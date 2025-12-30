Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
NCERT Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 173 Non-Academic Post, Check Eligibility And Application Process

By Manish Kumar
Dec 30, 2025, 13:47 IST

NCERT Recruitment 2026:The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has published notification for 173 Non-Academic Post including Superintending Engineer, Business Manager, Assistant Production Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer and others. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited online applications for Non-Academic Post on its official website. A total of 173 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Superintending Engineer, Business Manager, Assistant Production Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer and others. The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 16, 2026.

In this article candidates will get the complete details about the NCERT application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded the detailed schedule including online application and others. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Particulars Details
Starting of online application December 27, 2026
Last date of application  January 16, 2026

NCERT Recruitment 2026 Overview 

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched the recruitment drive for 173 Non-Academic posts including Superintending Engineer, Business Manager, Assistant Production Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer and others.To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization   National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)
Post Name Superintending Engineer, Business Manager, Assistant Production Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer and others
Advt. No. 01/2025 Non-Academic
Total Vacancies 173
Selection Mode written exam/trade/skill test and other mode
Last date to apply January 16, 2026
Official Website https://www.ncert.nic.in/

NCERT Recruitment 2026 Vacancies

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 173 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Superintending Engineer, Business Manager, Assistant Production Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer and others are to be filled. Check the discipline-wise vacancy tabulated below-

NCERT 2026 Notification PDF

Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. You are advised to ensure the posts wise eligibility and experiences given in the notification. Download the official notification through the link given below:

NCERT 2025 Notification PDF Download Link

What is the NCERT 2026 Eligibility and Age Limit?

The posts wise eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority in detail. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

NCERT Non-Academic 2026 Application Fee 

Candidates applying for these Non-Academic posts will have to pay an application fee through online mode as mentioned in the notification. Candidates are required to pay the category wise online fee through the various modes as mentioned in the notification. Check the category wise application fee amount given below- 

For Unreserved/OBC/EWS candidates:

  • Level: 10-12: Rs.1500/- for each post
  • Level: 6-7: Rs.1200/- for each post
  • Level: 2-5: Rs.1000/- for each post

For SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: NIL

How To Apply for the NCERT 2026?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.ncert.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link NCERT recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

