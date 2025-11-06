Andhra Pradesh GK Quiz: 50+ Questions With Answers To Test Your Indian States General Knowledge

Andhra Pradesh, located in the southeastern part of India, is the seventh-largest state and the tenth-most populous state in the country. The state covers an area of 162,970 sq. km. Its coastline is around 974 kilometers. Andhra Pradesh has the second-longest coastline in the country. Andhra Pradesh boasts a total forest cover of 37,258 sq. km, which accounts for 22.86 per cent of its geographical area. Andhra Pradesh accounts for one-third of India’s limestone reserves. The state contributes 30 per cent to India’s fish production and accounts for 35 per cent of the country’s seafood exports. In this article, we explore general knowledge questions about Andhra Pradesh. These questions can help students prepare for the Andhra Pradesh PSC exam and other competitive exams. 50+ Andhra Pradesh General Knowledge Questions With Answers

Q1. Andhra Pradesh was formed in which year? A. 1950 B. 1953 C. 1956 D. 1959 Answer: C. 1956 Explanation: Andhra Pradesh was formed on 1 November 1956. A separate state called Andhra State was formed on 1 October 1953, from the Telugu-speaking parts of the Madras Presidency.

Q2. In which year, Andhra Pradesh merged with the Telugu-speaking areas of Hyderabad state to form Andhra Pradesh? A. 1950 B. 1953 C. 1956 D. 1959 Answer: C. 1956 Explanation: Andhra Pradesh was merged with the Telugu-speaking areas of Hyderabad to form the larger state of Andhra Pradesh on 1 November, 1956.

Q3. Which was the capital of Andhra state? A. Kurnool B. Hyderabad C. Nellore D. Amaravati Answer: A. Kurnool Explanation: When Andhra State was created in 1953, the capital was Kurnool. Later, the state of Andhra Pradesh was formed and bifurcated, Hyderabad was chosen as the capital, but was assigned to Telangana.



Q4. Andhra Pradesh is bordered by which state to its south? A. Kerala B. Tamil Nadu C. Telangana D. Odisha Answer: B. Tamil Nadu Explanation: Andhra Pradesh is bordered by Tamil Nadu to its south. It shares a border with Karnataka to the southwest, Telangana to the northwest, Chhattisgarh and Odisha to the north, and the Bay of Bengal to the east.

Q5. Who was the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh? A. Damodaram Sanjivayya B. Kasu Brahmananda Reddy C. P.V. Narasimha Rao D. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy Answer: D. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy Explanation: Neelam Sanjiva Reddy became the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1956. In 1953, Tanguturi Prakasam became the first Chief Minister of the Andhra State.

Q6. Which is the state animal of Andhra Pradesh? A. Blackbuck B. Bengal Tiger C. Spotted Deer D. Indian Elephant

Answer: A. Blackbuck Explanation: The state animal of Andhra Pradesh is the blackbuck. It is also known as ‘Krishna Jinka’ in the local language.

Q7. Which is the second official language of Andhra Pradesh? A. Hindi B. English C. Sanskrit D. Urdu Answer: D. Urdu Explanation: The second official language of Andhra Pradesh is Urdu. The first official language is Telugu.

Q8. Which sanctuary is not located in Andhra Pradesh? A. Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary B. Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary C. Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary D. Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary Answer: A. Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary Explanation: Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary is a large forest reserve in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, India. The sanctuary is centered around the Kinnerasani Lake.

Q9. Who was the first governor of both Andhra State and the United Andhra Pradesh?