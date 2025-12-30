Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published by UKSSSC soon on the official website as the result already been released. These cut-off marks will be announced separately for the two major stages, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Written Examination.
The cut off marks are decided based on multiple factors such as the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and the total vacancies available. Candidates must score equal to or above the cut-off marks to qualify for the next stage of the Uttarakhand Police Constable recruitment.
The Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released after the written exam and physical tests are successfully conducted. The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will publish the category-wise cut-off marks on the official website. These marks represent the minimum score that candidates must secure to move forward in the selection process.
The cut off for Uttarakhand Police Constable recruitment may vary every year due to several factors such as the total number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and the number of vacancies announced. Candidates must score equal to or more than the official cut-off marks in both the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Written Examination to secure their place in the final merit list.
Uttarakhand Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2025
The UKSSSC will release category-wise cut-off marks for the Uttarakhand Police Constable exam. Uttarakhand Police Constable result has been released officially. These cut-off scores will help determine whether a candidate has qualified for the written examination round. Candidates must score equal to or higher than the cut-off marks set for their respective category.
Check the expected Uttarakhand Police Constable cut off marks below:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
65 – 70
|
OBC
|
60 – 65
|
EWS
|
60 – 68
|
ST
|
55 – 60
|
SC
|
50 – 55
How to Download Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025?
Once the Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025 is released by UKSSSC, candidates should download it immediately for reference. The cut-off list will help you understand whether you are qualified for the next step of the recruitment process.
The following are the steps to download the Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off:
-
Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Police Department/UKSSSC.
-
On the homepage, find the “Career and Recruitment” section under the “About Us” menu.
-
Search for the link titled “Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025” and click on it.
-
The cut-off list will open in PDF format on the screen.
-
Click on the Download or Print option to save the PDF to your device.
-
If needed, take a printout for future use during the selection process.
How to Calculate Marks for Uttarakhand Police Constable Exam 2025?
The official recruitment notification provides the marking scheme for the Uttarakhand Police Constable Written Exam. Candidates can use this marking pattern to calculate their estimated score before the results are released.
The following is the marking scheme:
-
Total number of questions: 100
-
Question type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
-
Marks for each correct answer: +1
-
Negative marking for each wrong answer: –0.25 (¼ mark)
Formula to calculate tentative score:
(Total Correct Answers × 1) – (Total Incorrect Answers × 0.25)
Factors Affecting Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off changes every year because it depends on different selection factors. The following are the reasons that influence the cut-off:
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Number of Applicants
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam
