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-wise Syllabus PDFs

UP Board Class 12 All Subjects Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttar Pradesh Board has officially released the comprehensive syllabus for Class 12 for the academic year 2025-26. This crucial update covers all compulsory and optional subjects, and the syllabi are now available in a free, downloadable PDF format. This release is a key resource for all students preparing for the upcoming board examinations, as it outlines the specific topics and curriculum for each subject. It is highly recommended that students download these latest PDFs to ensure their preparation is aligned with the new guidelines.
This article provides direct links to the free PDF downloads for various Class 12 subjects. Students can access and review the new syllabi to identify any changes or updates in the curriculum. By starting their preparation with the latest official syllabus, students can create an effective and well-structured study plan, ensuring they cover all the required material and maximize their chances of success in the 2025-26 board examinations.
How To Download UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26
Step 1: Open the official website of UPMSP which is upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the Syllabus / पाठ्यक्रम 25-26 section that is given on the left side of the website.
Step 3: Click on the subject name which you want the syllabus for under the 12-class column.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Download’ link and your PDF will be downloaded automatically.
What are the Details Provided in UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26
UPMSP candidates can expect the following details for the latest released syllabus of class 12 for the academic year 2025-26.
-
The Core Structure Of Every Subject
-
Unit-wise weightage of Marks
-
Subject-wise course content
-
Project/ Practical Work Details
-
Internal Assessment
UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 For Main Subjects
|
Class 12 History Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-265
|
Class 12 Computer 2025-26
|
Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Business Studies 2025-26
UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 For Languages
|
Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26
UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 For Other Languages
|
Class 12 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Urdu Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Marathi Syllabus 2025-26
|
Other Languages
UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 For Other Subjects
|
Class 12 General Foundation Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Human Science Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Healthcare Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Sports And Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Animal Husbandry Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Agronomy Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Agricultural Economics Syllabus 2025-26
|
Class 12 Library Science Syllabus 2025-26
