Which U.S. County has the Lowest Population? Check Reasons Here!

When people wonder which county has the lowest population in the United States, the answer is far removed from America’s bustling metropolitan hubs. While counties such as Los Angeles or Cook are home to millions, one county sits at the opposite end of the demographic scale. It is quieter, emptier, and remarkably isolated. According to official U.S. Census data, Loving County, Texas holds the title of the least populated county in the US, which makes it one of the most fascinating geographical outliers in the country. Which is the Smallest U.S. County by Population? (Credits: Texas Standard The title for the least populated county in the United States goes to Loving County in Texas. According to the most recent estimates, Loving County has a population of just around 64 people, making it not only the smallest in Texas but also the smallest in the entire country.

Loving County covers 677 square miles, which means residents enjoy vast open spaces, wide desert landscapes, and a unique sense of isolation. The county was named after Oliver Loving, a 19th-century cattle rancher who pioneered cattle drives in Texas. Its population density is less than 0.1 persons per square mile, a stark contrast to urban counties like Los Angeles or Cook County, Illinois. Why Does Loving County Have So Few Residents? Several factors contribute to Loving County’s low population: It is located in West Texas , and the county features arid desert conditions and limited natural resources.

The local economy of the county is small, and is centred mainly on oil production and ranching . There are very few businesses or job opportunities outside these sectors.

With limited schools, healthcare facilities, and entertainment options, few families choose to live there permanently.

Despite its size, Loving County has a rich history and is known for its quiet charm and close-knit community. It demonstrates how rural counties in America can exist with populations smaller than a typical urban apartment building. Other Low-Population Counties to Know While Loving County tops the list, several other U.S. counties also have very small populations: County State Population (Approx.) Kalawao County Hawaii 86 King County Texas 265 Kenedy County Texas 392 These counties, like Loving, are largely rural, with limited development, and in many cases, rely on natural resources or government land management. What This Tells Us About America? The fact that some U.S. counties have fewer than 100 residents highlights the diversity of lifestyles across the country. While urban counties attract millions with jobs, schools, and amenities, rural counties like Loving offer solitude, space, and a slower pace of life.

For travellers or history enthusiasts, visiting these tiny counties provides a glimpse into a quieter, often overlooked side of the United States. What County Has the Lowest Population? To summarise clearly: The county with the lowest population in the US is Loving County, Texas

It is widely recognised as the least populated county in the United States

Kalawao County, Hawaii, often ranks just behind it.

No Wyoming county has zero population. Therefore, anyone curious about America’s most extreme population contrasts will find Loving County to be a striking reminder that some counties exist almost entirely in silence. You may also like to read: How Well Do You Know About U.S. Counties? Check Quiz Questions with Answers! Are There Counties With Zero Population? Most people often wonder whether any U.S. county has zero population. The answer is no, as every county within the 50 states has residents. While some U.S. territories have county-equivalents with no permanent population, they are not included in official county rankings. When it comes to Wyoming, it has no uninhabited counties despite its sparse settlement.