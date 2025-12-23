RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Short Notice for 22,000 Vacancies Out; Check Eligibility and More

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the short notice indicating to fill 22000 vacancies for Group D Level-1 posts under the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026.
As per the short notice, candidates who are looking to secure a career in the Indian Railways will be able to apply online for the RRB Group D Vacancy 2026 between January 21 and February 20, 2026.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Short Notice
As per the RRB Group D Short Notice 2026, the board sanctioned the recruitment of eligible candidates for approximately 22,000 Level-1 vacancies. RRB will release the vacancies board-wise and as per reports, 11,000 vacancies are reserved for the Track Maintainer Grade IV position alone.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Overview
The RRB Group D 2026 notification is expected to get officially released in the fourth week of December 2025. According to the short notice, vacancies will have posts such as Track Maintainer Grade IV, Pointsman-B, and various Assistant roles in the Engineering, Electrical, and Mechanical departments, and the shortlisted candidates will be put on the initial pay of Rs 18000. Check the table below for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
RRB Group D (CEN 2026)
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Total Vacancies
|
22,000 (Approx.)
|
Notification Release
|
Last week of December 2025
|
Educational Qualification
|
10th Pass or ITI
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 33 Years
|
Selection Process
|
CBT, PET, DV, and Medical Exam
|
Official Website
|
indianrailways.gov.in
RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026
Before applying for the RRB Group 2026 Vacancy, candidates must ensure that they meet all the eligibility criteria as set by the board.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board. For certain technical posts, an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT/SCVT is mandatory.
Age Limit (As of Jan 1, 2026)
The age limit for general category candidates is typically 18 to 32 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates
How to Apply Online for RRB Group D 2026?
Once the online application window gets activated for RRB Group D 2026 candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website. Check the step-by-step procedure below
- Visit the official regional RRB website.
- On the homepage click on the link "CEN 2026 Group D"
- Now, register using your mobile number and email ID.
- Fill in the personal and educational details.
- Upload the scanned photograph and signature in the required formats.
- Pay the application fee (Rs 500 for Gen/OBC and Rs 250 for SC/ST/Female/Ex-SM).
- Submit the form and take a printout.
