TNPSC Group 5A Question Paper 2025: Download Prelims Exam PDF Set Wise

TNPSC Group 5A Question Paper PDF: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is successfully conducting the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) exam on December 21, 2025 across the state. The written exam was held in descriptive type mode for these posts against notification No. 16/2025. Those preparing for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
TNPSC Group 5A Question Paper PDF
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) exam on December 21, 2025. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. This paper is qualifying in nature. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table.
- TNPSC Group 5A 2025 Question Paper Set
- TNPSC Group 5A 2025 Question Download Link
- TNPSC Group 5A 2025 SET A Question Paper
- Download A Question Paper
- TNPSC Group 5A SET B Question Paper
- Download B Question Paper
- TNPSC Group 5A SET C Question Paperto be available
- TNPSC Group 5A SET D Question Paper
- Download D Question Paper
TNPSC Group 5A Answer Key 2025
Those who are looking for an answer key for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services)exam can click on the provided link given to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.
How to Download TNPSC Group 5A Question Paper PDF?
The prelims exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services)exam conducted by the TNPSC was conducted on December 21, 2025. The commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Prelims Question Paper:
- Visit the official website of First of all visit to the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on the "Examinations" tab.
- Select "Group 5 Services Examination" from the "Question Papers" drop-down menu.
- Select " Exam".
- Select the year for which you want to download the question paper (2025).
- Click on the paper you want to download Question Papers PDF.
- The question paper will open in PDF format.
- You can download or print the question paper.
