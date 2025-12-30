RRB Group D: Complete List of Level 1 Job Roles & Responsibilities

Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
The RRB Group D Posts 2026 recruitment offers 22,000 Level 1 vacancies across Indian Railways. This article covers Track Maintainer, Pointsman, and Assistant roles, detailing responsibilities, salary, eligibility criteria, required skills, and selection stages. Candidates can understand each post to prepare effectively and secure a stable railway career.

RRB Group D Posts 2026
RRB Group D Posts 2026

The RRB Group D Posts 2026 recruitment is a significant opportunity for candidates aspiring to join Indian Railways. These posts, under Level 1 of RRB, are essential for maintaining the smooth functioning of railway operations across India. The recruitment offers multiple job roles, each with different responsibilities, skill requirements, and career prospects.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of all RRB Group D Posts 2026, including job profiles, salary details, eligibility criteria, and the selection process.

RRB Group D Posts 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for RRB Group D Posts 2026, aiming to fill vacancies across various Level 1 positions. These positions are critical to the operational efficiency and safety of Indian Railways. Candidates who join in these roles contribute directly to track maintenance, train operations, electrical and mechanical support, and signalling management.

The following are key posts under RRB Group D 2026:

  • Track Maintainer Grade-IV

  • Pointsman

  • Assistant Roles (Track Machine, Bridge, Carriage & Wagon, TRD, Signal & Telecommunication, Loco Shed Diesel/Electrical, Train Lighting & AC, Workshop Mechanical)

These roles offer a structured career path with attractive salary packages and allowances.

Posts Under RRB Group D

The following are the complete details about each post under RRB Group D Recruitment 2026. It will help candidates to have a clear idea about every post responsibilities and requirements.

Track Maintainer Grade-IV

Track Maintainers are among the most crucial personnel in Indian Railways. They ensure the safety and maintenance of railway tracks to guarantee uninterrupted train operations. Track Maintainers must be alert, physically fit, and ready to work under challenging conditions. Their contribution directly affects train safety and efficiency.

Parameter

Details

Job Profile

Track Maintainer Grade-IV

Role Overview

Maintains railway tracks, inspects defects, and ensures safety.

Key Responsibilities

Track inspection and repair, safety assurance, emergency handling.

Salary Details

Basic Pay: Rs. 18,000/month, In-Hand Salary: Rs. 22,000–25,000/month

Eligibility Criteria

10th Pass or ITI/NAC (NCVT), Age 18–36 years

Required Skills

Physical fitness, attention to detail, endurance in outdoor environments

Selection Process

CBT, PET, Document Verification & Medical Examination

Pointsman 

Pointsmen play a pivotal role in managing train movements safely through switch and signal operations. Their job demands precision, alertness, and coordination with control rooms and station masters.

Pointsmen are integral to railway safety, as any oversight can cause delays or accidents. Their role requires alertness and strong decision-making abilities.

Parameter

Details

Job Profile

Pointsman

Role Overview

Manages railway switches and signals to ensure smooth train operations.

Key Responsibilities

Control track switches, monitor signals, coordinate train traffic.

Salary Details

Basic Pay: Rs. 18,000/month, In-Hand Salary: Rs. 22,000–25,000/month

Eligibility Criteria

10th Pass or ITI/NAC (NCVT), Age 18–36 years

Required Skills

Quick decision-making, situational awareness, coordination skills

Selection Process

CBT, PET, Document Verification & Medical Examination

Assistant Roles Across Departments

Assistant roles under RRB Group D Posts 2026 cover a variety of technical and operational areas. Each position contributes to the maintenance and efficiency of Indian Railways. The following are the assistant roles:

1. Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication)

Signal and Telecommunication Assistants maintain signaling devices and communication systems across railway networks. Check the details in the table below:

Parameter

Details

Job Profile

Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication)

Role Overview

Assist in the installation and maintenance of signaling and communication equipment.

Key Responsibilities

Equipment maintenance, troubleshooting, installation support.

Salary Details

Basic Pay: Rs. 18,000/month, In-Hand Salary: Rs. 22,000–25,000/month

Eligibility Criteria

10th Pass or ITI/NAC (NCVT), Age 18–36 years

Required Skills

Technical aptitude, problem-solving, teamwork

Selection Process

CBT, PET, Document Verification & Medical Examination

2. Assistant (Carriage & Wagon)

These assistants are responsible for inspecting, repairing, and maintaining passenger coaches and freight wagons.

Parameter

Details

Job Profile

Assistant (Carriage & Wagon)

Key Responsibilities

Inspection, repair assistance, safety compliance.

Salary Details

Basic Pay: Rs. 18,000/month, In-Hand Salary: Rs. 22,000–25,000/month

Required Skills

Mechanical aptitude, attention to detail, stamina

Selection Process

CBT, PET, Document Verification & Medical Examination

3. Assistant (TRD – Traction Distribution)

These assistant handles overhead electrical equipment, ensuring power supply and maintenance for railway operations.

Parameter

Details

Job Profile

Assistant (TRD – Traction Distribution)

Key Responsibilities

Inspect, repair, and maintain electrical traction systems.

Salary Details

Basic Pay: Rs. 18,000/month, In-Hand Salary: Rs. 22,000–25,000/month

Required Skills

Electrical knowledge, troubleshooting, physical endurance

Selection Process

CBT, PET, Document Verification & Medical Examination

4. Assistant (Workshop – Mechanical)

These assistants support fabrication, maintenance, and repair of mechanical components in railway workshops.

Parameter

Details

Job Profile

Assistant (Mechanical Workshop)

Key Responsibilities

Equipment repair, fabrication support, safety inspections.

Salary Details

Basic Pay: Rs. 18,000/month, In-Hand Salary: Rs. 22,000–25,000/month

Required Skills

Mechanical expertise, welding skills, attention to detail

Selection Process

CBT, PET, Document Verification & Medical Examination

5. Assistant (Bridge, Loco Shed, TL & AC, Track Machine)

These assistants maintain railway bridges, locomotives, train lighting, air conditioning systems, and track-laying machines. Responsibilities include inspections, repair assistance, equipment operation, and maintenance. The eligibility, salary, and selection process remain consistent with other assistant roles.

Selection Process for RRB Group D Posts 2026

The RRB Group D selection process is designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge, physical fitness, and suitability for technical roles. The following are the selection stages:

  1. Computer-Based Test (CBT)

  2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  3. Document Verification

  4. Medical Examination

