Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Topics, New Topics, Exam Pattern & More:

Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) conducts the Kolkata Police Constable Preliminary Written Exam for selecting Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2024. Candidates who are preparing for the Kolkata Police Constable Exam on 21st December 2025 must understand the Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025 for effective preparation. The prelims syllabus mainly covers General Awareness & General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik level), and Reasoning. This gives candidates a clear idea of what to study. Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview The table below gives an overview of the Kolkata Police Constable recruitment details and exam structure: Category Details Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Total Vacancies 3734 Post Name Constables / Lady Constables in Kolkata Police – 2024 Exam Date (Prelims) 21st December 2025 Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Maximum Marks Prelims – 100 marks Final Written Exam – 85 marks Negative Marking 0.25 mark for each wrong answer Exam Duration 1 hour Exam Language Bengali & Nepali (except for English paper)

Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Candidates must begin preparation for the Kolkata Police Constable Exam 2025 by understanding the complete Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025. A clear idea of the subjects and topics helps them plan a study schedule, focus on important areas, and boost their chances of scoring well. Candidates should go through the syllabus given below thoroughly before starting their study plan. Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for General Awareness & General Knowledge This section checks how well the candidate is aware of the world around them. Questions will focus on current affairs, history, politics, important events, culture, and basic general knowledge. Candidates can check the Kolkata Police Constable General Awareness & General Knowledge syllabus in the table below:

Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for General Awareness & General Knowledge Politics

Science

Economics

Current Events

Inventions and Discoveries

History

Culture & Art Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for Elementary Mathematics The Elementary Mathematics section tests the candidate's basic maths skills, accuracy, and problem-solving ability. Questions are of Madhyamik-level and based on fundamental arithmetic and calculations. Check the key topics to prepare in the table below: Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for Elementary Mathematics Number Systems

Decimals and Fractions

Computation of Whole Numbers

Averages

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Ratio and Time

Profit and Loss

Interest

Discount

Mensuration

Time and Distance

Time and Work

Relationship Between Numbers

Fundamental Arithmetic Operations

Use of Tables and Graphs

Also Check: Kolkata Police SI Physical Test Date 2025 Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for English The English section checks the candidate’s understanding of basic grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension. This part focuses on simple language skills required for the job role. Check the important English topics in the table below: Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for English Verb

Tenses

Adverbs

Articles

Subject–Verb Agreement

Vocabulary

Antonyms & Synonyms

Idioms & Phrases

Error Correction

Comprehension

Unseen Passages

Sentence Rearrangement

Fill in the Blanks Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for Reasoning & Logical Analysis This section measures the candidate’s ability to think logically, solve patterns, and understand relationships. It includes analytical reasoning and verbal/non-verbal questions. Check the major reasoning topics in the table below:

Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for Reasoning & Logical Analysis Statement & Condition

Statements & Conclusions

Binary Logic

Quant-Based Reasoning

Calendars

Directions

Blood Relations

Ordering & Sequencing

Linear Sequencing

Selections

Routes & Networks

Seating Arrangement

Cubes Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should first understand the Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 before going through the detailed syllabus. Knowing the number of questions, the marking scheme, and subjects included in the exam helps prepare in a structured and efficient way. Below is the complete exam pattern for both the Preliminary Written Test and the Final Written Test. Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern for Preliminary Written Test The Preliminary Written Exam is the first stage of the selection process and is qualifying in nature. It checks the candidate’s basic knowledge and aptitude.

The following are the key features of the prelims exam: The exam consists of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

A total of 100 objective questions are asked.

1 mark is given for each correct answer.

0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer.

Total duration of the exam is 1 hour.

The question paper is set in Bengali and Nepali languages. Candidates can check the Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 for preliminary exam in the table below: Subject Total Questions Total Marks Time Duration General Awareness & General Knowledge 40 40 1 hour Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik level) 30 30 Reasoning 30 30 Total 100 100 Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern for Final Written Test Candidates who qualify in the prelims move on to the Final Written Examination, which carries a total of 85 marks. The following are the key features of the final written exam:

The exam includes 85 objective-type MCQs.

Each question carries 1 mark.

Negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for wrong answers.

The paper is available in Bengali and Nepali, except for the English section.

Total exam duration is 1 hour. Candidates can check the Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 for final written exam in the table below: Subject Total Questions Total Marks Time Duration General Awareness & General Knowledge 25 25 1 hour English 10 10 Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik level) 25 25 Reasoning & Logical Analysis 25 25 Total 85 85 Kolkata Police Constable Selection Process 2025 The Kolkata Police Constable Selection Process 2025 consists of five stages. Each stage plays a crucial role in shortlisting eligible candidates for the final appointment. The first three stages are qualifying in nature. This means marks from these stages are not added to the final merit list.

