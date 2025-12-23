Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

This model paper is strictly aligned with the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It provides a comprehensive overview of the marks distribution across key units such as Data Structures, OOPs with C++, and Database Management Systems (DBMS). By practicing with these papers, students can familiarize themselves with the new question formats, including MCQs and high-weightage programming questions.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an essential study resource designed to help students excel in their upcoming board examinations. As the exam approaches, students are encouraged to transition from rote learning to a practical understanding of coding and logic, ensuring a consistent preparation strategy that covers both theory and programming.

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

No. of Questions

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.