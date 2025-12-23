TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

KPCL Admit Card 2025 Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Re-Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 23, 2025, 12:05 IST

KEA Admit Card 2025 Download link has been activated by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the posts of Chemical Supervisor & Assistant Engineer, Chemist & Junior Engineer.  The authority is set to conduct the written exam  under Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) which is scheduled to be held on December 27 and 28, 2025 across the state. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Karnataka KEA Admit Card 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KPCL Admit Card 2025 download link for the posts of Chemical Supervisor & Assistant Engineer, Chemist & Junior Engineer. The written exam for these posts under Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) is scheduled to be held on December 27 and 28, 2025 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET Login credentials to download KCET admit card 2025 are application number and date of birth.

KPCL Admit Card 2025  Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)  has activated the Admit Card 2025 link for the posts of Chemical Supervisor & Assistant Engineer, Chemist & Junior Engineer. Candidates will need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. The admit card contains complete details regarding the PET/DV date, time, reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. 

Karnataka KEA Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

KPCL Admit Card 2025 Overview 

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Chemical Supervisor & Assistant Engineer, Chemist & Junior Engineerand others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) 
Post Name  Chemical Supervisor & Assistant Engineer, Chemist & Junior Engineer
Name of Department Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL)
Exam Date 2025 December 27 and 28, 2025
Admit Card Status Released
Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth
Official Website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/

 

How to Download Your KEA Admit Card?

Candidates appearing in the exam under KPCL recruiting drive can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit to KEA Website: Open your browser and go to the official Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
  • Step 2: Get the Link: Check the notification or direct link for the concerned exam admit card download link.
  • Step 3: Enter Credentials: Click the link and enter your unique login credentials like Application Number, Registration Number, or Password, as required to the link.
  • Step 4: Download & Verify: Your admit card will appear; check all details carefully and then download and print it.

KPCL Admit Card 2025 Exam Date And Shift

The written exam for the posts of Chemical Supervisor & Assistant Engineer, Chemist & Junior Engineer under Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) is scheduled to be held on December 27 and 28, 2025.  Exams will be held in different shifts. You can check the details of posts wise exam dates, and shifts given below-

Events  Details 
Chemical Supervisor & Assistant Engineer  December 27, 2025 (03.00 pm to 05.00 pm)
Chemist & Junior Engineer  December 28, 2025 (10.00 am to 12.00 pm)
Kannda exams December 28, 2025 (03.00 pm to 05.00 pm)

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News