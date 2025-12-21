TNPSC Group 5A Question Paper 2025: Download Prelims Exam PDF Set Wise

TNPSC Group 5A Question Paper PDF: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is successfully conducting the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) exam on December 21, 2025 across the state. The written exam was held in descriptive type mode for these posts against notification No. 16/2025. Those preparing for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

TNPSC Group 5A Question Paper PDF

