UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out for January 2 exam: Download Link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 for the exam scheduled on January 02, 2026. Candidates who have to take the exam on January 02, can now download their admit cards from the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit cards for the remaining examination dates will be released in due course.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the particulars contained therein, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the exam on the scheduled date are advised to download their admit card along with the undertaking after using their login credentials. Candidates can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-