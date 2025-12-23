KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 23, 2025, 16:04 IST

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a vital preparatory guide issued by the DPUE to help students navigate the latest exam pattern. This resource offers a deep dive into the subject's structure, focusing on high-weightage topics such as Object-Oriented Programming (C++), Data Structures, SQL, and Networking Concepts. By solving these papers, students can understand the distribution between MCQs, short answers, and long programming-based questions. Regular practice ensures better time management and technical accuracy, providing a solid foundation for students to achieve maximum marks in the final board examination.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an essential study resource designed to help students excel in their upcoming board examinations. As the exam approaches, students are encouraged to transition from rote learning to a practical understanding of coding and logic, ensuring a consistent preparation strategy that covers both theory and programming.

This model paper is strictly aligned with the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It provides a comprehensive overview of the marks distribution across key units such as Data Structures, OOPs with C++, and Database Management Systems (DBMS). By practicing with these papers, students can familiarize themselves with the new question formats, including MCQs and high-weightage programming questions.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science 2026: Key Highlights

Events

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–2026

Subject

Computer Science

Class

2nd PUC

Conducting Authority

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Academic Session

2025–2026

Theory Marks

70

No. of Questions

44

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Sections

5 (Section: A,B,C,D  & E)

Type of Paper

Model Question Paper

Availability

Online (PDF format)

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Papers

Download PDF

Paper I

Download PDF

Paper II

Download PDF

Paper III

Download PDF

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Computer Science Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

Also Check:

Karnataka II PUC MODEL QUESTION PAPER 2025-2026: All Subjects

 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News