List of Largest Banks In the United States

Largest Banks in United States: Discover the top 10 largest banks in the United States by assets, based on September 2025 Federal Reserve data. Get details about the biggest banks in the USA, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo.

Largest Banks in United States: Selecting a bank is important for managing your finances, especially in the United States, where every bank serves a different purpose. So, to select the best bank based on your needs and goals, it is important to know about the largest banks in the United States.

The total assets of the largest banks in the United States are the main indicator of how financially secure they are, where they stand within the banking industry, and their overall stability.

The largest banks in the United States provide a variety of personal deposit accounts as well as credit cards, loans, mortgages, and wealth management.

This article will give you a list of the largest banks in the United States based on Federal Reserve data as of September 30, 2025.

Largest Banks in the United States

Here is the list of the top 10 largest banks in the United States:

Bank Name

Founding Year

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

1799

Bank of America

1784

Citibank

1812

Wells Fargo

1852

U.S. Bank

1863

Capital One

1988

Goldman Sachs

1869

PNC Bank

1983

Truist

2019

TD Bank

150+ Years Ago

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is the largest bank in the United States by assets, worth $3.81 trillion. It has its headquarters in New York City and has a strong national and global presence. This bank provides a wide range of services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, home loans, auto loans, and business banking solutions.

  1. Bank of America

Bank of America was established in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is one of the oldest and most widely recognized banks in the country. It gives individuals, small businesses, and large corporations access to its banking, investment, and asset management services. It acquires assets of around $2.65 trillion.

  1. Citibank

Citibank is a part of the larger company Citigroup, which began operations in 1812 and is based in New York City. Citibank has a total of approximately $1.84 trillion worth of assets and offers all types of products related to banking, such as checking and savings accounts, loans/credit cards, business banking, and financial planning solutions.

  1. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Bank was founded in 1852, is headquartered in San Francisco. Its asset is worth around $1.76 trillion. The bank provides services such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement accounts, and business banking products.

  1. U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank was originally established in 1863 as the First National Bank of Cincinnati. It now has its headquarters in Minneapolis. It offers personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, credit cards, and more, with assets of around $679.2 billion.

