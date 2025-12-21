TNPSC Group 5A Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download Combined Group 5A Services Answer Key PDF Direct Link

TNPSC Group 5A Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has successfully conducted the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) exam on December 21, 2025 across the state. The Commission will soon release the provisional answer key with a process to raise objections in online mode. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The TNPSC also released the Group VA Services Answer key allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

TNPSC Group 5A Answer Key 2025 Download

The Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) answer key will be released on the official website of RSSB soon. However there is not any official announcement, in this regard, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. The answer key will contain the question and its 4 options with the right option and option marked by the candidate.