Capital of Delaware: The capital of Delaware is Dover, a compact city in the heart of the state that serves as its political and administrative hub. This small but mighty spot handles state government operations, from lawmaking to elections.
Dover's population stands at 40,191, making it the state's second-largest city and a growing center for government and culture. This article tells you about the capital of Delaware, Dover, why it's famous, its importance for the state and key population stats.
What is the Capital of Delaware?
Dover became Delaware's capital in 1777, replacing New Castle during the Revolutionary War era. It's located in Kent County, central Delaware, about 75 miles south of Philadelphia.
Today, Dover hosts the Delaware General Assembly, state courts, and executive offices. Dover covers 23.4 square miles of land. It's nicknamed the "First State" for being the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution. The city blends historic sites with modern amenities like shopping and parks.
Why is Dover So Famous?
Dover gained fame as the site of the First State's ratification of the U.S. Constitution in 1787, making Delaware the first to join the union. This event cemented its place in American history.
NASCAR fans know it for the Dover International Speedway, a motorsports icon.
The Golden Fleece Tavern, where state leaders met in the 1700s, still stands as a historic landmark.
Delaware's State House, built in 1792, features original architecture and hosts ceremonies.
Annual events like the Dover Days Festival draw crowds with reenactments and parades.
|
Aspect
|
Dover Highlight
|
Fun Fact
|
History
|
Constitution Ratification
|
First state to approve in 1787
|
Sports
|
Dover Speedway
|
Hosts two NASCAR Cup races yearly
|
Culture
|
Biggs Museum
|
Showcases American decorative arts
Capital of Delaware: What is Dover’s Population?
Dover, the capital of Delaware, has a population of approximately 40,191 as of 2025 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau data. This marks a steady 0.35% annual growth from the 2020 census figure of 39,407, making it Delaware's second-largest city. The diverse community includes about 45% Black or African American residents.
Why is Dover, Delaware Important?
Dover drives Delaware's economy through state jobs, tourism, and agriculture. It supports over 10,000 government workers and boosts local businesses. Its central location aids quick access for residents and visitors.
Dover houses the Delaware Legislature, which passes state laws annually. It serves as home to the Delaware Supreme Court for key rulings. Dover is known for hosting Air Mobility Command at Dover Air Force Base, a major military hub.
Conclusion
Dover is the capital of Delaware, a historic city blending Revolutionary roots with modern governance. Its role in state politics and culture keeps it relevant for Americans today. Next time you're quizzed on the capital of Delaware facts or planning a trip, remember Dover's diamond sparkle in the First State—visit for history that shaped the nation.
