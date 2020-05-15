UGC NET Library & Information Science Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

UGC NET Library & Information Science Previous Year Paper: Candidates must practice the Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Library & Information Science Paper-2 to score high marks in NTA UGC NET 2020 Library & Information Science Subject. Practicing Previous Year Papers will help the candidates to improve their speed of attempting questions with accuracy. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper-2 Library & Information Science Previous Year Paper held in July 2018 alongwith their answers.

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Library & Information Science Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. What is the meaning of the term “Information Iceberg”?

(1) 1/3 Non-Visible and 2/3 Visible

(2) 1/3 Visible and 2/3 Non-Visible

(3) 1/4 Non-Visible and 3/4 Visible

(4) 1/4 Visible and 3/4 Non-Visible

Answer: (All)

2. What is the name of the committee responsible for Indian standards related to libraries?

(1) TC 46

(2) MSD 5

(3) BIS – LIB

(4) Z 39

Answer: (2)

3. ‘World Book and Copyright Day’ is celebrated on:

(1) 22nd August

(2) 23rd April

(3) 23rd March

(4) 20th March

Answer: (2)

4. “To make at least one in every household e-literate” is thrust area of policy (# 7) included in:

(1) National Knowledge Commission, 2005

(2) National Policy on Information Technology, 2012

(3) National Education Policy, 1992

(4) National Policy on Library and Information Systems, 1986

Answer: (2)

5. Identify which one of the Five Laws of Library Science that Ranganathan remarked as ‘trivial truism’ in his writing “Library Science and Scientific Method”.

(1) First Law

(2) Second Law

(3) Third Law

(4) Fifth Law

Answer: (1)

6. ‘Wikipedia’ owned by the non-profit “Wikipedia Foundation” was launched on January 15, 2001 by:

(1) Jimmy Wells and Larry Sanger

(2) Jimmy Wells and Vincent J. Aceto

(3) Larry Sanger and W. Kathy

(4) William A. Ford and W. Kathy

Answer: (1)

7. ‘Anukriti’ is a:

(1) Bibliographic India Website

(2) Indexing India Website

(3) Translating India Website

(4) Abstracting India Website

Answer: (3)

8. Ezproxy is a product of:

(1) UTLAS

(2) OCLC

(3) RLIN

(4) Library of Congress

Answer: (2)

9. Which of the following is not a classical model of information retrieval?

(1) Boolean

(2) Cluster

(3) Probabilistic

(4) Vector-space

Answer: (2)

10. Who criticized the concept of main entry as ‘a relic of outdated technology’?

(1) Michael Gorman

(2) Robert L. Maxwell

(3) Pat Oddy

(4) Tom Delsey

Answer: (1)

11. Identify the odd one out:

(1) Reference entry

(2) Centred entry

(3) Analytical entry

(4) Added entry

Answer: (2)

12. ‘Path-Goal Theory of Leader Effectiveness’ is developed by:

(1) Douglas McGregor

(2) William Ouchi

(3) Robert House

(4) Abraham Maslow

Answer: (3)

13. ‘Ambra’ an innovative open source plateform (for publishing open access resource articles) is developed by:

(1) OCLC

(2) DOAJ

(3) PLOS

(4) WDL

Answer: (3)

14. The term ‘Weblog’ was coined by:

(1) E. Williams

(2) Jack Dorsey

(3) Jorn Barger

(4) Peter Merholz

Answer: (3)

15. Which of the following is not file hosting service?

(1) One Drive

(2) Google Drive

(3) Live Drive

(4) Xbox Live

Answer: (4)

16. VuFind is the tool used for:

(1) Library Automation

(2) Digital Library System

(3) Library Resource Discovery System

(4) Institutional Repository

Answer: (3)

17. Which one is the correct ‘Binary number’ for Decimal ‘115’?

(1) 1100011

(2) 1010111

(3) 1111111

(4) 1110011

Answer: (4)

18. Research method based on the consensus opinions of panel of experts and judgements is known as:

(1) Historical method

(2) Case study method

(3) Delphi method

(4) Interview method

Answer: (3)

19. A probability which is not associated with the occurrence of an event is expressed as a number between:

(1) +1 and −1

(2) 1 and < 1

(3) −1 and 0

(4) 0 and 1

Answer: (4)

20. What is the name of the initiative taken by the UGC to provide a 24×7 online store house of all academic awards issued by different academic institutions all over the country?

