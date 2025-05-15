RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
UGC NET Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 & 2, Download Syllabus PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 15, 2025, 11:36 IST

UGC NET syllabus 2025 is divided into two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2. With the UGC NET Dec 2025 exam approaching, candidates must check the detailed syllabus and exam pattern. UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus is meant to assesses candidates' teaching and research aptitude. On the other hand, UGC NET Paper 2 syllabus evaluates their subject-specific knowledge. Learn the latest UGC NET syllabus, including the updated exam pattern, marking scheme, important topics and changes introduced in the NTA NET syllabus here.  Candidates can also download the subject wise official UGC NET syllabus pdf from here. 

UGC NET Syllabus
UGC NET Syllabus

UGC NET Syllabus 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC NET December 2025 exam from December 31 to January 7, 2026. Interested candidates can download their UGC NET admit card at nta.ac.in. The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted to assess candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. in Indian universities and colleges. 

With the exam approaching, the candidates must follow the latest NTA NET subject wise syllabus and boost their preparation. Conducted as a computer-based test, the UGC NET exam features two compulsory papers, each comprising objective-type questions. Paper 1 assesses the candidate’s teaching/ research aptitude, whereas Paper 2 is based on the candidate’s opted subject. The overall exam duration will be 3 hours (180 minutes) without any breaks. Having a thorough knowledge of the UGC NET syllabus is crucial for all the aspirants aiming to qualify the exam. 

UGC NET Syllabus 2025 Highlights

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the NTA UGC NET syllabus for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official website. This information will help candidates identify the relevant chapters and prepare for the upcoming exam. Here are the key highlights of the NTA NET 2025 exam shared below for reference purposes.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

 UGC NET 2025 Exam

Exam Level

National

Frequency

Twice a year

Purpose

To determine candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

Question Type

Objective-Type Questions

Sections

Paper 1 and Paper 2

Number of Questions

Paper 1: 50

Paper 2: 100

Maximum Marks

Paper 1: 100

Paper 2: 200

Exam Duration

3 hours (180 minutes)

Negative Marking

No

UGC NET Syllabus Paper 1 PDF 

The UGC NET syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is a general paper on teaching and research aptitude and is compulsory for all. Paper 2 is based on the subject opted by the candidate from the list of 85 different subjects prescribed by the UGC. They must thoroughly analyse the NET syllabus 2025 PDF to effectively plan their strategy and choose the best resources for their preparation.

UGC NET Syllabus Paper 1 PDF Download here
UGC NET Syllabus PDF in Hindi Download here

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2025: Subject-wise

The UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus is designed to evaluate the teaching and research aptitude of the candidate. It assesses reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general knowledge. The NET Paper 1 syllabus is further divided into 10 units, i.e. Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Comprehension, Communication, Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), People, Development and Environment, and Higher Education System. Check below the UGC NET syllabus for Paper 1 in detail.

Unit I: UGC NET Teaching Aptitude Syllabus

Check the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus for the Teaching Aptitude topics discussed below for the candidate's reference.

  • Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding and Reflective), Characteristics and basic requirements.
  • Learner’s characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional and Cognitive), Individual differences.
  • Factors affecting teaching related to: Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment and Institution.
  • Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher centred vs. Learner centred methods; Off-line vs. On-line methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha, MOOCs etc.).
  • Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern and ICT based.
  • Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher education, Computer based testing, Innovations in evaluation systems.

Attempt UGC NET Previous Year Question Papers to increase your chances of success.

Unit II: UGC NET Research Aptitude Syllabus

Let's discuss the research aptitude syllabus for the UGC NET Paper 1 exam below:

  • Research: Meaning, Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Postpositivistic approach to research.
  • Methods of Research: Experimental, Descriptive, Historical, Qualitative and Quantitative methods.
  • Steps of Research.
  • Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing.
  • Application of ICT in research.
  • Research ethics

Unit III: UGC NET Comprehension Syllabus

Check the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus for the comprehension topics below:

A passage of text be given. Questions be asked from the passage to be answered

Unit IV: UGC NET Communication Syllabus

We have discussed below the communication syllabus for the UGC NET Paper 1 exam:

  • Communication: Meaning, types and characteristics of communication.
  • Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication.
  • Barriers to effective communication.
  • Mass-Media and Society.

Unit V: UGC NET Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude Syllabus

Check below the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus for the Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude topics:

  • Types of reasoning.
  • Number series, Letter series, Codes and Relationships.
  • Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time & Distance, Ratio, Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss, Interest and Discounting, Averages etc.).

Unit VI: UGC NET Logical Reasoning Syllabus

Let's discuss the important Logical Reasoning topics covered in the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus below:

  • Understanding the structure of arguments: argument forms, structure of categorical propositions, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal fallacies, Uses of language, Connotations and denotations of terms, Classical square of opposition.
  • Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning.
  • Analogies.
  • Venn diagram: Simple and multiple use for establishing validity of arguments.
  • Indian Logic: Means of knowledge.
  • Pramanas: Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension).
  • Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference).

