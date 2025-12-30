Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published by UKSSSC soon on the official website as the result already been released. These cut-off marks will be announced separately for the two major stages, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Written Examination.

The cut off marks are decided based on multiple factors such as the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and the total vacancies available. Candidates must score equal to or above the cut-off marks to qualify for the next stage of the Uttarakhand Police Constable recruitment.

Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Uttarakhand Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released after the written exam and physical tests are successfully conducted. The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will publish the category-wise cut-off marks on the official website. These marks represent the minimum score that candidates must secure to move forward in the selection process.