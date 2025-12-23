RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Short Notice for 22,000 Vacancies Out; Check Eligibility and More

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the short notice indicating to fill 22000 vacancies for Group D Level-1 posts under the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026.

As per the short notice, candidates who are looking to secure a career in the Indian Railways will be able to apply online for the RRB Group D Vacancy 2026 between January 21 and February 20, 2026.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Short Notice

As per the RRB Group D Short Notice 2026, the board sanctioned the recruitment of eligible candidates for approximately 22,000 Level-1 vacancies. RRB will release the vacancies board-wise and as per reports, 11,000 vacancies are reserved for the Track Maintainer Grade IV position alone.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Overview

The RRB Group D 2026 notification is expected to get officially released in the fourth week of December 2025. According to the short notice, vacancies will have posts such as Track Maintainer Grade IV, Pointsman-B, and various Assistant roles in the Engineering, Electrical, and Mechanical departments, and the shortlisted candidates will be put on the initial pay of Rs 18000. Check the table below for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights