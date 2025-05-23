RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
UGC NET Previous Year Paper: UGC NET Dec 2025 Notification has been released. The exam will be conducted soon. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam are advised to practice previous year question papers to evaluate their preparation and pinpoint areas that need improvement. Download the Solved UGC NET previous year question papers for 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and more here in both Hindi and English.

UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper with solutions acts as a roadmap to your preparation, giving you detailed insight into the question paper. Solving the previous year question papers allows candidates to revise the fundamentals and advance their preparation. UGC NET previous year question papers provide insights into the actual exam pattern, topic-wise difficulty level, and the marking scheme. Furthermore, it also improves the question-solving speed and accuracy of the aspirants.

Practicing with these papers not only helps in understanding the type of questions asked but also boosts confidence for solving the maximum number of questions accurately. By analyzing their performance, candidates can identify weak areas and focus on improving them.

As the UGC NET June 2025 is scheduled to be held from June 21 to 30, here we have provided the direct link to download UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2019 and more. Scroll on to find out subject-wise UGC NET Previous Year Paper with answer PDF along with other important details.

UGC NET Question Paper 2025

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. UGC NET exam is divided into two objective-type papers i.e. Paper 1 & Paper 2. Paper 1 focuses on the teaching and research aptitude section whereas Paper 2 is subject-related. Solving previous year papers of both sections will provide in-depth information about the actual exam pattern and important questions.

Having free access to UGC NET previous year papers in PDF files is advantageous for aspirants preparing for the upcoming December exam. It is a valuable resource for those who are willing to improve problem-solving skills and build effective time-management strategies for the actual exam.

Incorporating the UGC NET mock tests and previous year question papers in the preparation will increase candidates question-solving speed and qualifying chances in the exam.

UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper

The officials release the UGC NET question paper along with the provisional answer key for all the subjects soon after the exam is conducted successfully. Those who are planning to appear in the upcoming exam are advised to solve UGC NET previous year papers with solutions to determine topics from which most of the questions are asked every year and prepare accordingly.

UGC NET June 2024 Question Paper

NTA conducted UGC NET June 2024 exam on 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 27th, 30th August, 02nd, 03rd 04 September 2024 in computer-based mode. It was conducted in two shifts for 83 subjects. Find the links to download UGC NET Question Paper 2024 below.

  1. UGC NET Question Paper 2024
  2. NTA UGC NET June Question Paper 2024 in Hindi

UGC NET Question Paper 2023

Aspirants can download the UGC NET Paper 1 Previous Year Paper for the year 2023 of all shifts and subjects from the links provided in the table below. By solving these question papers, we will get an idea of what type of questions will be asked in the exam.

DateSubjectsDownload PDF
December 19, 2023 Sociology Question Paper PDF
December 19, 2023 Social Work Question Paper PDF
December 19, 2023 Mass Communication and Journalism Question Paper PDF
December 14, 2023 English Question Paper PDF

UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper 2021

The authorities releases the UGC NET Question Paper with Answer Key on its website. Seperate question paper pdfs are released for each subject. Download the UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper 2021 from the table below.

UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper PDF
UGC NET Subjects Download PDF Links
Commerce Download here
English Download here
Management Download here
Psychology Download here
History Download here
Hindi Download here
Geography Download here
Political Science Download here
Education Download here

UGC NET Previous Year Paper PDF Download

UGC NET exam is highly competitive and cracking this exam will not be an easy feat. Therefore, we have tabulated the subject-wise UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper to help you understand the exam pattern and trends followed by the board.

UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper PDF 2020
UGC NET Previous Year Paper Sanskrit UGC NET Mass Communication Previous Year Question Paper
UGC NET Psychology Previous Year Question Paper UGC NET Economics Question Paper
UGC NET Question Paper Environmental Science UGC NET Management Previous Year Question Paper
UGC NET English Previous Year Paper UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper Political Science
UGC NET Commerce Previous Year Paper UGC NET History Previous Year Question Paper
UGC NET Education Previous Year Question Paper UGC NET Geography Previous Year Paper
UGC NET Question Paper PDF Hindi UGC NET Computer Science Question Paper PDF

UGC NET Question Paper 2018

The officials issues the answer key after 3 to 4 days of the conclusion of the exam. Candidates who are looking for UGC NET Paper 1 Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions can download pdf via the direct link mentioned in the table below.

