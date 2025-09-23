UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: The UP Board has officially released the latest syllabus for Class 12 English for the academic year 2025-26 on the official website of UPMSP. This article provides a concise introduction to the evolution of English prose, English poetry, and English grammar. It's important to note that English is one of the most widely spoken languages globally, with millions of speakers, and it is deeply intertwined with Indian culture, history, and traditions.
It is highly encouraged to read this article through to the conclusion in order to obtain a thorough knowledge and access extensive information regarding the UP Board English Class 12 syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year. Additionally, this page offers a free syllabus PDF download, which will help you get ready for the upcoming tests.
UP Board 12th English Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
UPMSP
|
Class
|
12
|
Exam Name
|
UP Board Class 12 Exam
|
Subject
|
English
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen and Paper Mode
|
Official Website
|
upmsp.edu.in
|
UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26
There will be one question paper of 100 marks. Check the below table to get the detailed UP Board 12th English Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26:
|
Section A- Reading 15marks.
1. One long unseen passage followed by four short answer type questions and three vocabulary questions.
Section B- writing 20 marks
2. Article (Descriptive, Argumentative/ autobiographical) -in about 150 words 10
3. Letter to the Editor/ complaint letters/Business letters (Placing orders / Booking or cancellation / making enquiries etc) 10
Section C- Grammar 25 marks.
4. Ten questions (MCQ and very short answer type questions) based on Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, Syntax, Idioms and Phrases/ phrasal Verbs, Synonyms, Antonyms, One word substitution, Homophones 10x2=20
5. Translation from Hindi to English-7 to 8 Sentences 5
Section D- Literature 40 marks
Flamingo- Text book Prose
6. Two short answer type questions 4+4=8
7. One long answer type question 7
Poetry
8. Three very short answer type questions based on the given poetry extract- 3x2=6
Note- (Questions related to identification of the following figures of speech will be included in the poetry section Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Oxymoron, Apostrophe, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia).
9. Central idea of the given poem 4
Vistas- Supplementary Reader
10. Two short answer type questions. 4+4=8
11. One long answer type question 7
|
UP Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Prescribed Books
Flamingo- Text Book
PROSE
1. The Last Lesson: Alphonse Daudet
2. Lost Spring: Anees Jung
3. Deep Water: William Douglas
4. The Rattrap: Selma Lagerlof
5. Indigo: Louis Fischer
6. Poets And Pancakes: Ashokamitran
7. The Interview-Part I And Part II: Christopher Silvester
8. Going Places: A.R. Barton
POETRY
1. My Mother At Sixty-Six: Kamala Das
2. Keeping Quiet: Pablo Neruda
3. A Thing Of Beauty: John Keats
4. A Road Side Stand: Robert Frost
5. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers: Adrienne Rich
Vistas- Supplementary Reader
1. The Third Level: Jack Finney
2. The Tiger King: Kalki
3. Journey to the end of the Earth: Tishani Doshi
4. The Enemy Pearl: S. Buck
5. On the Face of it: Susan Hill
6. Memories of Childhood: Zitkala Sa & Bama
Note- No book has been prescribed for grammar. Students can select any book recommended by the subject teacher.