(1) National Mission on Education Through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT)

(2) National Academic Depository (NAD)

(3) HEI Online Registration Portal

(4) Swayam Prabha

Answer: (2)

21. Wersig and Neveling gave which of the following approaches for defining information?

(a) The Action Approach

(b) The Message Approach

(c) The Process Approach

(d) The Structural Approach

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) are correct.

(2) (b), (c), (d) are correct.

(3) (a), (c), (d) are correct.

(4) (a), (b), (d) are correct.

Answer: (2)

22. Why a Library Association should have a code of “professional conduct”?

(a) Prescribes standards of behavior expected for the member

(b) Sets out standards and duties which a professional is expected to observe

(c) Standards can be used as a point of reference while dealing with disciplined procedures against members

(d) Standards help to demean the image of the Association and de-ameliorate funding and ensure better functioning of libraries.

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (d) are correct.

(2) (b), (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

(4) (a), (c) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (3)

23. Which of the following states do not have provision of library cess in their respective Public Library Acts?

(a) West Bengal

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Kerala

(d) Manipur

Code:

(1) (a) and (d) are correct.

(2) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

(3) (b) and (c) are correct.

(4) (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (1)

24. National Knowledge Commission (2005) had the following members from the library and Information profession:

(a) P.B. Mangla

(b) C.R. Karisiddappa

(c) Kalpana Das Gupta

(d) A.R.D. Prasad

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) are correct.

(2) (a), (b), (d) are correct.

(3) (a), (c), (d) are correct.

(4) (b), (c), (d) are correct.

Answer: (3)

25. Which of the following are the features of Classic IR Model?

(a) documents are represented by index terms

(b) all terms are equally useful

(c) index term cannot be weighted

(d) there is an assumption that terms are mutually independent

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a) and (c) are correct.

(4) (a) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (4)

26. Vocabulary in a data base is controlled by:

(a) Thesaurus Files

(b) Import Files

(c) Standard Files

(d) Authority Files

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a) and (d) are correct.

(4) (b) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (3)

27. Pre-coordinate indexing systems comprise:

(a) NEPHIS

(b) SLIC

(c) Peek-a-boo

(d) Edge – Notched card

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (a) and (d) are correct.

(3) (b) and (c) are correct.

(4) (c) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (1)

28. Identify the correct statement from the following:

(a) In uniterm indexing system, terms are recorded in numerical file according to the system known as terminal digit posting.

(b) Main activities of TREC are devided into Routing and Tracks

(c) Recall and precision tend to vary in searching

(d) False drops in post coordinate indexing system cannot be eliminated

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a) and (c) are correct.

(4) (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (3)

29. What will be the correct filing order of the following documents classified according to Colon classification, (6th reprint edition)?

(a) 23.44 Academic library system in India

(b) 23; 43: 51.44 Classification of books in academic libraries in India

(c) 23: 62 Lending services in academic libraries

(d) 23n4451, N82 Journal of Academic Libraries (published from New Delhi since 1982)

Code:

(1) (b), (c), (a), (d)

(2) (d), (b), (c), (a)

(3) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (b)

Answer: (4)

30. According to Ranganathan’s classified catalogue code (5th edition), in which among the following cases the initial article is to be omitted?

(a) In rendering the name of a conference

(b) In rendering the name of a government

(c) In rendering the name of a series

(d) In rendering the name of an institution

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (b) and (d) are correct.(3)

(a), (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (b), (c) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (3)

31. Which of the following theories are related to motivation of employees:

(a) Theory ‘Z’ of the Japanese style of Management propounded by William Ouchi

(b) Theory ