Jharkhand School Holiday List 2026: Month-Wise School Holiday Calendar, Download PDF

Jharkhand School Holiday List 2026: Jharkhand School Holiday list contains all the major, regional holidays across state. The official list by the Jharkhand Council of Educational Research and Training (JCERT) covers scheduled holidays within state, regional, and national holidays. This covers winter vacation and specific Sunday and Saturday holidays. This comprehensive list will offer students a timeline to plan their studies, parents to schedule holidays and teachers to rest and relax. Check the detailed Jharkhand Academic Calendar 2026 from here and stay prepared for the year.
Note: The official academic calendar is yet to be released by JCERT. The list shared here are national and public holidays, students can check the article for further updates.
Key Highlights
-
The list contains holidays for Jharkhand School for the year 2026.
-
Includes Public, Gazetted and other holidays
School Holiday Calendar 2025
Given is the suggestive list of holidays, national and state based for students, parents and teachers to align their plans accordingly. The list is shared on a monthly basis, the dates will be updated and extended as per the Jharkhand Government’s official academic calendar.
January
January 01 – January 05: Winter Vacation
January 12 – 13 (Monday, Tuesday): Sohrai
January 14 (Wednesday): Makar Sankranti
January 23 (Friday): Basant Panchami / Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti
January 26 (Monday): Republic Day
March
March 03 (Tuesday): Holika Dahan
March 04 (Wednesday): Holi
March 26 (Thursday): Ram Navami
March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti
April
April 03 (Friday): Good Friday
April 14 (Tuesday): Ambedkar Jayanti
May
May 01 (Friday): Labour Day / Buddha Purnima / Pandit Raghunath Murmu Jayanti
May 22 – June 10: Summer Vacation
May 27 (Wednesday): Bakrid / Eid-ul-Adha
June
June 26 (Friday): Muharram
June 30 (Tuesday): Hul Diwas
July
July 16 (Thursday): Rath Yatra
August
August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi
August 28 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan
September
September 04 (Friday): Janmashtami
September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi
September 17 (Thursday): Vishwakarma Puja
September 22 – 23 (Tuesday, Wednesday): Karma Puja
October
October 02 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti
October 19 (Monday): Maha Ashtami
October 20 (Tuesday): Maha Navami / Vijayadashami (Dussehra)
November
November 09 (Monday): Govardhan Puja
November 11 (Wednesday): Bhai Dooj / Chitragupta Puja
November 16 (Monday): Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya)
November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti
December
December 25 (Friday): Christmas
December 28 – 31: Winter Vacation
List of Sundays and 3rd Saturdays Holidays
February 01 (Sunday): Sant Ravidas Jayanti
February 15 (Sunday): Mahashivratri
March 21 (3rd Saturday): Eid-ul-Fitr / Sarhul
March 22 (Sunday): Sarhul Phulkunsi
August 09 (Sunday): International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples (Vishwa Adivasi Diwas)
August 15 (3rd Saturday): Independence Day
October 11 (Sunday): Shardiya Navratri Kalash Sthapana
October 18 (Sunday): Maha Saptami
November 08 (Sunday): Diwali
November 15 (Sunday): Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti / Jharkhand Foundation Day / Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya)
Shared here are winter vacation dates and other holiday dates. There is no official release of the academic calendar for the year 2026 yet. These dates are verified National and usual holidays across the country. Students can use this to plan their studies and syllabus. The list will be updated as soon as the Jharkhand Department of Education releases the list.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation