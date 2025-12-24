CAT Result 2025
RRB Group D Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 24, 2025

RRB Group D Salary 2026 offers a basic pay of ₹18,000 with an in-hand salary ranging from ₹22,500 to ₹25,380. Employees receive allowances, job security, training benefits, and strong promotion opportunities across multiple Indian Railways departments. Check complete salary structure, job profile, training period, and promotion opportunities.

RRB Group D Salary 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruits candidates for Group D Level-1 posts, including positions like Track Maintainer Grade-IV and Helper/Assistant in Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) departments. 

This article explains the RRB Group D salary. pay scale, allowances, job responsibilities, and career growth prospects. Keep reading to understand the complete salary structure and benefits of Railway Group D jobs.

The RRB Group D salary for 2026 is based on the 7th Pay Commission. The starting basic pay is Rs. 18,000 per month. The total monthly salary ranges between Rs. 22,500 and Rs. 25,380 with allowances included. 

The exact amount depends on the post, job location, and other benefits. RRB Group D offers a competitive salary package and additional perks, making it a rewarding career option for aspirants.

Candidates can check the overview of the RRB Group D Salary 2026 in the table below:

Parameter

Details

Organisation

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Post Name

Group D Level-1

Pay Scale

Rs. 5,200 – 20,200

In-Hand Salary

Rs. 22,500 – Rs. 25,380 per month

Allowances

HRA, DA, Pension Scheme, Travel Allowance, and more

RRB Group D Salary Structure 2026

The in-hand salary for RRB Group D posts ranges from Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000 per month, with a basic pay of Rs. 18,000 according to the 7th Pay Commission. In addition to the basic salary, employees receive several allowances and perks that make the overall package attractive. Check the detailed salary structure for RRB Group D Level-1 posts:

Salary Component

Details

Pay Level

Level-1

Pay Matrix

7th CPC

Pay Scale

Rs. 5,200 – 20,200

Basic Pay

Rs. 18,000

Grade Pay

Rs. 1,800

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

8% to 24%

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Rs. 3,060

Travel Allowances

Depends on location

Gross Salary

Rs. 22,500 – Rs. 25,380

RRB Group D Entry-Level Salary After 7th Pay Commission

Candidates selected for RRB Group D posts should be aware of the entry-level salary and pay structure. The table below provides Pay Band, Grade Pay, and approximate entry-level salary for various Railway Group D positions:

Pay Band

Grade Pay

Entry-Level Salary (Approx.)

PB-3 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400)

Rs. 16,200

Rs. 63,000

PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600)

Rs. 6,000

Rs. 25,380

PB-5 (Rs. 1,12,200-2,01,000)

Rs. 26,100

Rs. 1,38,300

PB-3 (Rs. 46,800-1,17,300)

Rs. 19,800

Rs. 76,590

PB-2 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400)

Rs. 13,800

Rs. 51,420

PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600)

Rs. 7,200

Rs. 29,730

PB-5 (Rs. 1,12,200-2,01,000)

Rs. 26,700

Rs. 1,47,300

PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600)

Rs. 5,700

Rs. 23,190

PB-2 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400)

Rs. 12,600

Rs. 40,500

PB-3 (Rs. 46,800-1,17,300)

Rs. 22,800

Rs. 88,500

PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600)

Rs. 8,400

Rs. 34,080

PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600)

Rs. 5,400

Rs. 21,000

PB-3 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400)

Rs. 14,400

Rs. 54,450

PB-5 (Rs. 1,12,200-2,01,000)

Rs. 30,000

Rs. 1,59,000

RRB Group D Perks and Allowances

RRB Group D employees are eligible for several perks and allowances that enhance their overall pay package. These benefits are provided after successful completion of the probation period. The allowances are designed to support employees’ daily expenses, work conditions, and long-term security. Below is the complete list of allowances offered under RRB Group D Salary 2026:

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)

  • Night Duty Allowance

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • Transport Allowance (TA)

  • Overtime Allowance (OTA)

  • Holiday Compensation Allowance

  • Fixed Conveyance Allowance

  • Allowance for Women Employees with Disabilities

  • Pension Scheme Benefits

  • Medical Facilities for Employees and Dependents

  • Special Allowance for Railway School Teachers

  • Child Care Special Allowance

  • Travel Allowance for distances beyond 8 km

  • Conveyance Allowance for Railway Doctors

  • Special Compensatory Allowance for Employees posted in Tribal and Scheduled Areas

RRB Group D House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Indian Railways provides House Rent Allowance (HRA) to employees who are not allotted railway quarters under the RRB Group D Salary 2026. The HRA amount depends on the city category of posting, which is classified based on population size. Employees posted in metro and larger cities receive a higher HRA compared to those working in smaller towns. The allowance is calculated as a fixed percentage of the basic pay. The detailed HRA structure is given below:

City Category

Population Criteria

HRA Amount

X

Population ≥ 50 Lakhs

Rs. 1,440 (8%)

Y

Population between 5 to 50 Lakhs

Rs. 2,880 (16%)

Z

Population below 5 Lakhs

Rs. 4,320 (24%)

RRB Group D Job Profile 2026

RRB Group D vacancies are offered across seven major departments of Indian Railways, Mechanical, Electrical, Engineering, Stores, Medical, Signal & Telecommunication, and Traffic. Each department has clearly defined duties based on operational requirements. Popular posts under the RRB Group D Exam 2026 include Assistant Operations, Pointsman, Track Maintainer Grade-IV, and several technical assistant roles.

Candidates must review the job profiles carefully, as responsibilities differ by post and department. Job duties may also change depending on railway zone requirements and operational needs.

Post Name

Key Responsibilities

Assistant Operations (Electrical)

Maintain electrical supply, assist operations, and support upkeep of station and train electrical systems

Assistant Depot (Stores)

Procure and supply spare parts for mechanical, electrical, signal, and telecom workshops

Assistant Track Machine (Engineering)

Assist in repairing track machines and ensure availability of tools and equipment

Track Maintainer Grade-IV (Mechanical)

Inspect railway tracks, repair minor faults, tighten joints, and ensure safe train movement

Assistant (Carriage & Wagon)

Handle pit line maintenance, BPC issues, coach overhauls, and ART maintenance

Assistant S&T (Signal & Telecommunication)

Manage signaling systems, panel interlocking, and block section clearance

Assistant TL & AC / Workshop (Electrical)

Maintain lighting, air conditioning systems, temperature controls, and electrical tools

Assistant Bridge (Engineering)

Support construction and maintenance of railway bridges and material quality checks

Assistant Workshop (Mechanical)

Maintain coaches and wagons, oversee bogie, wheel, and furnish shop operations

Hospital Assistant (Medical)

Assist passengers, maintain medical equipment, and manage first-aid facilities

Assistant Pointsman (Traffic)

Operate track switches, control levers, and guide train movements

Assistant Traction Distribution (Electrical)

Maintain locomotives, OHE systems, power supply installations, and RC equipment

Assistant TL & AC (Electrical)

Maintain train lighting, AC systems, signal LEDs, and power supply units

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)

Maintain and overhaul 25KV AC electric locomotives

Assistant Works (Engineering)

Assist in building railway infrastructure like platforms, sheds, and coaches

Assistant Loco Shed / Diesel (Mechanical)

Overhaul and maintain diesel locomotives

Assistant Works / Workshop (Engineering)

Assist in manufacturing, fitting, welding, and tool management under supervision

RRB Group D Training Period

The RRB Group D training period generally lasts 3 to 6 weeks. This depends on the railway zone and department. During training, candidates receive a mix of classroom instruction and practical exposure in areas such as railway safety, signaling systems, track maintenance, and operational procedures.

Trainees are paid a stipend during the training period, and after successful completion, they are officially appointed as permanent employees in their allotted railway zones.

RRB Group D Promotion and Career Growth

RRB Group D jobs offer a stable salary and strong career growth opportunities within Indian Railways. Employees can move to higher positions through departmental promotions, internal exams, and experience-based advancement. Group D staff can reach supervisory and engineering-level posts, ensuring long-term career security.

The table below shows the promotion hierarchy for RRB Group D employees across different departments:

Department

RRB Group D Post

Promoted Position

Medical

Hospital Assistant

Superintendent

Signal & Telecommunication

Assistant Signal & Telecom

Section Engineer

Mechanical

Assistant Workshop

Superintendent

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

Section Engineer

Assistant C&W (Carriage & Wagon)

Superintendent

Track Maintainer Grade-IV

Section Engineer

Electrical

Assistant Loco Shed

Section Engineer

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

Section Engineer

Assistant TL & AC (Train Lights & AC)

Section Engineer

Assistant TRD (Traction Distribution)

Section Engineer

Traffic

Assistant Pointsman

Superintendent

Stores

Assistant Depot

Depot Material Superintendent Grade-I

Engineering

Assistant Bridge

Section Engineer

Assistant Operations

Section Engineer

Assistant Track Machine

Section Engineer

Assistant Works

Section Engineer

Assistant Works (Workshop)

Section Engineer

