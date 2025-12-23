Which City is Known as the City of Waterfalls in India?

Did you know that India is often called a land of hidden treasures? From the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas to the golden sands of Rajasthan, every corner of this country has a unique story to tell. Many Indian cities are so special that they have earned famous nicknames. For example, Jaipur is known as the Pink City for its stunning terracotta buildings. Udaipur is called the City of Lakes for its calm and romantic waters. These names reflect the soul and beauty of each place. Some cities are known for their history, while others are famous for their natural wonders. But one city stands out for its breathtaking greenery and flowing streams. Do you know which place is known as the City of Waterfalls? Here are two hints: it is the capital of a state rich in minerals, and the beautiful Chota Nagpur Plateau surrounds it. In this article, we will explore this magical destination, its famous falls, and why it is called the city of waterfalls.

Which City Of India Is Known As The City Of Waterfalls? Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, is proudly known as the City of Waterfalls. Nestled on the scenic Chota Nagpur Plateau, this city is surrounded by a rugged hilly terrain and dense tropical forests. It earned this nickname because of the numerous breathtaking cascades located within its vicinity, fed mainly by the Subarnarekha and Kanchi rivers. Famous spots like Hundru Falls, which plunges from 322 feet, and the multi-stream Dassam Falls draw thousands of nature lovers. Once a popular summer capital during British rule, Ranchi continues to captivate visitors with its pleasant climate, rich tribal culture, and the magical sound of flowing water that echoes through its verdant valleys. 10+ Lesser-Known Facts About the City of Waterfalls The Tropic of Cancer passes precisely through Ranchi, specifically through the Kanke area.

It is one of the few Indian cities to have a British passenger ship, the SS Ranchi, named after it.

It is the proud home of "Captain Cool", Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Pahari Mandir in Ranchi hosts one of India's tallest flagpoles, where the National Flag is hoisted even on the temple's rooftop.

Rabindranath Tagore's elder brother lived here, and it is believed the family spent significant time at Tagore Hill for meditation and writing.

The name 'Ranchi' is derived from the local Oraon word 'Archi', which refers to a farmer's baton used during ploughing.

Some researchers believe the local tribal languages are linked to the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation script.

Jonha Falls is also known as Gautamdhara because a local legend says Lord Buddha once bathed there.

Ranchi is often called the "Manchester of the East" due to its massive mineral wealth and industrial clusters, such as HEC.

At an elevation of 641 metres, it is actually situated higher than the famous hill station of Dehradun.

The city's outskirts are home to a massive variety of rare butterfly species found in its protected forest reserves.

The city sits on the Chota Nagpur Plateau, a massive block of ancient rock that rose during the same tectonic movements that created the Himalayas.

The region's soil is reddish because it is rich in iron oxide. This mineral richness is why the area is the backbone of India's steel industry.

The high density of Sal and Teak trees around the falls acts as a massive carbon sink, helping keep the city's air quality better than that of most Indian capitals.

Many of Ranchi's waterfalls, like Dassam Falls, are "nick points". This happens when a river flows over a sudden change in rock hardness, causing a steep drop.