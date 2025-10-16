Kolkata Police SI Physical Test Date 2025 Out: Check PET & PMT Schedule and Requirements

Assam TET Result 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 16, 2025, 13:35 IST

The Kolkata Police SI Physical Test 2025 for Sub-Inspector and Sergeant posts will start from 11th November 2025. Candidates who qualified prelims must appear for PMT and PET, meeting specific height, weight, and chest requirements. The admit card will be released on 3rd November 2025 and can be downloaded from WBPRB, Kolkata Police, and West Bengal Police official websites.

Kolkata Police SI Physical Test Date 2025 Out
Kolkata Police SI Physical Test Date 2025 Out

Kolkata Police SI Physical Test 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially announced the Kolkata Police SI Physical Test 2025 (SI KP 23) on its official website, https://prb.wb.gov.in/. As per the notification, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Sub-Inspector posts will begin from 11th November 2025. 

Candidates who have qualified for this stage can check all the important details about the Kolkata Police SI PMT PET 2025 schedule and requirements from the official website.

Kolkata Police SI Physical Test 2025

The Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023 aims to fill 309 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch), and Sergeant under Kolkata Police. The Preliminary Examination, which was the first stage of the selection process, has already been completed. 

Candidates who have qualified in the prelims are now eligible to appear for the Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). As per the official notice, the Kolkata Police SI PMT PET 2025 will start from 11th November 2025, while the admit card for the physical test will be released on 3rd November 2025.

Kolkata Police SI Physical Test Details

The Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are conducted to evaluate the physical fitness of candidates for Sub-Inspector and Sergeant posts. The PMT assesses height, weight, and chest measurements, while the PET tests candidates’ endurance through timed races.

Kolkata Police SI PMT 2025

The WBPRB conducts the PMT to ensure candidates meet the required physical standards. The details of height, weight, and chest requirements for various posts are as follows:

Name of Post

Category

Height (cm)

Chest (cm)

Weight (kg)

Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch)

All except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST

167

79 (min 5 cm expansion)

56

Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch)

Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST

160

76 (min 5 cm expansion)

52

Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch)

All except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST

160

49

Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch)

Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST

155

45

Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch)

All except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST

173

86 (min 5 cm expansion)

60

Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch)

Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST

163

81 (min 5 cm expansion)

54

Sergeant

All except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST

173

86 (min 5 cm expansion)

60

Sergeant

Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST

163

81 (min 5 cm expansion)

54

Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch, Transgender)

All except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST

162

51

Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch, Transgender)

Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis, ST

157

47

Kolkata Police SI PET 2025

Candidates who qualify the PMT are eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which involves completing a race within the specified time limit.

Name of Post

Test

Sub-Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) / Sergeant

800 meters run in 3 minutes

Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch)

400 meters run in 2 minutes

Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch, Transgender)

400 meters run in 1 minute 40 seconds

Also Check:

WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers
WBP SI Syllabus 2025

Kolkata Police SI Physical Admit Card 2025

The admit card for the Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025 will be released on 3rd November 2025. Candidates can download it from the official websites of:

  • West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB): https://prb.wb.gov.in

  • West Bengal Police: https://wbpolice.gov.in

  • Kolkata Police: https://www.kolkatapolice.gov.in

The Kolkata Police SI Physical Admit Card 2025 will be available only for candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to appear in the PMT and PET.

