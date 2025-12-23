KARTET Result 2025
Focus
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Short Notice for 22,000 Vacancies Out; Check Eligibility and More

By Mohd Salman
Dec 23, 2025, 13:51 IST

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: RRB has released a short notice for 22,000 Group D vacancies. Online applications start January 21, 2026, and end February 20, 2026. Candidates who have completed 10th pass/ITI candidates can apply through regional RRB websites.

RRB Group Recruitment 2026

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the short notice indicating to fill 22000 vacancies for Group D Level-1 posts under the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026.
As per the short notice, candidates who are looking to secure a career in the Indian Railways will be able to apply online for the RRB Group D Vacancy 2026 between January 21 and February 20, 2026.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Short Notice

As per the RRB Group D Short Notice 2026, the board sanctioned the recruitment of eligible candidates for approximately 22,000 Level-1 vacancies. RRB will release the vacancies board-wise and as per reports, 11,000 vacancies are reserved for the Track Maintainer Grade IV position alone.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Overview

The RRB Group D 2026 notification is expected to get officially released in the fourth week of December 2025. According to the short notice, vacancies will have posts such as Track Maintainer Grade IV, Pointsman-B, and various Assistant roles in the Engineering, Electrical, and Mechanical departments, and the shortlisted candidates will be put on the initial pay of Rs 18000. Check the table below for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

RRB Group D (CEN 2026)

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Total Vacancies

22,000 (Approx.)

Notification Release

Last week of December 2025

Educational Qualification

10th Pass or ITI

Age Limit

18 to 33 Years

Selection Process

CBT, PET, DV, and Medical Exam

Official Website

indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026

Before applying for the RRB Group 2026 Vacancy, candidates must ensure that they meet all the eligibility criteria as set by the board.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board. For certain technical posts, an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT/SCVT is mandatory.

Age Limit (As of Jan 1, 2026)

The age limit for general category candidates is typically 18 to 32 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates

How to Apply Online for RRB Group D 2026?

Once the online application window gets activated for RRB Group D 2026 candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website. Check the step-by-step procedure below

  • Visit the official regional RRB website.
  • On the homepage click on the link "CEN 2026 Group D"
  • Now, register using your mobile number and email ID.
  • Fill in the personal and educational details.
  • Upload the scanned photograph and signature in the required formats.
  • Pay the application fee (Rs 500 for Gen/OBC and Rs 250 for SC/ST/Female/Ex-SM).
  • Submit the form and take a printout.

