RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Medical Standards

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 23, 2025, 16:16 IST

RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026: The RRB Group D Exam 2026 recruits candidates for various Level 1 posts across India. Applicants must meet eligibility criteria including age limit, educational qualification nationality, medical standards, and physical fitness. Check this article for complete details about RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026.

RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026
RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026

RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB Group D Level 1 examination to recruit candidates for various entry-level posts across India.

Candidates must carefully check the RRB Group D eligibility criteria 2026 before applying for the RRB Group D Exam 2026. This include age limit, educational qualification, and medical standards. 

Candidates who meet all the prescribed requirements are eligible to apply. Those who fail to fulfill the eligibility conditions will be rejected at the application stage. They will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions set by RRB to apply for the RRB Group D Exam 2026. The RRB Group D eligibility criteria 2026 mainly depend on factors such as age limit, educational qualification, nationality, medical standards, and physical fitness.

The selection process for RRB Group D recruitment includes Computer-Based Test (CBT 1), followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Only candidates who satisfy all eligibility requirements will be allowed to participate in each stage of the recruitment process.

RRB Group D Educational Qualification 2026

Candidates must meet the minimum educational qualification prescribed by the Railway Recruitment Board to apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026. As per the RRB Group D educational qualification, applicants should have completed any one of the following from a recognized institution:

  • Passed Class 10 (Matriculation)

  • Possess an ITI certificate or equivalent qualification

  • Be a Course Completed Act Apprentice (CCAA) in any trade

  • Hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by NCVT

Candidates who do not fulfill the required educational criteria will not be considered eligible for the RRB Group D examination. Therefore, applicants should carefully verify their qualifications before applying.

RRB Group D Age Limit 2026 (as on 01/01/2026)

Candidates must meet the age criteria prescribed by the Railway Recruitment Board to be eligible for the RRB Group D Exam 2026. As per the official notification, the RRB Group D age limit 2026 is calculated as on 1 January 2026.

Applicants should be minimum 18 years and maximum 33 years old on the cut-off date. Candidates who do not fall within this age range will not be eligible to apply for the RRB Group D recruitment.

Age relaxation for reserved categories will be applicable as per government rules mentioned in the detailed notification

RRB Group D Age Relaxation 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board provides age relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories, as per the rules of the Government of India. Candidates other than the Unreserved (UR) category, such as OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and certain railway staff, can avail relaxation benefits while applying for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026.

S. No.

Category

Age Relaxation

1

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

3 years

2

SC / ST

5 years

3

Ex-Servicemen with at least 6 months service after attestation

UR & EWS: 3 years (after deduction of service)

OBC-NCL: 6 years (after deduction of service)

SC/ST: 8 years (after deduction of service)

4

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

UR & EWS: 10 years

OBC-NCL: 13 years

SC/ST: 15 years

5

Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ Railway Staff, Casual Labour, Substitutes with minimum 3 years of service

UR & EWS: up to 40 years

OBC-NCL: up to 43 years

SC/ST: up to 45 years

6

Employees of Railway Quasi-Administrative offices (Canteens, Co-operative Societies, Institutes)

UR: 33 years + service or 5 years (whichever is less)

OBC-NCL: 36 years + service or 5 years (whichever is less)

SC/ST: 38 years + service or 5 years (whichever is less)

7

Course Completed Act Apprentices (for ITI/Apprentice posts)

UR & EWS: 33 years + training (max 3 years)

OBC-NCL: 36 years + training (max 6 years)

SC/ST: 38 years + training (max 8 years)

8

Canteen Staff of MB Division (NR)

5 years after deduction of service (maximum age up to 60 years)

RRB Group D Nationality Requirements

Candidates must belong to any of the following categories:

  • A citizen of India

  • A subject of Nepal or Bhutan

  • A Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1 January 1962 to permanently settle

  • A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India

RRB Group D Medical Standards

Applicants must meet the prescribed medical and visual standards to qualify for selection. Vision requirements are categorized based on medical standards A-2, A-3, B-1, B-2, C-1, and C-2. Candidates must also pass tests for color vision, binocular vision, night vision, mesopic vision, and other parameters depending on the category. Check the vision standards overview:

Medical Standard

Distant Vision

Near Vision

Additional Tests

A-2

6/9, 6/9 without glasses

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 without glasses

Color, binocular, night, mesopic vision

A-3

6/9, 6/9 with/without glasses (≤2D)

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses

Color, binocular, night, myopic vision

B-1

6/9, 6/12 with/without glasses (≤4D)

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses

Color, binocular, night, mesopic vision

B-2

6/9, 6/12 with/without glasses (≤4D)

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses

Binocular vision

C-1

6/12, 6/18 with/without glasses

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses

-

C-2

6/12 with/without glasses

Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses

-

RRB Group D Physical Requirements (PET)

Candidates must also qualify in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The requirements differ for male and female candidates:

Candidates

Physical Standards

Male

Lift and carry 35 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without dropping; Run 1000 meters in 4 minutes 15 seconds

Female

Lift and carry 20 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes without dropping; Run 1000 meters in 5 minutes 40 seconds

PwBD

Exempted from PET; must pass the medical examination for persons with disabilities after CBT

