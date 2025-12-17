Capital of Delaware: The capital of Delaware is Dover, a compact city in the heart of the state that serves as its political and administrative hub. This small but mighty spot handles state government operations, from lawmaking to elections.

Dover's population stands at 40,191, making it the state's second-largest city and a growing center for government and culture. This article tells you about the capital of Delaware, Dover, why it's famous, its importance for the state and key population stats.

What is the Capital of Delaware?

Dover became Delaware's capital in 1777, replacing New Castle during the Revolutionary War era. It's located in Kent County, central Delaware, about 75 miles south of Philadelphia.

Today, Dover hosts the Delaware General Assembly, state courts, and executive offices. Dover covers 23.4 square miles of land. It's nicknamed the "First State" for being the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution. The city blends historic sites with modern amenities like shopping and parks.