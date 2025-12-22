Current Affairs Quiz 22 Dec 2025: National Mathematics Day 2025 

Current Affairs Quiz 22 Dec 2025: Jagran Josh brings today's important current affairs quiz from the perspective of competitive exams for students preparing for them and for aware readers. This quiz includes questions related to PESA Festival 2025, National Mathematics Day 2025, etc. 1. In which city will the PESA Mahotsavbe organized by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Tribal Affairs? A) Varanasi B) Jaipur C) New Delhi D) Visakhapatnam D) Visakhapatnam The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Tribal Affairs jointly organizes the PESA Festival every year on December 23 and 24. This festival is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA). The PESA Festival of the year 2025 will be held in Visakhapatnam. The PESA Act empowers tribal communities by applying the provisions of Panchayati Raj to their scheduled land, while also protecting them from displacement or separation from their land.

2. With which institution did DRDO sign an MoU to promote cooperation in the field of defence and internal security? A) Indian Institute of Science (IISc) B) Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) C) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi D) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) B) Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote research, education, training, and technology support in the field of defence and internal security. 3. Who has become the first Indian woman cricketer to score more than 4,000 T20I runs? A) Harmanpreet Kaur B) Smriti Mandhana C) Mithali Raj D) Deepti Sharma B) Smriti Mandhana India's star woman batter Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman cricketer to score more than 4,000 T20I runs. This is a major achievement for Indian cricket. Overall, she is only the second woman in the world to achieve this feat. New Zealand legend Suzie Bates is the only other player to do so.