Unit VII: UGC NET Data Interpretation Syllabus

Mentioned below is the Data Interpretation syllabus for the UGC NET Paper 1 exam:

  • Sources, acquisition and classification of Data.
  • Quantitative and Qualitative Data.
  • Graphical representation (Bar-chart, Histograms, Pie-chart, Table-chart and Line-chart) and mapping of Data.
  • Data Interpretation.
  • Data and Governance.

Unit VIII: UGC NET Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Syllabus

Given below is the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) syllabus for UGC NET:

  • ICT: General abbreviations and terminology.
  • Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing.
  • Digital initiatives in higher education.
  • ICT and Governance.

Unit IX: UGC NET Syllabus for People, Development and Environment

Check the People, Development and Environment syllabus for UGC NET Paper 1 shared below:

  • Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals.
  • Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on environment.
  • Environmental issues: Local, Regional and Global; Air pollution, Water pollution, Soil pollution, Noise pollution, Waste (solid, liquid, biomedical, hazardous, electronic), Climate change and its Socio-Economic and Political dimensions.
  • Impacts of pollutants on human health.
  • Natural and energy resources: Solar, Wind, Soil, Hydro, Geothermal, Biomass, Nuclear and Forests.
  • Natural hazards and disasters: Mitigation strategies.
  • Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International agreements/efforts -Montreal Protocol, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Alliance

Unit X: UGC NET Higher Education System Syllabus

Have a look at the Higher Education System syllabus for the UGC NET Paper 1 exam discussed below.

  • Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India.
  • Evolution of higher learning and research in Post Independence India.
  • Oriental, Conventional and Non-conventional learning programmes in India.
  • Professional, Technical and Skill Based education.
  • Value education and environmental education.
  • Policies, Governance, and Administration

UGC NET Syllabus Paper 2 PDF 

The UGC NET Paper 2 syllabus is available for 85 different subjects along with codes on the official UGC website. The paper 2 exam aims to evaluate the domain knowledge. It consists of 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. Each question carries 2 marks with no negative marking for wrong answers. Get the direct link to download the NET Syllabus Subject-Wise PDF for Paper 2 here:

Paper Code

Subjects

UGC NET Syllabus PDF

01

Ecomomics

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Economics

02

Political Science

UGC NET Political Science Syllabus PDF

03

Philosophy

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Philosophy

04

Psychology

UGC NET Psychology Syllabus PDF

05

Sociology

UGC NET  Sociology  Syllabus PDF

06

 History 

UGC NET History Syllabus PDF

07

Anthropology

UGC NET Anthropology Syllabus PDF

08

Commerce

UGC NET Commerce syllabus PDF

09

Education

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Education

10

Social Work

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Social Work

11

Defence and Strategic Studies

UGC NET Defence and Strategic Studies Syllabus PDF

12

Home Science

UGC NET Home Science Syllabus PDF

14

Public Administration

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Public Administration

15

Population Studies

UGC NET Population Studies Syllabus PDF

16

Music

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Music

17

Management 

UGC NET Management Syllabus PDF

18

Maithili

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Maithili

19

Bengali

UGC NET Bengali Syllabus PDF

20

Hindi

UGC NET Hindi Syllabus PDF

21

Kannada

UGC NET Kannada Syllabus PDF

22

Malayalam

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Malayalam

23

Odia

UGC NET Odia Syllabus PDF

24

Punjabi 

UGC NET Punjabi Syllabus PDF

25

Sanskrit

UGC NET Sanskrit Syllabus PDF

26

Tamil

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Tamil

27

Telugu

UGC NET Telugu Syllabus PDF

28

Urdu

UGC NET Urdu Syllabus PDF

29

Arabic

UGC NET Arabic Syllabus PDF

30

English

UGC NET English Syllabus PDF

31

 Linguistics

UGC NET Linguistics Syllabus PDF

32

 Chinese

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Chinese

33

Dogri

UGC NET Dogri Syllabus PDF

34

Nepali

UGC NET Nepali Syllabus PDF

35

 Manipuri 

UGC NET Manipuri Syllabus PDF

36

Assamese

UGC NET Assamese Syllabus PDF

37

 Gujarati 

UGC NET Gujarati Syllabus PDF

38

Marathi

UGC NET Syllabus PDF of Marathi

39

French

UGC NET French Syllabus PDF

40

Spanish

UGC NET Spanish Syllabus PDF

41

Russian

UGC NET Russian Syllabus PDF

42

Persian

UGC NET Persian Syllabus PDF

43

Rajasthani

UGC NET Rajasthani Syllabus PDF

44

German

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for German

45

Japanese

UGC NET Japanese Syllabus PDF

46

Adult Education

UGC NET Adult Education Syllabus PDF

47

Physical Education

UGC NET Physical Education Syllabus PDF 

49

Arab Culture

UGC NET Arab Culture Syllabus PDF

50

Indian Culture

UGC NET Indian Culture Syllabus PDF

55

Labour Welfare

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Labour Welfare

58

Law

UGC NET Law Syllabus PDF

59

Library and Information Science

UGC NET Library and Information Science Syllabus PDF

60

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies UGC NET Syllabus PDF

62

Comparative Study of Religion

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Comparative Study of Religion

