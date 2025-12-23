If you are aiming to crack upcoming UGC NET December 2025 exam, gear up to attempt important questions. Solving UGC NET important questions will give you a reality check of your preparedness well, helping you to work on areas you are lagging in. UGC NET exam is scheduled to be held from December 31 to January 7, 2026 in two shifts each day. Thousands of candidates are excepted to appear for the exam and knowing important questions will only increase your chances of qualifying the exam. Scroll on to find important questions and answers for UGC NET Paper 1.

UGC NET 2025 Exam Date

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is a national-level exam conducted twice a year to evaluate candidates' eligibility for posts of only Assistant Professor or

both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. The exam consists of two parts: Paper 1 is common for all candidates, while Paper 2 is subject-specific. Aspirants securing above the UGC NET Cut Off are eligible to start their professional journey as teachers.