The final merit list is prepared based on the marks obtained in the Final Written Examination and the Interview. The following are the selection stages for Kolkata Police Constable 2025: Stage I: Preliminary Written Examination

Stage II: Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Stage III: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Stage IV: Final Written Examination

Stage V: Interview Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) conducts the Kolkata Police Constable Preliminary Written Exam for selecting Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2024. Candidates who are preparing for the Kolkata Police Constable Exam on 21st December 2025 must understand the Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025 for effective preparation. The prelims syllabus mainly covers General Awareness & General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik level), and Reasoning. This gives candidates a clear idea of what to study.

Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview The table below gives an overview of the Kolkata Police Constable recruitment details and exam structure: Category Details Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Total Vacancies 3734 Post Name Constables / Lady Constables in Kolkata Police – 2024 Exam Date (Prelims) 21st December 2025 Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Maximum Marks Prelims – 100 marks Final Written Exam – 85 marks Negative Marking 0.25 mark for each wrong answer Exam Duration 1 hour Exam Language Bengali & Nepali (except for English paper) Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Candidates must begin preparation for the Kolkata Police Constable Exam 2025 by understanding the complete Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus 2025. A clear idea of the subjects and topics helps them plan a study schedule, focus on important areas, and boost their chances of scoring well. Candidates should go through the syllabus given below thoroughly before starting their study plan.

Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for General Awareness & General Knowledge This section checks how well the candidate is aware of the world around them. Questions will focus on current affairs, history, politics, important events, culture, and basic general knowledge. Candidates can check the Kolkata Police Constable General Awareness & General Knowledge syllabus in the table below: Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for General Awareness & General Knowledge Politics

Science

Economics

Current Events

Inventions and Discoveries

History

Culture & Art Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for Elementary Mathematics The Elementary Mathematics section tests the candidate's basic maths skills, accuracy, and problem-solving ability. Questions are of Madhyamik-level and based on fundamental arithmetic and calculations. Check the key topics to prepare in the table below:

Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for Elementary Mathematics Number Systems

Decimals and Fractions

Computation of Whole Numbers

Averages

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Ratio and Time

Profit and Loss

Interest

Discount

Mensuration

Time and Distance

Time and Work

Relationship Between Numbers

Fundamental Arithmetic Operations

Use of Tables and Graphs Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for English The English section checks the candidate’s understanding of basic grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension. This part focuses on simple language skills required for the job role. Check the important English topics in the table below: Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for English Verb

Tenses

Adverbs

Articles

Subject–Verb Agreement

Vocabulary

Antonyms & Synonyms

Idioms & Phrases

Error Correction

Comprehension

Unseen Passages

Sentence Rearrangement

Fill in the Blanks

Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for Reasoning & Logical Analysis This section measures the candidate’s ability to think logically, solve patterns, and understand relationships. It includes analytical reasoning and verbal/non-verbal questions. Check the major reasoning topics in the table below: Kolkata Police Constable Syllabus for Reasoning & Logical Analysis Statement & Condition

Statements & Conclusions

Binary Logic

Quant-Based Reasoning

Calendars

Directions

Blood Relations

Ordering & Sequencing

Linear Sequencing

Selections

Routes & Networks

Seating Arrangement

Cubes Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should first understand the Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 before going through the detailed syllabus. Knowing the number of questions, the marking scheme, and subjects included in the exam helps prepare in a structured and efficient way. Below is the complete exam pattern for both the Preliminary Written Test and the Final Written Test.

Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern for Preliminary Written Test The Preliminary Written Exam is the first stage of the selection process and is qualifying in nature. It checks the candidate’s basic knowledge and aptitude. The following are the key features of the prelims exam: The exam consists of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

A total of 100 objective questions are asked.

1 mark is given for each correct answer.

0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer.

Total duration of the exam is 1 hour.

The question paper is set in Bengali and Nepali languages. Candidates can check the Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 for preliminary exam in the table below: Subject Total Questions Total Marks Time Duration General Awareness & General Knowledge 40 40 1 hour Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik level) 30 30 Reasoning 30 30 Total 100 100

Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern for Final Written Test Candidates who qualify in the prelims move on to the Final Written Examination, which carries a total of 85 marks. The following are the key features of the final written exam: The exam includes 85 objective-type MCQs.

Each question carries 1 mark.

Negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for wrong answers.

The paper is available in Bengali and Nepali, except for the English section.

Total exam duration is 1 hour. Candidates can check the Kolkata Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 for final written exam in the table below: Subject Total Questions Total Marks Time Duration General Awareness & General Knowledge 25 25 1 hour English 10 10 Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik level) 25 25 Reasoning & Logical Analysis 25 25 Total 85 85