Kolkata Police SI Physical Test Date 2025 Out: Check PET & PMT Schedule and Requirements

Kolkata Police SI Physical Test 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially announced the Kolkata Police SI Physical Test 2025 (SI KP 23) on its official website, https://prb.wb.gov.in/. As per the notification, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Sub-Inspector posts will begin from 11th November 2025.

Candidates who have qualified for this stage can check all the important details about the Kolkata Police SI PMT PET 2025 schedule and requirements from the official website.

Kolkata Police SI Physical Test 2025

The Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023 aims to fill 309 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch), and Sergeant under Kolkata Police. The Preliminary Examination, which was the first stage of the selection process, has already been completed.