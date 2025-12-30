Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

To Test Your Hawk-Eye Vision, Try to Find All the Errors in this Poultry Farm Within 11 Seconds!

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 30, 2025, 17:31 IST

Test your hawk-eye vision with this tricky poultry farm brain teaser! Find all hidden errors within 11 seconds to challenge your IQ, observation power, visual perception, and problem-solving skills. Only 1% can crack it in time!

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Find All the Errors in this Poultry Farm Within 11 Seconds
Find All the Errors in this Poultry Farm Within 11 Seconds

Brain Teaser IQ Test: There are several different ways to test observation skills withan  IQ test. But, solving the brain teaser challenge definitely pushes toward being the sharp memory skills with sharp eye vision and increases IQ Level. So, what are Brain Teasers?

A Brain Teaser is a type of puzzle in which any random number, visual image or different perception image is given, and you all need to solve these puzzles using different approaches, which helps you in increasing your intelligence to solve real-world problems and increase your IQ Level.

So, what is waiting for?

To Test Your Hawk-Eye Vision, Try to Find All the Errors in this Poultry Farm Within 11 Seconds!

Try This: If You Possess 140+IQ Level With Hawk Eye Vision, Then Find The Hidden Deer in this Forest Optical Illusions

Find All the Errors in this Poultry Farm Within 11 Seconds

find the error-que

Source: brightside

In the above image, you can all see a small poultry farm, where many hens and chickens are kept. But in this scenario of the Poultry Farm, there is some error, which looks odd,  and this error should not be here in this image.

So, basically, what you all have to do is to find all the Errors in this Poultry Farm.

This Brain teaser is only solved by 1% of the users, who have tried to solve this puzzle before you tried.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, try to Find All the Errors in this Poultry Farm Within 11 Seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Congratulations to those who could find all the Errors in this Poultry Farm Within 11 seconds. You are all geniuses, possessing an Einstein-level IQ of 140+ and vigilant eyesight. You are obviously in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find all the Errors in this Poultry Farm Within 11 Seconds, do not worry. 

Practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will improve.

Try This: Test Your Observation Skill in this 9-Second Brain Teaser Challenge to Spot the Hidden Number 3!

Solution: What are the errors in this Poultry Farm?

So, are you excited to know what the errors are in this Poultry Farm?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. There are four errors in this Poultry Farm, which you can all see in the image given below:

find the error-sol

Source: brightside

So, now you all know what the errors are in this Poultry Farm, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Try This: Even 69% Failed to Spot the Hidden Famous Personality in this Spiral Pattern Optical Illusion Challenge!


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News