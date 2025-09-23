Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 23, 2025, 12:03 IST

UP Board Class 12 English: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the Class 12 Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can now download the PDF syllabus for all core subjects. This article provides comprehensive details for the UP Board English syllabus and the updated exam pattern for the upcoming UP Board High School examinations.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: The UP Board has officially released the latest syllabus for Class 12 English for the academic year 2025-26 on the official website of UPMSP. This article provides a concise introduction to the evolution of English prose, English poetry, and English grammar. It's important to note that English is one of the most widely spoken languages globally, with millions of speakers, and it is deeply intertwined with Indian culture, history, and traditions.

It is highly encouraged to read this article through to the conclusion in order to obtain a thorough knowledge and access extensive information regarding the UP Board English Class 12 syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year. Additionally, this page offers a free syllabus PDF download, which will help you get ready for the upcoming tests.

UP Board 12th English Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

Board

UPMSP

Class

12

Exam Name

UP Board Class 12 Exam

Subject

English

Academic Year

2025-26

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen and Paper Mode

Official Website

upmsp.edu.in

CHECK: UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26

There will be one question paper of 100 marks. Check the below table to get the detailed UP Board 12th English Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26:

Section A- Reading 15marks. 

1. One long unseen passage followed by four short answer type questions and three vocabulary questions. 

  • 4x3=12(short answer questions) 

  • 3x1=3(vocabulary)

Section B- writing 20 marks 

2. Article (Descriptive, Argumentative/ autobiographical) -in about 150 words 10 

3. Letter to the Editor/ complaint letters/Business letters (Placing orders / Booking or cancellation / making enquiries etc) 10

Section C- Grammar 25 marks. 

4. Ten questions (MCQ and very short answer type questions) based on Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, Syntax, Idioms and Phrases/ phrasal Verbs, Synonyms, Antonyms, One word substitution, Homophones 10x2=20 

5. Translation from Hindi to English-7 to 8 Sentences 5

Section D- Literature 40 marks 

Flamingo- Text book Prose 

6. Two short answer type questions 4+4=8 

7. One long answer type question 7 

Poetry 

8. Three very short answer type questions based on the given poetry extract- 3x2=6

Note- (Questions related to identification of the following figures of speech will be included in the poetry section Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Oxymoron, Apostrophe, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia). 

9. Central idea of the given poem 4 

Vistas- Supplementary Reader 

10. Two short answer type questions. 4+4=8 

11. One long answer type question 7

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

UP Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Prescribed Books

Flamingo- Text Book 

PROSE

1. The Last Lesson: Alphonse Daudet 

2. Lost Spring: Anees Jung 

3. Deep Water: William Douglas 

4. The Rattrap: Selma Lagerlof 

5. Indigo: Louis Fischer

6. Poets And Pancakes: Ashokamitran 

7. The Interview-Part I And Part II: Christopher Silvester 

8. Going Places: A.R. Barton  

POETRY

1. My Mother At Sixty-Six: Kamala Das 

2. Keeping Quiet: Pablo Neruda 

3. A Thing Of Beauty: John Keats 

4. A Road Side Stand: Robert Frost 

5. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers: Adrienne Rich

Vistas- Supplementary Reader

1. The Third Level: Jack Finney 

2. The Tiger King: Kalki 

3. Journey to the end of the Earth: Tishani Doshi 

4. The Enemy Pearl: S. Buck 

5. On the Face of it: Susan Hill 

6. Memories of Childhood: Zitkala Sa & Bama 

Note- No book has been prescribed for grammar. Students can select any book recommended by the subject teacher.

Also Check:

UP Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News