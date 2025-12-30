WBPRB Constable Result 2025
AAT 2026: Exam Dates OUT at jeeadv.ac.in; Check Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 30, 2025, 11:39 IST

IIT Roorkee has released the AAT 2026 schedule. The registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be on June 1 and 2, 2026. The AAT 2026 exam is scheduled for June 4, 2026, from 9 AM to 12 PM. Check the dates on the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Key Points

  • The registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test will be on June 1 and 2, 2026.
  • The AAT 2026 exam is scheduled for June 4, 2026, from 9 AM to 12 PM.

AAT Exam 2026 schedule: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 schedule. The exam registrations will take place on June 1 and 2, 2026 for students who qualified the JEE Advanced 2026 exam. AAT Exam 2026 is scheduled for June 4, 2026 from 9 AM to 12 PM. Candidates can check the AAT Exam 2026 dates on the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in

The exam is held for admission to BArch programmes in IIT Kharagpur, IIT Varanasi and IIT Roorkee. No new admit cards will be issued for the AAT exam 2026, candidates will be able to appear for the exam using their JEE Advanced hall ticket. The institute had also released the JEE Advanced 2026 exam schedule yesterday, December 29, 2025, on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. 

AAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table of the important details of AAT 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AAT Exam 2026 schedule released 

Exam name 

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT)

Board name

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

jeeadv.ac.in

Level 

Bachelors 

Programme 

Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.)

Eligibility criteria 

Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2026 exam 

Exam date 

June 4, 2026

Registration dates 

June 1, 2026 from 10 AM - June 2, 2026 until 5 PM

Participating institutes 

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Varanasi 

IIT Roorkee

AAT 2026 Important Dates

Check the following table to know the important dates of AAT 2026: 

Event 

Date(s) 

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 Registration

June 1, 2026 from 10 AM - June 2, 2026 until 5 PM

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026

June 4, 2026 

Declaration of results of AAT 2026

June 7, 2026 at 5 PM

