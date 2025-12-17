MadhuNetrAI Tool: Know About First AI Retinopathy Screening Programme

It will be implemented in the pilot phase – firstly, it is initiated at seven locations, such as Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Dharamshala, Gaya, Jorhat and Kochi.

The screening will be conducted by trained medical officers, nursing staff and healthcare assistants using MadhuNetrAI, a web-based AI tool developed by the Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Science (RPC).

The programme was launched by the Armed Forces Medical Services in collaboration with the Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Science (RPC), ALLS and the eHealth AI unit of the Ministry of Health.

It's the first AI-driven community outreach programme, reaching out to the people with diabetes at their doorsteps for DR screening.

India has launched its first AI-driven diabetic retinopathy programme to address blindness in diabetic patients. It is an emerging preventable cause of blindness in India, with major advancements in early detection of diabetic eye diseases such as diabetes mellitus. The programme aims at reaching out to the people with diabetes at their doorsteps for DR screening.

What is Diabetic Retinopathy?

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is the most common microvascular ocular complication of diabetes, and it generally leads to blindness in diabetic patients. Sight-threatening DR, which includes proliferative diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema (DME), is a major cause of visual impairment in people with diabetes. Referable DR is defined as more severe than mild non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Why is there a need for diabetic retinopathy?

According to the national library of medition, Diabetic retinopathy is essential to ensure: