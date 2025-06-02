ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-2026 Released for all Subjects: Download PDFs Here!

CISCE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, has released the revised ISC Class 12 syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year. This revised curriculum includes changes in several areas to enhance the classroom environment and align it with contemporary academic expectations. It is recommended that students carefully review the amended curriculum in order to understand the changes and prepare for their exams appropriately. The CISCE has a reputation for being committed to offering a well-rounded education and for frequently updating its curricula to reflect evolving educational needs.
For the 2025–2026 school year, the ISC Class 12 syllabus has been altered by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). These changes are intended to improve the educational process and stay up to date with changing standards. Students must thoroughly examine the most recent curriculum in order to adjust their preparation. The updated curricula for the topics below guarantee a more thorough and organized academic approach in the next session.
The Revised Subjects are:
- Biology
- Chemistry
- History
- Legal Studies
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Mathematics
- Accounts
- Commerce
- Sociology
ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026 Science Syllabus: Download PDF
|ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Electricity & Electronics Syllabus 2025-26
ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026 Commerce Syllabus: Download PDF
|ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2025-26
ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026 Arts (Humanities) Syllabus: Download PDF
|ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 History Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26
|ISC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26
ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026 Elective Subjects : Download PDF
In the table below, ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026 for all the subjects has been provided along with a PDF download link for each one of them. Check the subject-wise syllabus for all streams here.
Steps to Download the Official ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-2026?
- Go to the official website of CISCE
- Select the Examinations tab from the menu bar
- Select the ISC Examination from the dropdown box
- Click on the Regulations and Syllabus 2026 option
- Scroll through the page to download the syllabus
All ISC Board students enrolled in the 2025–2026 academic year who plan to sit for the 2026 ISC Board Exams can view the ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025 for each topic here and obtain access to download the full PDF.
