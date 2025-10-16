Kolkata Police SI Physical Test Date 2025 Out: Check PET & PMT Schedule and Requirements

Kolkata Police SI Physical Test 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially announced the Kolkata Police SI Physical Test 2025 (SI KP 23) on its official website, https://prb.wb.gov.in/. As per the notification, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Sub-Inspector posts will begin from 11th November 2025.
Candidates who have qualified for this stage can check all the important details about the Kolkata Police SI PMT PET 2025 schedule and requirements from the official website.
Kolkata Police SI Physical Test 2025
The Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023 aims to fill 309 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch), and Sergeant under Kolkata Police. The Preliminary Examination, which was the first stage of the selection process, has already been completed.
Candidates who have qualified in the prelims are now eligible to appear for the Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). As per the official notice, the Kolkata Police SI PMT PET 2025 will start from 11th November 2025, while the admit card for the physical test will be released on 3rd November 2025.
Kolkata Police SI Physical Test Details
The Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are conducted to evaluate the physical fitness of candidates for Sub-Inspector and Sergeant posts. The PMT assesses height, weight, and chest measurements, while the PET tests candidates’ endurance through timed races.
Kolkata Police SI PMT 2025
The WBPRB conducts the PMT to ensure candidates meet the required physical standards. The details of height, weight, and chest requirements for various posts are as follows:
|
Name of Post
|
Category
|
Height (cm)
|
Chest (cm)
|
Weight (kg)
|
Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch)
|
All except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST
|
167
|
79 (min 5 cm expansion)
|
56
|
Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch)
|
Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST
|
160
|
76 (min 5 cm expansion)
|
52
|
Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch)
|
All except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST
|
160
|
–
|
49
|
Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch)
|
Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST
|
155
|
–
|
45
|
Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch)
|
All except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST
|
173
|
86 (min 5 cm expansion)
|
60
|
Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch)
|
Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST
|
163
|
81 (min 5 cm expansion)
|
54
|
Sergeant
|
All except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST
|
173
|
86 (min 5 cm expansion)
|
60
|
Sergeant
|
Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST
|
163
|
81 (min 5 cm expansion)
|
54
|
Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch, Transgender)
|
All except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST
|
162
|
–
|
51
|
Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch, Transgender)
|
Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST
|
157
|
–
|
47
Kolkata Police SI PET 2025
Candidates who qualify the PMT are eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which involves completing a race within the specified time limit.
|
Name of Post
|
Test
|
Sub-Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) / Sergeant
|
800 meters run in 3 minutes
|
Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch)
|
400 meters run in 2 minutes
|
Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch, Transgender)
|
400 meters run in 1 minute 40 seconds
Kolkata Police SI Physical Admit Card 2025
The admit card for the Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025 will be released on 3rd November 2025. Candidates can download it from the official websites of:
-
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB): https://prb.wb.gov.in
-
West Bengal Police: https://wbpolice.gov.in
-
Kolkata Police: https://www.kolkatapolice.gov.in
The Kolkata Police SI Physical Admit Card 2025 will be available only for candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to appear in the PMT and PET.
