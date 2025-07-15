Shivaji University Result 2025 OUT at unishivaji.ac.in; Direct Link to Download SUK UG and PG Marksheet

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Shivaji University Result 2025 OUT: Shivaji University Kolhapur declared the results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the SUK results 2025.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 15, 2025, 11:54 IST
Direct link to download Shivaji University Result 2024-25 PDF here.
SUK Result 2025: Shivaji University Kolhapur has recently released the results of various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, and MCom. Shivaji University Results 2025 have been released online on the official web portal- sukapps.unishivaji.ac.in/online_portal. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the University of Unishivaji results 2025, the students need to enter their PNR number. 

SUK Results 2025

As per the latest update, Shivaji University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their SUK result on the official exam portal of the University- sukapps.unishivaji.ac.in/online_portal. 

Shivaji University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Unishivaji Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Unishivaji Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official online web portal- sukapps.unishivaji.ac.in/online_portal.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Student Portal’ segment 

Step 3: Click on the ‘Examination Portal’ available there.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Online Statement of Marks’.

Step 4: Enter your PNR Number

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Shivaji University Key Highlights

Shivaji University, located in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, is named in honour of Shivaji I, who reigned as the first Maratha Chhatrapati from 1674 to 1680. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1962 by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the then-president of India. 

This University offers courses in various departments like faculty of arts, faculty of science, faculty of management, and faculty of education.

Shivaji University: Highlights

University Name

Shivaji University 

Established

1962

Location

Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Shivaji University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

