Who is Susie Wiles? Know All About the White House Chief of Staff

By Alisha Louis
Dec 17, 2025, 16:05 EDT

Who is Susie Wiles? Susie Wiles is the White House Chief of Staff, the first woman in the role since January 2025. Read this article to know Who is Susie Wiles, her Florida roots and key 2024 campaign wins that shaped U.S. politics today.

Who is Susie Wiles?

Susie Wiles took office as Chief of Staff on January 20, 2025, after Trump's 2024 win. She co-led his campaign with Chris LaCivita, earning praise as the "architect" of his return.

Her Florida-based expertise shapes national strategy. She holds a B.A. in English from the University of Maryland. Named Florida GOP "Statesman of the Year" in 2025 for election wins.

Susie Wiles: Early Life Highlights

Susie Wiles started in the Reagan White House as a scheduler in 1981, then worked for Labor Secretary Raymond Donovan. She moved to Florida, managing wins for Rep. Tillie Fowler and Jacksonville mayors. Her early roles honed campaign skills.

  • She was the Chief of staff for Mayor John Delaney (1997), pushing the $2.5 billion Better Jacksonville Plan.

  • Susie Wiles managed Rick Scott's 2010 Florida gubernatorial victory.

  • She also led Ron DeSantis' 2018 governor win before Trump's orbit.

Period

Key Role

Major Win

1980s

Reagan Campaign/White House

National election support

1990s-2000s

Jacksonville Chief of Staff

City infrastructure funding

2010s

Florida Governor Campaigns

Scott and DeSantis victories

Susie Wiles Career as White House Chief of Staff

Post-2020, Susie Wiles ran Trump's Campaign Save America PAC and co-chaired his 2024 campaign. Trump picked her Chief of Staff on November 7, 2024, calling her a "legend." She oversees personnel and operations.

  • She helped Trump defeat DeSantis in the primaries.

  • Susie Wiles structured White House teams under Cabinet Affairs.

  • Named Florida GOP honoree for "consequential victories.”

Susie Wiles Net Worth

Susie Wiles' net worth is estimated at $10 million as of 2025-2026. This stems from decades in political consulting, campaign management for Trump, DeSantis, and Scott, plus her White House Chief of Staff salary of about $195,200 annually. Real estate in Florida and speaking fees boost her wealth from lobbying at firms like Ballard Partners.

Conclusion

Susie Wiles is Trump's first female White House Chief of Staff, a Florida strategist who engineered his 2024 comeback. Her career from Reagan scheduler to power broker defines modern GOP success.

