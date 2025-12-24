RRB Group D Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth

RRB Group D Salary 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruits candidates for Group D Level-1 posts, including positions like Track Maintainer Grade-IV and Helper/Assistant in Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) departments. This article explains the RRB Group D salary. pay scale, allowances, job responsibilities, and career growth prospects. Keep reading to understand the complete salary structure and benefits of Railway Group D jobs. RRB Group D Salary 2026 The RRB Group D salary for 2026 is based on the 7th Pay Commission. The starting basic pay is Rs. 18,000 per month. The total monthly salary ranges between Rs. 22,500 and Rs. 25,380 with allowances included. The exact amount depends on the post, job location, and other benefits. RRB Group D offers a competitive salary package and additional perks, making it a rewarding career option for aspirants.

RRB Group D Salary 2026 Overview Candidates can check the overview of the RRB Group D Salary 2026 in the table below: Parameter Details Organisation Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Name Group D Level-1 Pay Scale Rs. 5,200 – 20,200 In-Hand Salary Rs. 22,500 – Rs. 25,380 per month Allowances HRA, DA, Pension Scheme, Travel Allowance, and more RRB Group D Salary Structure 2026 The in-hand salary for RRB Group D posts ranges from Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000 per month, with a basic pay of Rs. 18,000 according to the 7th Pay Commission. In addition to the basic salary, employees receive several allowances and perks that make the overall package attractive. Check the detailed salary structure for RRB Group D Level-1 posts: Salary Component Details Pay Level Level-1 Pay Matrix 7th CPC Pay Scale Rs. 5,200 – 20,200 Basic Pay Rs. 18,000 Grade Pay Rs. 1,800 House Rent Allowance (HRA) 8% to 24% Dearness Allowance (DA) Rs. 3,060 Travel Allowances Depends on location Gross Salary Rs. 22,500 – Rs. 25,380

RRB Group D Entry-Level Salary After 7th Pay Commission Candidates selected for RRB Group D posts should be aware of the entry-level salary and pay structure. The table below provides Pay Band, Grade Pay, and approximate entry-level salary for various Railway Group D positions: Pay Band Grade Pay Entry-Level Salary (Approx.) PB-3 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400) Rs. 16,200 Rs. 63,000 PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600) Rs. 6,000 Rs. 25,380 PB-5 (Rs. 1,12,200-2,01,000) Rs. 26,100 Rs. 1,38,300 PB-3 (Rs. 46,800-1,17,300) Rs. 19,800 Rs. 76,590 PB-2 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400) Rs. 13,800 Rs. 51,420 PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600) Rs. 7,200 Rs. 29,730 PB-5 (Rs. 1,12,200-2,01,000) Rs. 26,700 Rs. 1,47,300 PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600) Rs. 5,700 Rs. 23,190 PB-2 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400) Rs. 12,600 Rs. 40,500 PB-3 (Rs. 46,800-1,17,300) Rs. 22,800 Rs. 88,500 PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600) Rs. 8,400 Rs. 34,080 PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600) Rs. 5,400 Rs. 21,000 PB-3 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400) Rs. 14,400 Rs. 54,450 PB-5 (Rs. 1,12,200-2,01,000) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 1,59,000

RRB Group D House Rent Allowance (HRA) Indian Railways provides House Rent Allowance (HRA) to employees who are not allotted railway quarters under the RRB Group D Salary 2026. The HRA amount depends on the city category of posting, which is classified based on population size. Employees posted in metro and larger cities receive a higher HRA compared to those working in smaller towns. The allowance is calculated as a fixed percentage of the basic pay. The detailed HRA structure is given below: City Category Population Criteria HRA Amount X Population ≥ 50 Lakhs Rs. 1,440 (8%) Y Population between 5 to 50 Lakhs Rs. 2,880 (16%) Z Population below 5 Lakhs Rs. 4,320 (24%) RRB Group D Job Profile 2026 RRB Group D vacancies are offered across seven major departments of Indian Railways, Mechanical, Electrical, Engineering, Stores, Medical, Signal & Telecommunication, and Traffic. Each department has clearly defined duties based on operational requirements. Popular posts under the RRB Group D Exam 2026 include Assistant Operations, Pointsman, Track Maintainer Grade-IV, and several technical assistant roles.

Candidates must review the job profiles carefully, as responsibilities differ by post and department. Job duties may also change depending on railway zone requirements and operational needs. Post Name Key Responsibilities Assistant Operations (Electrical) Maintain electrical supply, assist operations, and support upkeep of station and train electrical systems Assistant Depot (Stores) Procure and supply spare parts for mechanical, electrical, signal, and telecom workshops Assistant Track Machine (Engineering) Assist in repairing track machines and ensure availability of tools and equipment Track Maintainer Grade-IV (Mechanical) Inspect railway tracks, repair minor faults, tighten joints, and ensure safe train movement Assistant (Carriage & Wagon) Handle pit line maintenance, BPC issues, coach overhauls, and ART maintenance Assistant S&T (Signal & Telecommunication) Manage signaling systems, panel interlocking, and block section clearance Assistant TL & AC / Workshop (Electrical) Maintain lighting, air conditioning systems, temperature controls, and electrical tools Assistant Bridge (Engineering) Support construction and maintenance of railway bridges and material quality checks Assistant Workshop (Mechanical) Maintain coaches and wagons, oversee bogie, wheel, and furnish shop operations Hospital Assistant (Medical) Assist passengers, maintain medical equipment, and manage first-aid facilities Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Operate track switches, control levers, and guide train movements Assistant Traction Distribution (Electrical) Maintain locomotives, OHE systems, power supply installations, and RC equipment Assistant TL & AC (Electrical) Maintain train lighting, AC systems, signal LEDs, and power supply units Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Maintain and overhaul 25KV AC electric locomotives Assistant Works (Engineering) Assist in building railway infrastructure like platforms, sheds, and coaches Assistant Loco Shed / Diesel (Mechanical) Overhaul and maintain diesel locomotives Assistant Works / Workshop (Engineering) Assist in manufacturing, fitting, welding, and tool management under supervision

RRB Group D Training Period The RRB Group D training period generally lasts 3 to 6 weeks. This depends on the railway zone and department. During training, candidates receive a mix of classroom instruction and practical exposure in areas such as railway safety, signaling systems, track maintenance, and operational procedures. Trainees are paid a stipend during the training period, and after successful completion, they are officially appointed as permanent employees in their allotted railway zones. Also Check: RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026

RRB Group D jobs offer a stable salary and strong career growth opportunities within Indian Railways. Employees can move to higher positions through departmental promotions, internal exams, and experience-based advancement. Group D staff can reach supervisory and engineering-level posts, ensuring long-term career security.