UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out for January 2 exam: Download Link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 for the exam scheduled on January 02, 2026. Candidates who have to take the exam on January 02, can now download their admit cards from the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit cards for the remaining examination dates will be released in due course.
In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the particulars contained therein, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Candidates appearing in the exam on the scheduled date are advised to download their admit card along with the undertaking after using their login credentials. Candidates can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
UGC NET Admit Card Link
UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card: Overview
The UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card 2025 for exam scheduled on January 02, 2026 is released. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2025 Hall Ticket by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Feature
Details
Exam Name
University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET)
Session
December 2025 Cycle
Conducting Body
National Testing Agency (NTA)
UGC NET Exam Date 2025
December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026
Login Credentials Needed
Application Number and Date of Birth
Official Website
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
How to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2025?
The UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card 2025 for the exam scheduled on January 02, 2026 can be downloaded from the official website of UGC NET after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for “UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card”
- Provide your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
- Solve the captcha and log in
- Download and print your admit card
