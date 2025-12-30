AAT 2026: Exam Dates OUT at jeeadv.ac.in; Check Schedule Here

AAT Exam 2026 schedule: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 schedule. The exam registrations will take place on June 1 and 2, 2026 for students who qualified the JEE Advanced 2026 exam. AAT Exam 2026 is scheduled for June 4, 2026 from 9 AM to 12 PM. Candidates can check the AAT Exam 2026 dates on the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The exam is held for admission to BArch programmes in IIT Kharagpur, IIT Varanasi and IIT Roorkee. No new admit cards will be issued for the AAT exam 2026, candidates will be able to appear for the exam using their JEE Advanced hall ticket. The institute had also released the JEE Advanced 2026 exam schedule yesterday, December 29, 2025, on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.