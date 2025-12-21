TNPSC Group 5A Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download Combined Group 5A Services Answer Key PDF Direct Link

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
By Manish Kumar
Dec 21, 2025, 15:24 IST

TNPSC Group 5A Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)  has successfully conducted the  Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) exam on December 21, 2025. The Commission will soon release the answer key for the same. The answer key will help you in assessing your performance in the exam. 

TNPSC Group 5A Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has successfully conducted the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) exam on December 21, 2025 across the state. The Commission will soon release the provisional answer key with a process to raise objections in online mode. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The TNPSC also released the Group VA Services Answer key allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

TNPSC Group 5A Answer Key 2025 Download

The Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) answer key will be released on the official website of RSSB soon. However there is not any official announcement, in this regard, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. The answer key will contain the question and its 4 options with the right option and option marked by the candidate.

Steps to Download the TNPSC Group 5A Answer Key 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it gets released officially. Below we have listed the steps to download Group 5 A response sheets for the ease of candidates.

  • Step 1: First of all visit to the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-tnpsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: Go to the concerned answer window on the home page.
  • Step 3: Click on the "Group VA Services Answer key " link.
  • Step 4: You will get the pdf download link in a new window.
  • Step 5: Click on "Submit" and view your answer key.
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

