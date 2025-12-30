RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 312 Posts - Apply Now at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 : The Railway Recruitment Board has released the notification for the recruitment of for the various posts of Isolated Categories against CEN- 08/2025 on its official website. A total of 312 various posts including Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator(Hindi), Senior Publicity Inspector,Staff and Welfare Inspector, Scientific Assistant (Training), Chief Law Assistant and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online registration process has been commenced and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to register and submit online applications much before the closing date since there may be a possibility of inability/failure to log on to the website of RRB concerned on account of heavy load on the internet or website during last days of online registration.

Under the selection process, candidates will have to appear in a single stage computer based test (CBT) followed by Translation Test (TT) (as applicable) and Document Verification and Medical Examination. RRB Isolated Recruitment Notification Download 2025 The detailed notification for the the various posts of Isolated Categories against CEN- 08/2025 has been released on the official website of the board. The notification proide you all the details related to eligibility, application process, selection method, vacancy break up and other details. RRB Isolated Notification Download Click Here RRB Isolated Recruitment 2026 Overview Under the recruitment drive, a total of 312 various posts including Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator(Hindi), Senior Publicity Inspector,Staff and Welfare Inspector, Scientific Assistant (Training), Chief Law Assistant and others are to be filled. Here are the key details regarding the jobs as follow:

Name of the Exam Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Post Name Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator(Hindi), Senior Publicity Inspector,Staff and Welfare Inspector, Scientific Assistant (Training), Chief Law Assistant and others Notification Number RRB CEN 08/2025 Total Vacancies 312 Application Mode Online RRB Online Application Dates From December 30, 2025 to January 29, 2026 Last Date for Application fee payment for the submitted application January 31, 2026 Date for Modification window for corrections in the application form with payment of modification fee 01/02/2026 to 10/02/2026 Official Websites rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Isolated Vacancy 2026 You can check the vacancy breakup of 312 vacancies with the table given below- Post Name Vacancies Chief Law Assistant 22 Public Prosecutor 07 Junior Translator(Hindi) 202 Senior Publicity Inspector 15 Staff and Welfare Inspector 24 Scientific Assistant (Training) 02 Lab Assistant Gr.III (Chemist & Metallurgist) 39 Scientific Supervisor/Ergonomics and Training 01

RRB Isolated Selection Process 2025 Selection process will be based on a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Translation Test (TT) (as applicable) and Document Verification and Medical Examination. Check the detailed of the selection process given below- A Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)

Skill tests (where applicable)

Document verification and medical examination. RRB Isolated Eligibility Criteria 2026 The eligibility requirements for candidates vary depending on the specific positions for which you are applying. Candidates are advised to check the posts wise eligibility given in the notification. Here are some general criteria: Post Name Educational Qualification Chief Law Assistant A University Degree in Law with 3 years standing practice as a Pleader at Bar. Public Prosecutor Graduate with Bachelor degree in Law from recognized University and with five years standing as an advocate at Bar. Junior Translator (Hindi) (A) Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at Degree level. OR Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi or English medium and English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at Degree level. OR Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subjects of either of the two as medium of examination and other as a compulsory or elective subject at Degree level. and (B) Recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice - versa or 2-years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertaking. . Senior Publicity Inspector Degree from recognized University and Diploma in Public Relations / Advertising / Journalism / Mass Communication from a recognized institution / University. Desirable: 2 years experience in related fields. Staff & Welfare Inspector Graduation plus any one of the following qualifications:- Diploma in Labour/Social Welfare. OR Diploma in Labour Laws. OR LLB with papers in Labour Laws.OR PG Diploma in Personnel Management. OR MBA with papers in Personnel Management. OR MBA/HR OR PG Diploma in Human Resource Management provided that its curriculum includes relevant papers in Personnel Management, awarded by an institution recognized by the Govt of India Scientific Assistant (A) Second Class Master’s Degree in Psychology. (B) One year experience in Administration of Psychological tests. Desirable: 1) Knowledge of Computers and Statistics, 2) Specialisation in Industrial / Organisational Psychology. Lab Assistant Gr.III 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination with Science (Physics and Chemistry) as subjects or its equivalent. Scientific Supervisor (A) Second Class Masters Degree in Psychology or Physiology. (B) Two years experience in Administration of Psychological Tests of Mental abilities and Personality. OR Two years research in Work Psychology. OR Two years experience in Developing Training Module or Conducting Training Programme. Desirable: Specialization in Industrial Psychology, Ergonomics / Counseling with knowledge of Statistics and Computers