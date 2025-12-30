Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 312 Posts - Apply Now at rrbapply.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Dec 30, 2025, 17:24 IST

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 recruitment notification has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board for 312 various posts.  Selection will be done on the basis of a computer based test followed by a Translation and Document Verification round. Check all details here. 

RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 : The Railway Recruitment Board has released the notification for the recruitment of for the various posts of Isolated Categories against CEN- 08/2025 on its official website. A total of 312 various posts including Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator(Hindi), Senior Publicity Inspector,Staff and Welfare Inspector, Scientific Assistant (Training), Chief Law Assistant and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online registration process has been commenced and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 29, 2026.

Candidates are advised to register and submit online applications much before the closing date since there may be a possibility of inability/failure to log on to the website of RRB concerned on account of heavy load on the internet or website during last days of online registration.

Under the selection process, candidates will have to appear in a single stage computer based test (CBT) followed by Translation Test (TT) (as applicable) and Document Verification and Medical Examination.

RRB Isolated Recruitment Notification Download 2025

The detailed notification for the the various posts of Isolated Categories against CEN- 08/2025 has been released on the official website of the board. The notification proide you all the details related to eligibility, application process, selection method, vacancy break up and other details.

RRB Isolated Notification Download Click Here

RRB Isolated Recruitment 2026 Overview

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 312 various posts including Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator(Hindi), Senior Publicity Inspector,Staff and Welfare Inspector, Scientific Assistant (Training), Chief Law Assistant and others are to be filled. Here are the key details regarding the jobs as follow:

Name of the Exam Body

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)

Post Name

 Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator(Hindi), Senior Publicity Inspector,Staff and Welfare Inspector, Scientific Assistant (Training), Chief Law Assistant and others

Notification Number

RRB CEN 08/2025

Total Vacancies

312

Application Mode

Online

RRB Online Application Dates 

From December 30, 2025 to January 29, 2026

Last Date for Application fee payment for the submitted application

January 31, 2026

Date for Modification window for corrections in the application form with payment of modification fee

01/02/2026 to 10/02/2026

Official Websites

rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Isolated Vacancy 2026

You can check the vacancy breakup of 312 vacancies with the table given below-

Post Name

Vacancies

Chief Law Assistant

  22

Public Prosecutor

 07

Junior Translator(Hindi)

 202

Senior Publicity Inspector

15

Staff and Welfare Inspector

24

Scientific Assistant (Training)

02

Lab Assistant Gr.III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

39

Scientific Supervisor/Ergonomics and Training

 01

RRB Isolated Selection Process 2025

Selection process will be based on a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Translation Test (TT) (as applicable) and Document Verification and Medical Examination. Check the detailed of the selection process given below-

  • A Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)
  • Skill tests (where applicable)
  • Document verification and medical examination.

 RRB Isolated Eligibility Criteria 2026

The eligibility requirements for candidates vary depending on the specific positions for which you are applying. Candidates are advised to check the posts wise eligibility given in the notification. Here are some general criteria:

Post NameEducational Qualification
Chief Law Assistant A University Degree in Law with 3 years standing practice as a Pleader at Bar.
Public Prosecutor Graduate with Bachelor degree in Law from recognized University and with five years standing as an advocate at Bar.
Junior Translator (Hindi) (A) Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at Degree level. OR Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi or English medium and English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at Degree level. OR Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subjects of either of the two as medium of examination and other as a compulsory or elective subject at Degree level. and (B) Recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice - versa or 2-years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertaking. .
Senior Publicity Inspector Degree from recognized University and Diploma in Public Relations / Advertising / Journalism / Mass Communication from a recognized institution / University. Desirable: 2 years experience in related fields.
Staff & Welfare Inspector Graduation plus any one of the following qualifications:- Diploma in Labour/Social Welfare. OR Diploma in Labour Laws. OR LLB with papers in Labour Laws.OR PG Diploma in Personnel Management. OR MBA with papers in Personnel Management. OR MBA/HR OR PG Diploma in Human Resource Management provided that its curriculum includes relevant papers in Personnel Management, awarded by an institution recognized by the Govt of India
Scientific Assistant (A) Second Class Master’s Degree in Psychology. (B) One year experience in Administration of Psychological tests. Desirable: 1) Knowledge of Computers and Statistics, 2) Specialisation in Industrial / Organisational Psychology.
Lab Assistant Gr.III 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination with Science (Physics and Chemistry) as subjects or its equivalent.
Scientific Supervisor (A) Second Class Masters Degree in Psychology or Physiology. (B) Two years experience in Administration of Psychological Tests of Mental abilities and Personality. OR Two years research in Work Psychology. OR Two years experience in Developing Training Module or Conducting Training Programme. Desirable: Specialization in Industrial Psychology, Ergonomics / Counseling with knowledge of Statistics and Computers

How to Apply for RRB Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can apply in online mode through the official website after following the steps given below-

  1. Visit the Official RRB Website: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).
  2. Navigate to Recruitment Section: Look for the link related to RRB Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025.
  3. Select Your RRB Zone: Choose the specific RRB zone you wish to apply for.
  4. Registration: Complete the registration by providing basic details such as name, email address, and mobile number. After registration, a unique registration number and password will be sent to your registered email and mobile.
  5. Fill Out the Application Form: Log in using your registration number and password.
  6. Fill in the application form with accurate personal details, educational qualifications, and other required information.
  7. Upload Required Documents: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents, including your photograph and signature, as specified in the notification.
  8. Payment of Application Fee: Pay the application fee online through various methods such as debit/credit cards, net banking, or UPI.
  9. Submit Your Application:Review all details entered in the application form carefully.
  10. Print Confirmation Page: After submission, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

FAQs

  • What are the requirements to ‘Create an Account’?
    +
    Candidates should have their own mobile number and a valid & active personal e-mail ID.

