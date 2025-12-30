Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 OUT at sssc.uk.gov.in, Check Shortlisted Candidates List Here

Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 Out: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially announced the Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 on December 29, 2025. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. of the shortlisted candidates. A total of 2545 candidates have qualified for the Document Verification (DV) round. Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 Download PDF Candidates applied for the 2000 vacant posts for the positions of District Police Constable (Male) and Constable PAC/IRB (Male) (Uttarakhand Police Department) can download the result pdf through the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below- Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 Download PDF Link

Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 Overview Earlier Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist and others. The written competitive examination for the candidates who passed the physical test was held on August 3, 2025To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Post Name District Police Constable (Male) and Constable PAC/IRB (Male) (Uttarakhand Police Department) Advt. No. 65/U.A.S.Ch.A./2024 Result Status Released Official Website https://sssc.uk.gov.in/

How to Download Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025? Candidates can download the Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit to Website: Open your browser and go to the official website https://sssc.uk.gov.in/

Step 2: Get the Link: Check the notification or direct link for the concerned exam admit card download link.

Step 3: Click on the Link: Click the link displaying as result for Constable posts.

Step 4: Download & Verify: Your result will appear; check all details carefully and then download and print it. What After the Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025? All those candidates who have shortlisted in the result list for Constable posts will have to appear in the Document Verification round. The document verification is proposed to be held on January 12, 2026 (Monday) at the commission's office for all candidates included in the provisional merit list. The Commission will release the detailed guidelines regarding document verification and post preference will be published separately on the commission's website.