Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Minimum Working Age By States

By Sneha Singh
Dec 21, 2025, 02:51 EDT

Minimum working age: Explore the state-by-state overview of the minimum working age in the United States, emphasizing that age requirements differ based on state law and whether the job is agricultural or non-agricultural.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Minimum Working Age
Minimum Working Age

Minimum working age: In the United States, child labor laws are designed to protect minors while allowing them limited opportunities to work and gain experience. These laws are mainly governed by federal regulations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), but individual states are permitted to set their own rules as long as they do not conflict with federal law. Due to this shared system, the minimum working age for minors can vary from one state to another, particularly when comparing agricultural and non-agricultural employment.

Generally, non-agricultural jobs follow stricter rules, with 14 years being the standard minimum age under federal law. Agricultural work, however, is regulated more flexibly, and several states allow minors to work at younger ages, particularly outside school hours or with parental consent.

Some states also completely exempt minors from agricultural work, while others require employment certificates or proof of age. 

READ | Which U.S. Exam Is Known as the Nation’s Report Card?

Minimum Working Age by State

Here is the list of all U.S. states' overviews of the minimum working age requirements :

State

Minimum Age (Agricultural Jobs)

Minimum Age (Non-Agricultural Jobs)

Alabama

Agriculture exempt (minors not permitted)

14

Alaska

14 (outside school hours)

14

Arizona

14 (outside school hours)

14

Arkansas

14 (outside school hours)

14

California

12 (outside school hours)

14

Colorado

12 (outside school hours)

14

Connecticut

14 (outside school hours)

14

Delaware

Agriculture exempt

14

Florida

14

14

Georgia

Agriculture exempt

14

Hawaii

14 (10–15 for specific crops)

14

Idaho

16 (school hours only)

14

Illinois

10 (outside school hours)

14

Indiana

12 (outside school hours)

14

Iowa

14 (12 for migratory labor)

14

Kansas

Agriculture exempt

14

Kentucky

Agriculture exempt

14

Louisiana

Agriculture exempt

14

Maine

14 (younger allowed for harvesting only)

14

Maryland

Agriculture exempt

14

Massachusetts

14 (with certification)

14

Michigan

13 (outside school hours)

14

Minnesota

12 (outside school hours)

14

Mississippi

Agriculture exempt

14

Missouri

14 (outside school hours)

14

Montana

Agriculture exempt

14

Nebraska

Agriculture exempt

14

Nevada

14 (during school hours)

14

New Hampshire

12 (outside school hours)

14

New Jersey

12 (outside school hours)

14

New Mexico

14 (hardship cases)

14

New York

12 (harvesting only)

14

North Carolina

Agriculture exempt

14

North Dakota

14

14

Ohio

14 (outside school hours)

14

Oklahoma

Agriculture exempt

14

Oregon

9 (berries/beans with consent)

14

Pennsylvania

14 (farm work restricted below 14)

14

Rhode Island

Agriculture exempt

14

South Carolina

14 (12 with parental consent)

14

South Dakota

No set minimum age

14

Tennessee

Agriculture exempt

14

Texas

Agriculture exempt

14

Utah

No minimum age with parental consent

14

Vermont

14 (labor certificate required)

14

Virginia

14

14

Washington

12 (specific crops only)

14

West Virginia

Agriculture exempt

14

Wisconsin

12 (outside school hours)

14

Wyoming

Agriculture exempt

14

The minimum working age in the United States is not the same everywhere and depends heavily on state laws and the type of job involved. 

Recommended Reading:

Which U.S. County has the Lowest Population? Check Reasons Here!

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags