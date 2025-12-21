Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 OUT: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, and More

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Dec 21, 2025, 14:20 IST

The Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 offers a clear overview of the written exam conducted by WBPRB. It explains the overall and section-wise difficulty level, important topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme. Check this article to evaluate performance, understand question trends, and plan their preparation strategy for the upcoming selection stages.

Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025
Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025

The Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 is now available for candidates who appeared in the written examination conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. This analysis helps aspirants clearly understand the difficulty level, section-wise question trends, and expected good attempts.

A detailed Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 is crucial for evaluating performance and preparing for the upcoming stages of the selection process. This article provides a complete exam analysis based on the question paper and candidates’ feedback.

Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025

The Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 shows that the question paper followed the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern without unexpected changes. The exam tested candidates on basic aptitude, general awareness, and reasoning ability. 

Most questions were concept-based and required clarity rather than memorisation. The Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 suggests that candidates with regular practice and strong fundamentals could attempt a good number of questions accurately. 

Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level

The overall difficulty level of the Kolkata Police Constable 2025 exam was Moderate. Check the section-wise difficulty level in the table below:

Section

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge/General Knowledge

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning

Moderate

Elementary Mathematics

Moderate

Overall

Moderate

Kolkata Police Constable Important Topics 2025

The Kolkata Police Constable question paper clearly reflected repeated focus on certain high-weightage topics. Check the important topics from the Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025

General Knowledge

General Awareness

Reasoning

Elementary Mathematics

Indian History

Current Affairs (National)

Number Series

Percentage

Indian Geography

Current Affairs (State)

Coding–Decoding

Ratio & Proportion

Indian Polity

Government Schemes

Blood Relations

Profit & Loss

Indian Constitution

Sports News

Direction Sense

Simple Interest

Freedom Movement

Awards & Honours

Analogy

Compound Interest

Important Days

Books & Authors

Classification

Average

Static GK

Science in Daily Life

Venn Diagrams

Time & Work

Economy Basics

Defence News

Syllogism

Time & Distance

Culture & Heritage

Appointments

Logical Reasoning

Number System

West Bengal GK

Obituaries

Puzzle (Basic)

Simplification

Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates can check the Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:

Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Time Duration

General Awareness and General Knowledge

40

40

01 hour

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard)

30

30

Reasoning

30

30

Total

100

100

Kolkata Police Constable Exam 2025 Marking Scheme

The Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Exam 2025 marking scheme helps candidates understand how their answers are evaluated in the written test. Candidates can easily estimate their expected score after the exam with thos.

Each correct answer carries 1 mark, which means accuracy plays a key role in scoring well. However, 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. So random guessing should be avoided. If a question is left unanswered, no marks are added or deducted.

Candidates must understand the Kolkata Police Constable Exam 2025 marking scheme to plan their exam strategy better and calculate their probable marks with confidence.

