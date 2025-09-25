CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers PDF with Answer Key: Download Here

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 25, 2025, 16:34 IST

WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers 2025 are essential for effective exam preparation. Practising these papers helps candidates understand the exam pattern, identify important topics, improve speed and accuracy, manage time efficiently, and boost confidence. Download Prelims and Mains PDFs in English and Bengali to create a focused study plan.  

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers
WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers

WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers: Preparing for the WB Police SI exam requires a clear plan because the syllabus is vast. Candidates must create a smart study strategy to cover all topics effectively. One of the best ways to prepare is by solving the WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers, which helps in gaining practical experience and confidence.

These question papers give candidates a clear idea of the exam pattern and the important subjects to focus on. Practising them improves speed, accuracy, and the chances of scoring above the cut off marks for WB Police SI 2025. Candidates can download the previous year question papers in both English and Bengali PDF formats from the link provided on this page.

WBP SI Previous Year Question Papers

Practising WBP SI Previous Year Question Papers is a smart way to prepare for the WBP SI 2025 Exam. These papers help candidates get a feel of the actual exam. This improves speed and accuracy across all sections. 

Solving them allows aspirants to assess their preparation, identify strengths and weaknesses, and enhance problem-solving skills within the exam time. Additionally, reviewing past papers helps spot repeated question patterns, focus on important topics, and create an effective, targeted study plan.

Also Check:

WBP SI Admit Card 2025

WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers Overview

Practising previous year question papers is one of the most effective ways to prepare for the WB Police SI Exam. Regular practice with exam-level questions helps candidates understand the pattern, difficulty level, and important topics. Check the overview in the table below:

Details

Information

Name of Examination

West Bengal Police SI 2025

Organization

West Bengal Police Department

Post Name

Sub Inspector (SI)

Category

Previous Year Papers

Selection Process

Preliminary Exam, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Exam, Personality Test

Job Location

West Bengal

Exam Date

October 12, 2025

Official Website

wbpolice.gov.in

WBP SI Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Candidates preparing for the WBP SI Exam should download and practice the WBP SI Previous Year Question Papers to boost their preparation. Solving these papers helps candidates understand important topics, manage time effectively, and improve overall exam performance. The direct PDF links for WBP SI Prelims and Mains Previous Year Question Papers in the table. 

WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers

Download PDF

WB Police SI Prelims Previous Year Question Papers

West Bengal Police SI Prelims 15 Dec 2019 Paper

Click Here

West Bengal Police SI Prelims 26 Aug 2018 Paper

Click Here

WB Police SI Mains Previous Year Question Papers

WB Police SI Mains (2019) Official Paper (Held On 2020)

Click Here

WB Police SI Mains 2018 Paper

Click Here

WB_Police_SI_Mains_2015_Official_Paper

Click Here

WB Police SI Mains Paper 2013

Click Here

Benefits of Solving WBP SI Previous Year Question Papers

Practising WBP SI Previous Year Question Papers is one of the smartest ways to prepare for the WBP SI Exam. It offers multiple advantages that can help candidates perform better on exam day. 

  • Going through previous year papers helps candidates get a clear idea of the exam pattern, question types, and topic-wise marks distribution

  • Previous papers show the real difficulty of the questions, helping aspirants prepare better and avoid surprises during the exam.

  • Candidates can spot frequently asked questions and high-weightage topics, which helps in prioritizing study areas.

  • Regular practice boosts both speed and accuracy, which are crucial for completing the exam within the given time.

  • Solving papers within a set time trains candidates to manage their time efficiently, reducing the chances of leaving questions unanswered.

  • Previous papers allow aspirants to evaluate their preparation, identify strengths and weaknesses, and focus on areas that need improvement.

  • Familiarity with question patterns and difficulty levels increases confidence and reduces exam stress, helping candidates perform at their best.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News