KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UGC NET Important Questions 2025: Check Most Expected Questions with Answers

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 23, 2025, 14:27 IST

UGC NET Most Expected Questions and Answers: NTA is all set to conduct UGC NET December 2025 from 31 December to 7 January 2026. Candidates gearing up for the exam must practice UGC NET Important Questions to increase their chances of success.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UGC NET Important Questions with Answers
UGC NET Important Questions with Answers

If you are aiming to crack upcoming UGC NET December 2025 exam, gear up to attempt important questions. Solving UGC NET important questions will give you a reality check of your preparedness well, helping you to work on areas you are lagging in. UGC NET exam is scheduled to be held from December 31 to January 7, 2026 in two shifts each day. Thousands of candidates are excepted to appear for the exam and knowing important questions will only increase your chances of qualifying the exam. Scroll on to find important questions and answers for UGC NET Paper 1.

UGC NET 2025 Exam Date

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is a national-level exam conducted twice a year to evaluate candidates' eligibility for posts of only Assistant Professor or 

both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. The exam consists of two parts: Paper 1 is common for all candidates, while Paper 2 is subject-specific. Aspirants securing above the UGC NET Cut Off are eligible to start their professional journey as teachers.

Conducing Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET)

Exam Level

National

Exam Frequency

Twice a year

Mode of Exam

Online - CBT (Computer-Based Test)

UGC NET Exam Date 2025

31st December 2025, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th January 2026

Exam Duration

180 minutes

Language/Medium of Exam

English and Hindi

No. of Subjects

85 subjects

Exam Cities

239

Official Website

ugcnet.nta.nic.in 

Also, check:

UGC NET Important Questions and Answers

Being well-versed with the UGC NET December 2025 Important Questions can help you outrank others in the exam. It's important to note that NTA often repeat questions from UGC NET Previous Year Question Papers with slight modifications. Listed below are some of the most expected questions that are likely to be asked in the exam.

Question 1: What role does professional commitment play in student learning outcomes?

(a) It has no effect on student learning outcomes

(b) It has a negative effect on student learning

outcomes

(c) It has a positive effect on student learning

outcomes

(d) It only affects the performance of high-achieving

students

Answer: C

Question 2: What is situational awareness?

(a) Understanding one's own abilities and

limitations

(b) Knowing how to teach a specific subject

(c) Being aware of one's surroundings and potential

dangers

(d) Having a high level of intelligence

Answer: C

Question 3: The five characteristics of trial-and-error

learning were mentioned by

(a) Pavlov

(b) Thorndike

(c) Wordsworth

(d) Dickens

Answer: B

Question 4: Which article of constitution proclaims

Mother Tongue?

(a) 345 (B)

(b) 350 (A)

(c) 355 (A)

(d) 360 (C)

Answer: B

Question 5: The next term in the series 2, 5, 10, 17, 26, 37,?  is:

(a) 50

(b) 57

(c) 62

(d) 72

Answer: A

Question 6: In a certain coding language 'CHEMISTRY' is written as 'DGFLJRUQZ', then in the same code 'GEOMETRY' will be written as:

(a) HDPLFSSZ

(b) HDLPFSXS

(c) HLDPFSSX

(d) HDPLFSSX

Answer: D

Question 7: If the day before yesterday was Friday, what will be the third day after the day after tomorrow?

(a) Friday

(b) Saturday

(c) Thursday

(d) Wednesday

Answer: A

Question 8: In which level of teaching, the main focus is laid on capturing and systematic presentation of ideas and information?

(a) Memory Level

(b) Understanding level

(c) Reflective level

(d) Autonomous development level

Answer: A

Question 9: According to Jean Piaget’s theory of cognitive development, children in the concrete operational stage are capable of –

(a) Reversibility

(b) Hypothetico – deductive reasoning

(c) Abstract thinking

(d) Propositional reasoning

Answer: A

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News