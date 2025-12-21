List of Minimum Working Age By States

Minimum working age: In the United States, child labor laws are designed to protect minors while allowing them limited opportunities to work and gain experience. These laws are mainly governed by federal regulations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), but individual states are permitted to set their own rules as long as they do not conflict with federal law. Due to this shared system, the minimum working age for minors can vary from one state to another, particularly when comparing agricultural and non-agricultural employment.

Generally, non-agricultural jobs follow stricter rules, with 14 years being the standard minimum age under federal law. Agricultural work, however, is regulated more flexibly, and several states allow minors to work at younger ages, particularly outside school hours or with parental consent.