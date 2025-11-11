UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Today at upneet.gov.in; Details Here

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh will begin the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 stray vacancy registration today, November 11, 2025. Students who are eligible and are interested in applying will need to register online till November 14, 2025. The official website to apply online is upneet.gov.in. The last date to pay fee for the stray vacancy round is November 14, 2025; the merit list will be issued on the same day itself.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important details of UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round here: