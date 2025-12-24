RRB Group D Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth

RRB Group D Salary 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruits candidates for Group D Level-1 posts, including positions like Track Maintainer Grade-IV and Helper/Assistant in Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) departments.
This article explains the RRB Group D salary. pay scale, allowances, job responsibilities, and career growth prospects. Keep reading to understand the complete salary structure and benefits of Railway Group D jobs.
RRB Group D Salary 2026
The RRB Group D salary for 2026 is based on the 7th Pay Commission. The starting basic pay is Rs. 18,000 per month. The total monthly salary ranges between Rs. 22,500 and Rs. 25,380 with allowances included.
The exact amount depends on the post, job location, and other benefits. RRB Group D offers a competitive salary package and additional perks, making it a rewarding career option for aspirants.
RRB Group D Salary 2026 Overview
Candidates can check the overview of the RRB Group D Salary 2026 in the table below:
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Post Name
|
Group D Level-1
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 5,200 – 20,200
|
In-Hand Salary
|
Rs. 22,500 – Rs. 25,380 per month
|
Allowances
|
HRA, DA, Pension Scheme, Travel Allowance, and more
RRB Group D Salary Structure 2026
The in-hand salary for RRB Group D posts ranges from Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000 per month, with a basic pay of Rs. 18,000 according to the 7th Pay Commission. In addition to the basic salary, employees receive several allowances and perks that make the overall package attractive. Check the detailed salary structure for RRB Group D Level-1 posts:
|
Salary Component
|
Details
|
Pay Level
|
Level-1
|
Pay Matrix
|
7th CPC
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 5,200 – 20,200
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 18,000
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs. 1,800
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
8% to 24%
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
Rs. 3,060
|
Travel Allowances
|
Depends on location
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs. 22,500 – Rs. 25,380
RRB Group D Entry-Level Salary After 7th Pay Commission
Candidates selected for RRB Group D posts should be aware of the entry-level salary and pay structure. The table below provides Pay Band, Grade Pay, and approximate entry-level salary for various Railway Group D positions:
|
Pay Band
|
Grade Pay
|
Entry-Level Salary (Approx.)
|
PB-3 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400)
|
Rs. 16,200
|
Rs. 63,000
|
PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600)
|
Rs. 6,000
|
Rs. 25,380
|
PB-5 (Rs. 1,12,200-2,01,000)
|
Rs. 26,100
|
Rs. 1,38,300
|
PB-3 (Rs. 46,800-1,17,300)
|
Rs. 19,800
|
Rs. 76,590
|
PB-2 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400)
|
Rs. 13,800
|
Rs. 51,420
|
PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600)
|
Rs. 7,200
|
Rs. 29,730
|
PB-5 (Rs. 1,12,200-2,01,000)
|
Rs. 26,700
|
Rs. 1,47,300
|
PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600)
|
Rs. 5,700
|
Rs. 23,190
|
PB-2 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400)
|
Rs. 12,600
|
Rs. 40,500
|
PB-3 (Rs. 46,800-1,17,300)
|
Rs. 22,800
|
Rs. 88,500
|
PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600)
|
Rs. 8,400
|
Rs. 34,080
|
PB-1 (Rs. 15,600-60,600)
|
Rs. 5,400
|
Rs. 21,000
|
PB-3 (Rs. 29,900-1,04,400)
|
Rs. 14,400
|
Rs. 54,450
|
PB-5 (Rs. 1,12,200-2,01,000)
|
Rs. 30,000
|
Rs. 1,59,000
RRB Group D Perks and Allowances
RRB Group D employees are eligible for several perks and allowances that enhance their overall pay package. These benefits are provided after successful completion of the probation period. The allowances are designed to support employees’ daily expenses, work conditions, and long-term security. Below is the complete list of allowances offered under RRB Group D Salary 2026:
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Night Duty Allowance
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
Transport Allowance (TA)
-
Overtime Allowance (OTA)
-
Holiday Compensation Allowance
-
Fixed Conveyance Allowance
-
Allowance for Women Employees with Disabilities
-
Pension Scheme Benefits
-
Medical Facilities for Employees and Dependents
-
Special Allowance for Railway School Teachers
-
Child Care Special Allowance
-
Travel Allowance for distances beyond 8 km
-
Conveyance Allowance for Railway Doctors
-
Special Compensatory Allowance for Employees posted in Tribal and Scheduled Areas
RRB Group D House Rent Allowance (HRA)
Indian Railways provides House Rent Allowance (HRA) to employees who are not allotted railway quarters under the RRB Group D Salary 2026. The HRA amount depends on the city category of posting, which is classified based on population size. Employees posted in metro and larger cities receive a higher HRA compared to those working in smaller towns. The allowance is calculated as a fixed percentage of the basic pay. The detailed HRA structure is given below:
|
City Category
|
Population Criteria
|
HRA Amount
|
X
|
Population ≥ 50 Lakhs
|
Rs. 1,440 (8%)
|
Y
|
Population between 5 to 50 Lakhs
|
Rs. 2,880 (16%)
|
Z
|
Population below 5 Lakhs
|
Rs. 4,320 (24%)
RRB Group D Job Profile 2026
RRB Group D vacancies are offered across seven major departments of Indian Railways, Mechanical, Electrical, Engineering, Stores, Medical, Signal & Telecommunication, and Traffic. Each department has clearly defined duties based on operational requirements. Popular posts under the RRB Group D Exam 2026 include Assistant Operations, Pointsman, Track Maintainer Grade-IV, and several technical assistant roles.
