MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links
News

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Today at upneet.gov.in; Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 11, 2025, 15:24 IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: DGME, Uttar Pradesh begins stray vacancy registration today, November 11, 2025 on the official website at upneet.gov.in. Eligible students must register and pay the fee online by November 14, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
DGME, Uttar Pradesh started stray vacancy registration for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 on November 11, 2025.
DGME, Uttar Pradesh started stray vacancy registration for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 on November 11, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • DGME started stray vacancy registration for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 on November 11, 2025.
  • Registration is available on the official website at upneet.gov.in.
  • Students must complete registration and fee payment online by November 14, 2025.

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh will begin the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 stray vacancy registration today, November 11, 2025. Students who are eligible and are interested in applying will need to register online till November 14, 2025. The official website to apply online is upneet.gov.in. The last date to pay fee for the stray vacancy round is November 14, 2025; the merit list will be issued on the same day itself.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important details of UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round here: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy registration
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  upneet.gov.in
State  Uttar Pradesh (UP)
Level  Undergraduate (UG)
Stream  Medical Dental 
Programmes  MBBS
BDS
Application fee INR 2,000Security deposit: INR 30,000 (govt)/ INR 1 lakh (private)

Documents Required for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025

Candidates will need to carry the following required documents to register online:

  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Class 12 marksheet
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Guidelines for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round

  • Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in any round of UP NEET UG 2025 counselling are eligible. 
  • Candidates admitted through any round of All India Counselling or any other State Counselling will not be eligible.
  • Candidates admitted/ did not report after allotment/ resigned in the first, second, or third round of UP NEET UG 2025 counselling are not eligible.
  • All eligible candidates must register and pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,000.
  • Registered candidates not allotted a seat in the first, second, or third round, and have deposited the security money earlier, must not deposit the security amount again.
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News