Year

UGC NET Paper 1 Previous Year Paper

Answer Key PDF

July 2018

UGC NET Question Paper 1, SET P

Download PDF

UGC NET Question Paper 1, SET Q

Download PDF

UGC NET Question Paper 1, SET R

Download PDF

UGC NET Question Paper 1, SET S

Download PDF

UGC NET Question Paper 1, SET W

Download PDF

UGC NET Previous Year Paper with Solutions for 2017/16

Download the subject-wise previous year question paper here and solve them like an actual exam. Analyse your performance and work on the ares you are lagging in.

Year

UGC NET Previous Year Paper Download Link

UGC NET Answer Key Link

November 2017

UGC NET 2017 Question Paper 1, SET A

Download PDF

UGC NET 2017 Question Paper 1, SET B

Download PDF

UGC NET 2017 Question Paper 1, SET C

Download PDF

UGC NET 2017 Question Paper 1, SET D

Download PDF

January 2017

UGC NET January 2017 Question Paper 1, SET W

Download PDF

UGC NET January 2017 Question Paper 1, SET X

Download PDF

UGC NET January 2017 Question Paper 1, SET Y

Download PDF

UGC NET January 2017 Question Paper 1, SET Z

Download PDF

July 2016

UGC NET July 2016 Question Paper 1, SET A

Download PDF

UGC NET July 2016 Question Paper 1, SET B

Download PDF

UGC NET July 2016 Question Paper 1, SET C

Download PDF

UGC NET July 2016 Question Paper 1, SET D

Download PDF

UGC NET Previous Year Paper PDF with Answer Key: Subject-wise

NTA conducts the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test for 83 subjects. To aid candidates in their preparation, we have compiled subject-wise UGC NET previous year paper PDF download links.

UGC NET Previous Year Paper PDF Subject-wise

MANAGEMENT

Download UGC NET Management Question Paper PDF

COMMERCE

UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper Commerce

HISTORY

Download UGC NET History Question Paper PDF

GEOGRAPHY

Download UGC NET Geography Question Paper PDF

POLITICAL SCIENCE

Download UGC NET Political Science Question Paper PDF

ENGLISH

UGC NET Previous Year Paper English Literature PDF

COMPUTER SCIENCE

Download UGC NET Computer Science Question Paper PDF

ECONOMICS

Download UGC NET Economics Question Paper

SOCIOLOGY

Download UGC NET Sociology Question Paper

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Download UGC NET Public Administration Previous Year Question Paper

ANTHROPOLOGY

Download UGC NET Anthropology Previous Year Paper

PHILOSOPHY

Download UGC NET Philosophy Question Paper PDF

PSYCHOLOGY

Download UGC NET Psychology Question Paper

EDUCATION

Download UGC NET Education Question Paper

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

Download UGC NET Environmental Science Question Paper PDF

SOCIAL WORK

Download UGC NET Social Work Question Paper PDF

LAW

Download UGC NET Law Question Paper PDF

HOME SCIENCE

UGC NET Previous Year Papers Home Science

ELECTRONIC SCIENCE

Download UGC NET Electronic Science Question Paper

LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE

Download UGC NET Library and Information Science Question Paper

LABOUR WELFARE & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Download UGC NET Labour Welfare and Industrial Relations Question Paper

HUMAN RIGHTS & DUTIES

Download UGC NET Human Rights and Duties Question Paper

INTERNATIONAL RELATION & AREA STUDIES

Download UGC NET International Relation and Area Studies Question Paper

POPULATION STUDIES

Download UGC NET Population Studies Question Paper

TOURISM ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT

Download UGC NET Tourism Administration and Management Question Paper

Mass Communication & Journalism

Download UGC NET Mass Communication & Journalism Question Paper

Social Medicine & Community Health

Download UGC NET Social Medicine and Community Health Question Paper

Women’s Studies

Download UGC NET Women's Studies Question Paper

Visual Arts

Download UGC NET Visual Arts Question Paper

Yoga 

Download UGC NET Yoga Question Paper PDF

Adult Education

Download UGC NET Adult Education Question Paper

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

Download UGC NET Arab Culture and Islamic Studies Question Paper

Archaeology 

Download UGC NET Archaeology Question Paper

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian & Peace Studies

Download UGC NET Buddhist, Jain, Gandhian and Peace Studies Question Paper

Comparative Literature

Download UGC NET Comparative Literature Question Paper

Comparative Study of Religions

Download UGC NET Comparative Study of Religions Question Paper

Criminology

Download UGC NET Question Paper PDF Criminology

How to Download UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming UGC NET exam must solve the previous year's question papers to strengthen their preparation. Follow the steps shared below to download UGC NET previous year's papers without hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press the answer key & question paper link.

