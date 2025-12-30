NCERT Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 173 Non-Academic Post, Check Eligibility And Application Process

NCERT Recruitment 2026: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited online applications for Non-Academic Post on its official website. A total of 173 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Superintending Engineer, Business Manager, Assistant Production Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer and others. The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 16, 2026.



In this article candidates will get the complete details about the NCERT application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links. NCERT Recruitment 2026: Important Dates The organisation has uploaded the detailed schedule including online application and others. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Particulars Details Starting of online application December 27, 2026 Last date of application January 16, 2026 NCERT Recruitment 2026 Overview The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched the recruitment drive for 173 Non-Academic posts including Superintending Engineer, Business Manager, Assistant Production Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer and others.To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we've shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Post Name Superintending Engineer, Business Manager, Assistant Production Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer and others Advt. No. 01/2025 Non-Academic Total Vacancies 173 Selection Mode written exam/trade/skill test and other mode Last date to apply January 16, 2026 Official Website https://www.ncert.nic.in/

NCERT Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Under the recruitment drive, a total of 173 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Superintending Engineer, Business Manager, Assistant Production Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer and others are to be filled. Check the discipline-wise vacancy tabulated below- NCERT 2026 Notification PDF Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. You are advised to ensure the posts wise eligibility and experiences given in the notification. Download the official notification through the link given below: NCERT 2025 Notification PDF Download Link What is the NCERT 2026 Eligibility and Age Limit? The posts wise eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority in detail. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.