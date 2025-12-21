A quote of the day is a daily highlighted line of wisdom chosen to inspire, teach, or encourage reflection on life's deeper truths. Reading one resets your mindset amid stress, ignites motivation for goals, and offers perspective on personal struggles.

Today's quote of the day comes from Emily Dickinson, the pioneering 19th-century American poet famed for her innovative style and themes of nature, death, and immortality. She wrote nearly 1,800 poems, mostly unpublished during her lifetime.

Read on to learn about Today's quote of the day by Emily Dickinson, its meaning, how you can use it, who is Emily Dickinson, and her other famous quotes.

Quote of the Day by Emily Dickinson: What Does It Mean?

"'Hope' is the thing with feathers - That perches in the soul - And sings the tune without the words - And never stops - at all."