UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper with solutions acts as a roadmap to your preparation, giving you detailed insight into the question paper. Solving the previous year question papers allows candidates to revise the fundamentals and advance their preparation. UGC NET previous year question papers provide insights into the actual exam pattern, topic-wise difficulty level, and the marking scheme. Furthermore, it also improves the question-solving speed and accuracy of the aspirants. Practicing with these papers not only helps in understanding the type of questions asked but also boosts confidence for solving the maximum number of questions accurately. By analyzing their performance, candidates can identify weak areas and focus on improving them. As the UGC NET June 2025 is scheduled to be held from June 21 to 30, here we have provided the direct link to download UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2019 and more. Scroll on to find out subject-wise UGC NET Previous Year Paper with answer PDF along with other important details.

UGC NET Question Paper 2025 UGC-NET is conducted twice every year to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. UGC NET exam is divided into two objective-type papers i.e. Paper 1 & Paper 2. Paper 1 focuses on the teaching and research aptitude section whereas Paper 2 is subject-related. Solving previous year papers of both sections will provide in-depth information about the actual exam pattern and important questions. Having free access to UGC NET previous year papers in PDF files is advantageous for aspirants preparing for the upcoming December exam. It is a valuable resource for those who are willing to improve problem-solving skills and build effective time-management strategies for the actual exam.

Incorporating the UGC NET mock tests and previous year question papers in the preparation will increase candidates question-solving speed and qualifying chances in the exam. UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper The officials release the UGC NET question paper along with the provisional answer key for all the subjects soon after the exam is conducted successfully. Those who are planning to appear in the upcoming exam are advised to solve UGC NET previous year papers with solutions to determine topics from which most of the questions are asked every year and prepare accordingly. Also, check: UGC NET Ayurveda Biology Syllabus UGC NET June 2024 Question Paper NTA conducted UGC NET June 2024 exam on 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 27th, 30th August, 02nd, 03rd 04 September 2024 in computer-based mode. It was conducted in two shifts for 83 subjects. Find the links to download UGC NET Question Paper 2024 below.

UGC NET Question Paper 2024 NTA UGC NET June Question Paper 2024 in Hindi UGC NET Question Paper 2023 Aspirants can download the UGC NET Paper 1 Previous Year Paper for the year 2023 of all shifts and subjects from the links provided in the table below. By solving these question papers, we will get an idea of what type of questions will be asked in the exam. Date Subjects Download PDF December 19, 2023 Sociology Question Paper PDF December 19, 2023 Social Work Question Paper PDF December 19, 2023 Mass Communication and Journalism Question Paper PDF December 14, 2023 English Question Paper PDF UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper 2021 The authorities releases the UGC NET Question Paper with Answer Key on its website. Seperate question paper pdfs are released for each subject. Download the UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper 2021 from the table below.

NET Previous Year Paper: How to Solve NTA PYQ PDF? Solving UGC NET previous year papers provides detailed information about the UGC NET exam format, discovering key areas to focus on and helping in developing strong time management skills for exam success. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to solve UGC NET previous year question papers to boost your exam preparation: Download the UGC NET previous year's question paper from the official website or direct links shared above.

Set a stopwatch or timer mimicking the actual exam duration.

Try to find a quiet space with minimum distractions to establish the real exam environment.

Solve the past papers in sequence year by year to maintain a robust approach to your practice.

After each attempt, cross-check the solutions with the official keys and identify your mistakes. It will help them to focus more on improving their weak areas.

What are the Benefits of Solving UGC NET Previous Year Paper PDFs? Solving previous year papers is a powerful tool to elevate your preparation. Here are the key benefits of solving UGC NET previous year papers with solutions that one should definitely know. It will help you understand the exam pattern including the types of questions, distribution of marks of different topics, and the overall format of the paper.

UGC NET previous year question papers help you to identify areas that require more revision.

Regularly practising the previous year's question papers improves your problem-solving skills and also boosts your confidence in the exam.

Solving UGC NET previous year papers will help them to improve their speed, and accuracy and strengthen their overall preparation. What is UGC NET Question Paper Pattern?

Candidates must check the UGC NET previous year question paper pattern to understand the exam requirements in a detailed manner. The UGC NET test consists of two objective-type papers. Paper 1 carries a total of 100 marks whereas Paper 2 carries a total of 200 marks. Check the UGC NET previous year's paper pattern shared below for reference purposes. The UGC NET exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.

The medium of the exam shall be English & Hindi except for language papers.

As per the marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and there shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers. Paper Marks Number of Questions Total duration 1 100 50 03 hours (180 minutes) without any break. 2 200 100 UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper Books