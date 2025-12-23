KPCL Admit Card 2025 Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Re-Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Karnataka KEA Admit Card 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KPCL Admit Card 2025 download link for the posts of Chemical Supervisor & Assistant Engineer, Chemist & Junior Engineer. The written exam for these posts under Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) is scheduled to be held on December 27 and 28, 2025 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET Login credentials to download KCET admit card 2025 are application number and date of birth.

KPCL Admit Card 2025 Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the Admit Card 2025 link for the posts of Chemical Supervisor & Assistant Engineer, Chemist & Junior Engineer. Candidates will need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. The admit card contains complete details regarding the PET/DV date, time, reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.