Candidates must review the job profiles carefully, as responsibilities differ by post and department. Job duties may also change depending on railway zone requirements and operational needs.
|
Post Name
|
Key Responsibilities
|
Assistant Operations (Electrical)
|
Maintain electrical supply, assist operations, and support upkeep of station and train electrical systems
|
Assistant Depot (Stores)
|
Procure and supply spare parts for mechanical, electrical, signal, and telecom workshops
|
Assistant Track Machine (Engineering)
|
Assist in repairing track machines and ensure availability of tools and equipment
|
Track Maintainer Grade-IV (Mechanical)
|
Inspect railway tracks, repair minor faults, tighten joints, and ensure safe train movement
|
Assistant (Carriage & Wagon)
|
Handle pit line maintenance, BPC issues, coach overhauls, and ART maintenance
|
Assistant S&T (Signal & Telecommunication)
|
Manage signaling systems, panel interlocking, and block section clearance
|
Assistant TL & AC / Workshop (Electrical)
|
Maintain lighting, air conditioning systems, temperature controls, and electrical tools
|
Assistant Bridge (Engineering)
|
Support construction and maintenance of railway bridges and material quality checks
|
Assistant Workshop (Mechanical)
|
Maintain coaches and wagons, oversee bogie, wheel, and furnish shop operations
|
Hospital Assistant (Medical)
|
Assist passengers, maintain medical equipment, and manage first-aid facilities
|
Assistant Pointsman (Traffic)
|
Operate track switches, control levers, and guide train movements
|
Assistant Traction Distribution (Electrical)
|
Maintain locomotives, OHE systems, power supply installations, and RC equipment
|
Assistant TL & AC (Electrical)
|
Maintain train lighting, AC systems, signal LEDs, and power supply units
|
Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)
|
Maintain and overhaul 25KV AC electric locomotives
|
Assistant Works (Engineering)
|
Assist in building railway infrastructure like platforms, sheds, and coaches
|
Assistant Loco Shed / Diesel (Mechanical)
|
Overhaul and maintain diesel locomotives
|
Assistant Works / Workshop (Engineering)
|
Assist in manufacturing, fitting, welding, and tool management under supervision
RRB Group D Training Period
The RRB Group D training period generally lasts 3 to 6 weeks. This depends on the railway zone and department. During training, candidates receive a mix of classroom instruction and practical exposure in areas such as railway safety, signaling systems, track maintenance, and operational procedures.
Trainees are paid a stipend during the training period, and after successful completion, they are officially appointed as permanent employees in their allotted railway zones.
RRB Group D Promotion and Career Growth
RRB Group D jobs offer a stable salary and strong career growth opportunities within Indian Railways. Employees can move to higher positions through departmental promotions, internal exams, and experience-based advancement. Group D staff can reach supervisory and engineering-level posts, ensuring long-term career security.
The table below shows the promotion hierarchy for RRB Group D employees across different departments:
|
Department
|
RRB Group D Post
|
Promoted Position
|
Medical
|
Hospital Assistant
|
Superintendent
|
Signal & Telecommunication
|
Assistant Signal & Telecom
|
Section Engineer
|
Mechanical
|
Assistant Workshop
|
Superintendent
|
Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)
|
Section Engineer
|
Assistant C&W (Carriage & Wagon)
|
Superintendent
|
Track Maintainer Grade-IV
|
Section Engineer
|
Electrical
|
Assistant Loco Shed
|
Section Engineer
|
Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)
|
Section Engineer
|
Assistant TL & AC (Train Lights & AC)
|
Section Engineer
|
Assistant TRD (Traction Distribution)
|
Section Engineer
|
Traffic
|
Assistant Pointsman
|
Superintendent
|
Stores
|
Assistant Depot
|
Depot Material Superintendent Grade-I
|
Engineering
|
Assistant Bridge
|
Section Engineer
|
Assistant Operations
|
Section Engineer
|
Assistant Track Machine
|
Section Engineer
|
Assistant Works
|
Section Engineer
|
Assistant Works (Workshop)
|
Section Engineer
