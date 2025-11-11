UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Today at upneet.gov.in; Details Here

Key Points
- DGME started stray vacancy registration for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 on November 11, 2025.
- Registration is available on the official website at upneet.gov.in.
- Students must complete registration and fee payment online by November 14, 2025.
UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh will begin the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 stray vacancy registration today, November 11, 2025. Students who are eligible and are interested in applying will need to register online till November 14, 2025. The official website to apply online is upneet.gov.in. The last date to pay fee for the stray vacancy round is November 14, 2025; the merit list will be issued on the same day itself.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the important details of UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round here:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy registration
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|upneet.gov.in
|State
|Uttar Pradesh (UP)
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|Stream
|Medical Dental
|Programmes
|MBBS
BDS
|Application fee
|INR 2,000Security deposit: INR 30,000 (govt)/ INR 1 lakh (private)
Documents Required for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025
Candidates will need to carry the following required documents to register online:
- Class 10 marksheet
- Class 12 marksheet
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate (if applicable)
Guidelines for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round
- Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in any round of UP NEET UG 2025 counselling are eligible.
- Candidates admitted through any round of All India Counselling or any other State Counselling will not be eligible.
- Candidates admitted/ did not report after allotment/ resigned in the first, second, or third round of UP NEET UG 2025 counselling are not eligible.
- All eligible candidates must register and pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,000.
- Registered candidates not allotted a seat in the first, second, or third round, and have deposited the security money earlier, must not deposit the security amount again.