Step 3: Enter the correct credentials in the login portal.

Step 4: The previous paper will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save, download or take the printout of the UGC NET question paper PDF for future reference.

UGC NET Preparation

UGC NET Salary

UGC NET Exam Pattern

UGC NET Eligibility
UGC NET History Syllabus UGC NET Environmental Science Syllabus
UGC NET Computer Science Syllabus UGC NET Management Syllabus
UGC NET subjects UGC NET Application Form

NET Previous Year Paper: How to Solve NTA PYQ PDF?

Solving UGC NET previous year papers provides detailed information about the UGC NET exam format, discovering key areas to focus on and helping in developing strong time management skills for exam success. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to solve UGC NET previous year question papers to boost your exam preparation:

  • Download the UGC NET previous year's question paper from the official website or direct links shared above.
  • Set a stopwatch or timer mimicking the actual exam duration.
  • Try to find a quiet space with minimum distractions to establish the real exam environment.
  • Solve the past papers in sequence year by year to maintain a robust approach to your practice.
  • After each attempt, cross-check the solutions with the official keys and identify your mistakes. It will help them to focus more on improving their weak areas.

What are the Benefits of Solving UGC NET Previous Year Paper PDFs?

Solving previous year papers is a powerful tool to elevate your preparation. Here are the key benefits of solving UGC NET previous year papers with solutions that one should definitely know.

  • It will help you understand the exam pattern including the types of questions, distribution of marks of different topics, and the overall format of the paper.
  • UGC NET previous year question papers help you to identify areas that require more revision.
  • Regularly practising the previous year's question papers improves your problem-solving skills and also boosts your confidence in the exam.
  • Solving UGC NET previous year papers will help them to improve their speed, and accuracy and strengthen their overall preparation.

What is UGC NET Question Paper Pattern?

Candidates must check the UGC NET previous year question paper pattern to understand the exam requirements in a detailed manner. The UGC NET test consists of two objective-type papers. Paper 1 carries a total of 100 marks whereas Paper 2 carries a total of 200 marks. Check the UGC NET previous year's paper pattern shared below for reference purposes.

  • The UGC NET exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.
  • The medium of the exam shall be English & Hindi except for language papers.
  • As per the marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and there shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Paper

Marks

Number of Questions

Total duration

1

100

50

03 hours (180 minutes) without any break.

2

200

100

UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper Books

UGC NET is a highly competitive exams and candidates must refer to the best books to prepare for it. Doing so will help you cover the entire syllabus in the comprehensive manner without missing out on any new topic. Tabulated are the best UGC NET Books that you cannot afford to miss.

Subjects

UGC NET Paper 1 Books

Author

General Awareness 

Manorama Yearbook

Manorama Group

General Knowledge 2024

Arihant Experts

Reasoning Ability

A New Approach to Reasoning

Arihant Publication

A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning

R.S. Aggarwal

Numerical and Arithmetical Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

Upkar Prakashan

Quantitative Aptitude

S.Chand Publication

ICT

Computer Awareness

Arihant Publication

Comprehension

High School English Grammar & Composition 

S.Chand Publication

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

FAQs

  • What is the format of the UGC NET Previous Year Paper?
    +
    The UGC NET Previous Year Paper pdf is divided into two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II. Paper I carries a total of 100 marks whereas Paper II carries a total of 200 marks.
  • Is it necessary to solve the UGC NET Previous Year Paper PDF?
    +
    Yes, solving UGC NET previous year question paper will provide insights into the exam structure, number of sections and marking scheme prescribed by the officials.
  • How to download the UGC NET Previous Year Papers PDF?
    +
    To access the UGC NET Previous Year Paper PDF, you can either go to the official website of UGC or click on the direct link mentioned above.
