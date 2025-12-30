Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Jharkhand School Holiday List 2026: Month-Wise School Holiday Calendar, Download PDF

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 30, 2025, 17:03 IST

Jharkhand School Holiday List 2026: Check here a list of public, national and state holidays in Jharkhand. Find a comprehensive list from here and plan your holiday, vacation plans according to the list.

Jharkhand School Holiday List 2026: Month-Wise School Holiday Calendar, Download PDF

Jharkhand School Holiday List 2026: Jharkhand School Holiday list contains all the major, regional holidays across state. The official list by the Jharkhand Council of Educational Research and Training (JCERT) covers scheduled holidays within state, regional, and national holidays. This covers winter vacation and specific Sunday and Saturday holidays. This comprehensive list will offer students a timeline to plan their studies, parents to schedule holidays and teachers to rest and relax. Check the detailed Jharkhand Academic Calendar 2026 from here and stay prepared for the year.

Note: The official academic calendar is yet to be released by JCERT. The list shared here are national and public holidays, students can check the article for further updates. 

Key Highlights

  • The list contains holidays for Jharkhand School for the year 2026.

  • Includes Public, Gazetted and other holidays

School Holiday Calendar 2025

Given is the suggestive list of holidays, national and state based for students, parents and teachers to align their plans accordingly. The list is shared on a monthly basis, the dates will be updated and extended as per the Jharkhand Government’s official academic calendar. 

January 

January 01 – January 05: Winter Vacation

January 12 – 13 (Monday, Tuesday): Sohrai

January 14 (Wednesday): Makar Sankranti

January 23 (Friday): Basant Panchami / Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

March

March 03 (Tuesday): Holika Dahan

March 04 (Wednesday): Holi

March 26 (Thursday): Ram Navami

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 

April 03 (Friday): Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday): Ambedkar Jayanti

May

May 01 (Friday): Labour Day / Buddha Purnima / Pandit Raghunath Murmu Jayanti

May 22 – June 10: Summer Vacation

May 27 (Wednesday): Bakrid / Eid-ul-Adha

June 

June 26 (Friday): Muharram

June 30 (Tuesday): Hul Diwas

July

July 16 (Thursday): Rath Yatra

August 

August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi

August 28 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan

September

September 04 (Friday): Janmashtami

September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

September 17 (Thursday): Vishwakarma Puja

September 22 – 23 (Tuesday, Wednesday): Karma Puja

October

October 02 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti

October 19 (Monday): Maha Ashtami

October 20 (Tuesday): Maha Navami / Vijayadashami (Dussehra)

November

November 09 (Monday): Govardhan Puja

November 11 (Wednesday): Bhai Dooj / Chitragupta Puja

November 16 (Monday): Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya)

November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

December

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

December 28 – 31: Winter Vacation

List of Sundays and 3rd Saturdays Holidays 

February 01 (Sunday): Sant Ravidas Jayanti

February 15 (Sunday): Mahashivratri

March 21 (3rd Saturday): Eid-ul-Fitr / Sarhul

March 22 (Sunday): Sarhul Phulkunsi

August 09 (Sunday): International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples (Vishwa Adivasi Diwas)

August 15 (3rd Saturday): Independence Day

October 11 (Sunday): Shardiya Navratri Kalash Sthapana

October 18 (Sunday): Maha Saptami

November 08 (Sunday): Diwali

November 15 (Sunday): Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti / Jharkhand Foundation Day / Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya)

Shared here are winter vacation dates and other holiday dates. There is no official release of the academic calendar for the year 2026 yet. These dates are verified National and usual holidays across the country. Students can use this to plan their studies and syllabus. The list will be updated as soon as the Jharkhand Department of Education releases the list. 

