AFCAT 1 2026 Notification Released for 340 Vacancies - Registration Begins from November 17th at afcat.edcil.co.in

By Mohd Salman
Nov 10, 2025, 14:28 IST

AFCAT 1 Notification 2026: The Indian Air Force released the AFCAT 1 2026 detailed notification pdf on November 9, 2025. Online applications will be open between November 17 and December 14, 2025, for Flying and Ground Duty posts. Eligible graduates with 10+2 in Physics and Maths can apply online after visiting the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 1 2026 Notification
AFCAT 1 Notification 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) notification 2026 on its official website, afcat.cdac.in, on November 9, 2025 containing 340 vacancies for Ground Duty (Non-Technical and Technical) and Gazetted Officers in the Flying Branch. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between November 17 and December 14, 2025.
To be eligible for AFCAT 1 2026, candidates must have completed 10+2 with physics and maths and scored at least 50% in each subject. Other than that, the candidate must have completed a three-year graduation degree OR a BE/BTech degree with a minimum of 60% from a recognised university. The AFCAT 1 2026 written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2026.

AFCAT 1 Notification 2026: Overview

AFCAT 1 Notification 2026 has been released at afcat.cdac.in. Interested candidates can apply online between November 17 and December 14, 2025. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2026. Check the table below for AFCAT 1 2026 Notification Key Highlights

Parameter

Details

Exam Name

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2026

Conducting Body

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Post Names

Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical)

Total Vacancies

340

Application Mode

Online Only

Registration Dates

November 17 to December 14, 2025

AFCAT 1 2026 Exam Date

January 31, 2026

Selection Process

Written Test 

AFSB Interview

Medical Exam

Course Commencing

January 2027

Official Website

afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 1 2026 Notification PDF

IAF has released the detailed AFCAT 1 2026 Notification PDF on its official website, afcat.cdac.in. Interested candidates must read the official notification before applying, as it contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, branch-wise vacancy breakdown, and detailed syllabus. Click on the direct link below to download the AFCAT 1 2026 Notification PDF.

[Download AFCAT 1 2026 Notification PDF (Official) - Click Here]

AFCAT 1 2026: Important Dates

The AFCAT 1 2026 short notice was released on November 3, 2025 and now the detailed notification pdf was released on November 9, 2025. Check the table below for AFCAT 1 2026 important dates

Event

Date

Short Notification Release

November 3, 2025

Detailed Notification Release Date

November 9, 2025

Online Application Starts

November 17, 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

December 14, 2025 (11:59 PM)

AFCAT 1 2026 Exam Date

January 31, 2026

AFCAT 1 2026 Result

March 2026 (Tentative)

Course Commencing

January 2027

AFCAT 1 2026 Vacancy Details

IAF has released 340 vacancies for Ground Duty (Non-Technical and Technical) and Gazetted Officers posts in Flying Branches. As per the official notice, 34 men and 4 women vacancies have been released. Check the table below for AFCAT 1 2026 Vacancy breakdown

Entry Branch

Course Name

Men (PC)

Women (PC)

Men (SSC)

Women (SSC)

AFCAT Entry

Flying

221/27F/SSC/M&W

    

34
 

Ground Duty (Technical)

220/27T/PC/110AEC/M&W

220/27T/SSC/110AEC/M&W

AE(L)- 03 AE(M)- 09

AE(L)- 03 AE(M)- 03
 

Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

    

220/27G/SSC/M&W

--

NCC Special Entry

Flying

221/27F/PC/M and 221/27F/SSC/M&W

--

--

10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC

AFCAT 1 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for AFCAT 1 2026 candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as nationality, age, and education. Check the details below for AFCAT 1 2026 eligibility criteria
Nationality & Marital Status
Nationality: The candidate must be a citizen of India.
Marital Status: Candidates must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course.

Age Limit (as on 01 January 2027)

The age limit is calculated as of the course commencement date and is different for the Flying and Ground Duty branches.
For Flying Branch:
Age: 20 to 24 years.
to 24 years as on
Born Between: Candidates must be born between 02 January 2003 and 01 January 2007 (both dates inclusive).
For Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch:
Age: 20 to 26 years.
Born Between: Candidates must be born between 02 January 2001 and 01 January 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification

The educational qualification varies as per the course; check the details below
Flying Branch
Candidates must have passed 10+2 with a minimum of 50% marks in Maths and Physics AND a Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university.

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch
Aeronautical Engineer (L/M): Candidates must have passed 10+2 with Physics and Maths (minimum 50% each) AND a four-year degree in Engineering/Technology with a minimum of 60% marks.
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch
Admin & Logistics: A graduation degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks.
Accounts: A B.Com degree with a minimum of 60% marks.
Education: A PG Degree in a relevant subject with 50% marks and a Graduation with 60% marks.
Meteorology. Passed 10+2 and BSc with Physics and Mathematics with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or four-year Graduation in Engineering/Technology discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent

How to Apply Online for AFCAT 1 2026?

Candidates will be able to apply online from November 17, 2025 after visiting the official website, afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check the step-by-step procedure below

  • Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in.
  • Now on the homepage, click on the "Candidate Login" tab.
  • Now Select "AFCAT 1/2026" and click on "Not Registered Yet? Register Here button
  • Fill in your basic details (Name, Email ID, and Mobile Number) to create your account.
  • Log in again using your registration number and password and fill out the detailed application form.
  • Upload the required documents, including a recent passport-size photograph, signature, and thumb impression, as per the specified format and size.
  • Pay the application fees as per your category
  • After successful payment, submit the final application form and download a copy of the filled form for your future reference

AFCAT 1 2026 Application Fee

Candidates applying for AFCAT 1 2026 must pay the application fee as per their category. Check the details below for AFCAT 1 2026 Application fees
Application Fee: Rs. 550/- (plus GST)
Payment Mode: The fee can be paid online via credit card, debit card, or net banking.
Exemption: Candidates applying for the NCC Special Entry are exempt from paying the application fee.

AFCAT 1 2026 Selection Process

Candidates who applied for AFCAT 1 2026 will be selected on the basis of an an online written exam, SSB and medical examination. Check the details below for the AFCAT 1 2026 selection process.

Online Written Exam (AFCAT & EKT)
Candidates opting for the Ground Duty (Technical) branch will also have to appear for the Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT), which will be conducted immediately after the AFCAT exam.

AFSB Interview
Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview at one of the AFSB centres (Dehradun, Mysuru, Gandhinagar, or Varanasi).

Medical Examination
Candidates recommended by the AFSB will be sent for a detailed medical examination at one of the Air Force Medical Centers.

The Final Merit List will be prepared based on the total marks secured by the candidate in the written exam and the AFSB interview, subject to medical fitness.


Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