63

Mass Communication and Journalism 

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Mass Communication and Journalism 

65

Dance

UGC NET Dance Syllabus PDF

66

 Museology & Conservation 

UGC NET Museology & Conservation Syllabus PDF

67

Archaeology

UGC NET Archaeology Syllabus PDF

68

Criminology

UGC NET Criminology Syllabus PDF

70

Tribal and Regional Language

Tribal and Regional Language Syllabus PDF for UGC NET 2024

71

Folk Literature

UGC NET Folk Literature Syllabus PDF

72

Comparative Literature

UGC NET Comparative Literature Syllabus PDF

73

Sanskrit Jyotisha

Sanskrit Jyotisha Syllabus PDF for UGC NET

74

Women Studies

UGC NET Women Studies Syllabus PDF

79

Visual Art

UGC NET Visual Art Syllabus PDF

80

Geography

UGC NET Geography Syllabus PDF

81

 Social Medicine 

UGC NET Social Medicine Syllabus PDF

82

Forensic Science

Forensic Science Syllabus PDF for UGC NET

83

Pali

UGC NET Pali Syllabus PDF

84

Kashmiri

UGC NET Kashmiri Syllabus PDF

85

Konkani

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Konkani

87

Computer Science and Applications

UGC NET Computer Science and Applications Syllabus PDF

88

Electronic Science

UGC NET Electronic Science Syllabus PDF

89

Environmental Sciences

UGC NET Environmental Sciences PDF

90

Politics

UGC NET Politics Syllabus PDF

91

Prakrit

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Prakrit

92

Human Rights and Duties

UGC NET Human Rights and Duties Syllabus PDF 

93

Tourism Administration

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Tourism Administration

94

Bodo

UGC NET Bodo Syllabus PDF

95

Santhali

UGC NET Santhali Syllabus PDF

100

Yoga

UGC NET Yoga Syllabus PDF

101

Sindhi

UGC NET Sindhi Syllabus PDF

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must analyse the UGC NET exam pattern to learn about the exam mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and overall scoring scheme. The NET exam is a computer-based test. It includes two objective-type papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. The medium of the exam will be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks, and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Paper

Maximum Marks

Number of Questions

Total duration

I

100

50

3 hours (180 minutes) without any break.

II

200

100

Preparation Tips to Cover NTA NET Syllabus

The UGC NET preparation requires smart planning, dedication, and time management skills. We have shared below expert-recommended strategies to excel in the NTA NET exam:

  • Review the UGC NET syllabus to formulate an effective strategy and study plan.
  • Choose the best resources to master concepts and core chapters.
  • Practice mock tests and previous papers to strengthen your knowledge.
  • Revisit all the topics regularly to remember them for a longer period.

Best Books for UGC NET Exam Syllabus

Get your hands on the high-quality UGC NET books to boost your preparation and maximise your performance. The best books are those that cover the entire NET syllabus and include unlimited questions for practice. Here is the list of the best UGC NET exam books for preparation:

  • Trueman’s UGC NET General Paper 1 by Trueman Publication
  • UGC NET/JRF/SLET General Paper-1 Teaching & Research Aptitude General Paper-1 by Upkar Prakashan
  • Trueman’s UGC NET Anthropology by A.M. Tripathi 
  • UGC NET/JRF/SET Economics (Paper 2) by Upkar Prakashan 
  • UGC NET/SET English Literature by Arihant Experts 
  • Trueman's UGC NET History by Promod Singh 
  • Trueman’s UGC NET Geography by A. Magon, B.P. Panigrahi, etc.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

FAQs

  • Is there any negative marking in the UGC NET 2025 Exam?
    +
    No. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the UGC NET 2025 Exam.
  • What is the UGC NET Exam Pattern 2025?
    +
    The UGC NET exam is a computer-based test, comprising objective-type papers. Paper 1 consists of 50 questions for 100 marks, and Paper 2 consists of 100 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes).
  • What is UGC NET Syllabus?
    +
    UGC NET exam syllabus consists of two papers. Paper 1 focuses on teaching/ research aptitude, and Paper 2 is based on the subject opted by the candidates. Check the UGC NET subject-wise syllabus PDF link above.
