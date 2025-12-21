Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 OUT: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, and More

The Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 is now available for candidates who appeared in the written examination conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. This analysis helps aspirants clearly understand the difficulty level, section-wise question trends, and expected good attempts.
A detailed Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 is crucial for evaluating performance and preparing for the upcoming stages of the selection process. This article provides a complete exam analysis based on the question paper and candidates’ feedback.
Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025
The Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 shows that the question paper followed the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern without unexpected changes. The exam tested candidates on basic aptitude, general awareness, and reasoning ability.
Most questions were concept-based and required clarity rather than memorisation. The Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 suggests that candidates with regular practice and strong fundamentals could attempt a good number of questions accurately.
Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level
The overall difficulty level of the Kolkata Police Constable 2025 exam was Moderate. Check the section-wise difficulty level in the table below:
|
Section
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge/General Knowledge
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Reasoning
|
Moderate
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Moderate
|
Overall
|
Moderate
Kolkata Police Constable Important Topics 2025
The Kolkata Police Constable question paper clearly reflected repeated focus on certain high-weightage topics. Check the important topics from the Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025:
|
General Knowledge
|
General Awareness
|
Reasoning
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Indian History
|
Current Affairs (National)
|
Number Series
|
Percentage
|
Indian Geography
|
Current Affairs (State)
|
Coding–Decoding
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Indian Polity
|
Government Schemes
|
Blood Relations
|
Profit & Loss
|
Indian Constitution
|
Sports News
|
Direction Sense
|
Simple Interest
|
Freedom Movement
|
Awards & Honours
|
Analogy
|
Compound Interest
|
Important Days
|
Books & Authors
|
Classification
|
Average
|
Static GK
|
Science in Daily Life
|
Venn Diagrams
|
Time & Work
|
Economy Basics
|
Defence News
|
Syllogism
|
Time & Distance
|
Culture & Heritage
|
Appointments
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Number System
|
West Bengal GK
|
Obituaries
|
Puzzle (Basic)
|
Simplification
Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates can check the Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:
|
Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General Awareness and General Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
01 hour
|
Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard)
|
30
|
30
|
Reasoning
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Kolkata Police Constable Exam 2025 Marking Scheme
The Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Exam 2025 marking scheme helps candidates understand how their answers are evaluated in the written test. Candidates can easily estimate their expected score after the exam with thos.
Each correct answer carries 1 mark, which means accuracy plays a key role in scoring well. However, 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. So random guessing should be avoided. If a question is left unanswered, no marks are added or deducted.
Candidates must understand the Kolkata Police Constable Exam 2025 marking scheme to plan their exam strategy better and calculate their probable marks with confidence.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation