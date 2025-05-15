UGC NET Syllabus 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC NET December 2025 exam from December 31 to January 7, 2026. Interested candidates can download their UGC NET admit card at nta.ac.in. The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted to assess candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. in Indian universities and colleges. With the exam approaching, the candidates must follow the latest NTA NET subject wise syllabus and boost their preparation. Conducted as a computer-based test, the UGC NET exam features two compulsory papers, each comprising objective-type questions. Paper 1 assesses the candidate’s teaching/ research aptitude, whereas Paper 2 is based on the candidate’s opted subject. The overall exam duration will be 3 hours (180 minutes) without any breaks. Having a thorough knowledge of the UGC NET syllabus is crucial for all the aspirants aiming to qualify the exam.

UGC NET Syllabus 2025 Highlights The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the NTA UGC NET syllabus for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official website. This information will help candidates identify the relevant chapters and prepare for the upcoming exam. Here are the key highlights of the NTA NET 2025 exam shared below for reference purposes. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET 2025 Exam Exam Level National Frequency Twice a year Purpose To determine candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode Question Type Objective-Type Questions Sections Paper 1 and Paper 2 Number of Questions Paper 1: 50 Paper 2: 100 Maximum Marks Paper 1: 100 Paper 2: 200 Exam Duration 3 hours (180 minutes) Negative Marking No

UGC NET Syllabus Paper 1 PDF The UGC NET syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is a general paper on teaching and research aptitude and is compulsory for all. Paper 2 is based on the subject opted by the candidate from the list of 85 different subjects prescribed by the UGC. They must thoroughly analyse the NET syllabus 2025 PDF to effectively plan their strategy and choose the best resources for their preparation. UGC NET Syllabus Paper 1 PDF Download here UGC NET Syllabus PDF in Hindi Download here UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2025: Subject-wise The UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus is designed to evaluate the teaching and research aptitude of the candidate. It assesses reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general knowledge. The NET Paper 1 syllabus is further divided into 10 units, i.e. Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Comprehension, Communication, Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), People, Development and Environment, and Higher Education System. Check below the UGC NET syllabus for Paper 1 in detail.

Unit I: UGC NET Teaching Aptitude Syllabus Check the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus for the Teaching Aptitude topics discussed below for the candidate's reference. Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding and Reflective), Characteristics and basic requirements.

Learner’s characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional and Cognitive), Individual differences.

Factors affecting teaching related to: Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment and Institution.

Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher centred vs. Learner centred methods; Off-line vs. On-line methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha, MOOCs etc.).

Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern and ICT based.

Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher education, Computer based testing, Innovations in evaluation systems.

Attempt UGC NET Previous Year Question Papers to increase your chances of success. Unit II: UGC NET Research Aptitude Syllabus Let's discuss the research aptitude syllabus for the UGC NET Paper 1 exam below: Research: Meaning, Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Postpositivistic approach to research.

Methods of Research: Experimental, Descriptive, Historical, Qualitative and Quantitative methods.

Steps of Research.

Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing.

Application of ICT in research.

Research ethics Unit III: UGC NET Comprehension Syllabus Check the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus for the comprehension topics below: A passage of text be given. Questions be asked from the passage to be answered Unit IV: UGC NET Communication Syllabus We have discussed below the communication syllabus for the UGC NET Paper 1 exam:

Communication: Meaning, types and characteristics of communication.

Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication.

Barriers to effective communication.

Mass-Media and Society. Unit V: UGC NET Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude Syllabus Check below the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus for the Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude topics: Types of reasoning.

Number series, Letter series, Codes and Relationships.

Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time & Distance, Ratio, Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss, Interest and Discounting, Averages etc.). Unit VI: UGC NET Logical Reasoning Syllabus Let's discuss the important Logical Reasoning topics covered in the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus below: Understanding the structure of arguments: argument forms, structure of categorical propositions, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal fallacies, Uses of language, Connotations and denotations of terms, Classical square of opposition.

Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning.

Analogies.

Venn diagram: Simple and multiple use for establishing validity of arguments.

Indian Logic: Means of knowledge.

Pramanas: Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension).

Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference).

Unit VII: UGC NET Data Interpretation Syllabus Mentioned below is the Data Interpretation syllabus for the UGC NET Paper 1 exam: Sources, acquisition and classification of Data.

Quantitative and Qualitative Data.

Graphical representation (Bar-chart, Histograms, Pie-chart, Table-chart and Line-chart) and mapping of Data.

Data Interpretation.

Data and Governance. Unit VIII: UGC NET Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Syllabus Given below is the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) syllabus for UGC NET: ICT: General abbreviations and terminology.

Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing.

Digital initiatives in higher education.

ICT and Governance. Unit IX: UGC NET Syllabus for People, Development and Environment Check the People, Development and Environment syllabus for UGC NET Paper 1 shared below:

Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals.

Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on environment.

Environmental issues: Local, Regional and Global; Air pollution, Water pollution, Soil pollution, Noise pollution, Waste (solid, liquid, biomedical, hazardous, electronic), Climate change and its Socio-Economic and Political dimensions.

Impacts of pollutants on human health.

Natural and energy resources: Solar, Wind, Soil, Hydro, Geothermal, Biomass, Nuclear and Forests.

Natural hazards and disasters: Mitigation strategies.

Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International agreements/efforts -Montreal Protocol, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Alliance

Unit X: UGC NET Higher Education System Syllabus Have a look at the Higher Education System syllabus for the UGC NET Paper 1 exam discussed below. Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India.

Evolution of higher learning and research in Post Independence India.

Oriental, Conventional and Non-conventional learning programmes in India.

Professional, Technical and Skill Based education.

Value education and environmental education.

Policies, Governance, and Administration UGC NET Syllabus Paper 2 PDF The UGC NET Paper 2 syllabus is available for 85 different subjects along with codes on the official UGC website. The paper 2 exam aims to evaluate the domain knowledge. It consists of 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. Each question carries 2 marks with no negative marking for wrong answers. Get the direct link to download the NET Syllabus Subject-Wise PDF for Paper 2 here:

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must analyse the UGC NET exam pattern to learn about the exam mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and overall scoring scheme. The NET exam is a computer-based test. It includes two objective-type papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. The medium of the exam will be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks, and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Paper Maximum Marks Number of Questions Total duration I 100 50 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break. II 200 100 Preparation Tips to Cover NTA NET Syllabus The UGC NET preparation requires smart planning, dedication, and time management skills. We have shared below expert-recommended strategies to excel in the NTA NET exam: