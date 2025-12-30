Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out for January 2 exam: Download Link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

By Manish Kumar
Dec 30, 2025, 12:55 IST

UGC NET Admit Card for 02 January 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 scheduled to be held on 02 January 2026 on its official website. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 for the exam scheduled on January 02, 2026. Candidates who have to take the exam on January 02, can now download their admit cards from the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit cards for the remaining examination dates will be released in due course.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the particulars contained therein, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the exam on the scheduled date are advised to download their admit card along with the undertaking after using their login credentials. Candidates can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below- 

UGC NET Admit Card Link

Click Here

UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card: Overview

The UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card 2025 for exam scheduled on January 02, 2026 is released. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2025 Hall Ticket by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET)

Session

December 2025 Cycle

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

UGC NET Exam Date 2025

December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026

Login Credentials Needed

Application Number and Date of Birth

Official Website

ugcnet.nta.ac.in

 

How to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2025?

The UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card 2025 for the exam scheduled on January 02, 2026 can be downloaded from the official website of UGC NET after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link for “UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card”
  • Provide your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
  • Solve the captcha and log in
  • Download and print your admit card

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News