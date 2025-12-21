Weekly Current Affairs Quiz 15 to 21 Dec: National Energy Conservation Award 2025

Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: Jagran Josh presents a weekly current affairs quiz for students and readers preparing for competitive examinations. It mainly includes questions related to the National Energy Conservation Award 2025, Oscar 2026, Desert Cyclone-II, etc. 1. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the highest civilian award of which country? A) Kenya B) Nigeria C) Ethiopia D) South Africa C) Ethiopia Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently honored with Ethiopia's highest civilian award, "The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia," in Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed presented the award in recognition of Modi's contribution to strengthening India-Ethiopia relations and his global leadership. Modi became the first global Head of State or Government to receive this distinction. This is PM Modi's 28th such international award.

2. The film "Homebound" has been shortlisted in which category of the Oscar 2026? A) Best Actor B) Best International Feature Film C) Best Animated Feature Film D) Best Original Song B) Best International Feature Film “Homebound” has officially been included in the Best International Feature Film category shortlist for the Oscar 2026, meaning it is now one of 15 films competing for one of the final five nomination slots. “Homebound” is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), starring Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. 3. Which is set to become the 23rd district of Haryana? A) Hisar B) Sirsa C) Hansi D) Rohtak C) Hansi Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that Hansi will be created as a new district, becoming the state's 23rd district after the formal notification is issued. Currently, Hansi is a sub-division of Hisar district.

4. What is the name of the joint military exercise recently held between India and the UAE? A) Desert Warrior B) Desert Cyclone-II C) Desert Storm D) Al-Naghah B) Desert Cyclone-II A contingent of the Indian Army has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the second edition of the India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone-II'. The exercise is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from December 18 to 30, 2025. The Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel, mainly from a battalion of the Mechanized Infantry Regiment. The UAE Land Forces contingent of similar strength will be represented by the 53 Mechanized Infantry Battalion. 5. Which railway station has been honored with the National Energy Conservation Award 2025? A) Bhopal Railway Station B) Jabalpur Railway Station C) Indore Railway Station

D) Miyana Railway Station D) Miyana Railway Station Miyana Railway Station in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, was awarded the National Energy Conservation Award 2025 for its outstanding initiative in energy-saving. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award on National Energy Conservation Day (December 14, 2025), recognizing Miyana as the best-performing unit in the transportation category (Railway Station). 6. Recently, Kavita Chand successfully conquered Mount Vinson, the highest peak of which continent? a) Asia b) Africa c) Antarctica d) South America 6. c) Antarctica Kavita Chand from Almora, Uttarakhand, has etched her name in India's mountaineering records by successfully climbing Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, at 8:30 pm local time on December 12. This achievement of reaching an altitude of 4,892 meters is a major milestone in her quest to complete the prestigious 'Seven Summits' challenge.

7. Which country won the Squash World Cup 2025 title? a) Hong Kong b) Australia c) India d) Egypt 7. c) India In the Squash World Cup 2025, India defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to win the title for the first time. With this win, India also became the first Asian nation to win the Squash World Cup and the fourth country after Australia, England, and Egypt. 8. Where did Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveil the grand 25-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? a) Pune, Maharashtra b) Kolhapur, Maharashtra c) Belagavi, Karnataka d) Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh 8. c) Belagavi, Karnataka Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, recently unveiled a grand 25-foot statue of the Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Athani in Belagavi district, Karnataka. Describing the occasion as historic, the Minister said it was not just the unveiling of a statue but a solemn pledge to carry forward the consciousness of India's self-respect, courage, and Hindavi Swarajya to future generations.