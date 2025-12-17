Who is Susie Wiles? Know All About the White House Chief of Staff

Who is Susie Wiles? Susie Wiles is the White House Chief of Staff, the first woman in the role since January 2025. She is a top Republican strategist serving for President Donald Trump's second term. Susie Wiles was born in New Jersey and rose through political campaigns for Reagan, Bush, and Trump.

Susie Wiles role matters now as she steers Trump's agenda amid economic pushes and policy shifts, influencing daily White House operations. Wiles co-managed Trump's 2024 campaign victory over Kamala Harris, securing 312 electoral votes.

Read this article to know Who is Susie Wiles, her Florida roots and key 2024 campaign wins that shaped U.S. politics today.

Who is Susie Wiles?

Susie Wiles took office as Chief of Staff on January 20, 2025, after Trump's 2024 win. She co-led his campaign with Chris LaCivita, earning praise as the "architect" of his return.