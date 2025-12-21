Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off 2025 [Expected]: Check Category Wise Cut off Marks PDF Here

Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will publish the Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off after the completion of the written examination. These cut off marks play an important role in deciding which candidates will move ahead in the recruitment process. Candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cut off will be eligible for the next stages of selection. The Kolkata Police Constable recruitment process includes several phases such as the Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination, and Interview. Candidates must clear each stage to secure their position in the final merit list. The cut off marks are decided based on multiple factors, including the total number of applicants, candidates appearing for the exam, the difficulty level of the question paper, and available vacancies. The Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off varies for different categories. So candidates should check the category-wise cut off carefully.

Read the full article below to get complete details about the Kolkata Police Constable Expected Cut Off Marks. Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off 2025 The Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be officially released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) after the written examination is conducted. The cut off marks will be published on the official WBPRB website and will also be updated in this article for the convenience of candidates. Candidates will be considered for final selection only after successfully clearing all stages of the recruitment process, including the interview round. The cut off marks may vary each year depending on factors such as exam difficulty level, number of candidates appearing, and total vacancies. Therefore, candidates are advised to aim for a score higher than the expected cut off to improve their chances of selection.

Kolkata Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2025 Candidates can refer to the previous year’s cut off marks to understand the Kolkata Police Constable expected cut off 2025. It gives a fair idea of the qualifying score required. Candidates can check the expected cut off marks for the preliminary exam in the table below: Category Cut Off Marks General 70 OBC 66 SC 60 ST 57 How to Check Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off 2025? The Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released officially by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on its official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the cut off marks without any confusion. Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Recruitment” section in the main menu.

Step 3: Click on the link related to the Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off.

Step 4: The category-wise cut off marks will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the cut off PDF for future reference, if required.

How to Calculate Marks for Kolkata Police Constable Exam? Candidates can calculate their expected score using the official Kolkata Police Constable Answer Key and marking scheme released by WBPRB. This helps in estimating whether the score is above the expected cut off. The following are the steps to calculate marks for Kolkta Police Constable preliminary exam: Step 1: Download the official answer key and marking scheme from the WBPRB website.

Step 2: Give 1 mark for each correct answer.

Step 3: Deduct marks for incorrect answers, if negative marking is applicable.

Step 4: Add the total marks to get your final score out of 100 marks. Also Check: Kolkata Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Factors Affecting Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off Several factors influence the Kolkata Police Constable Cut Off Marks every year. The following are some of the major factors: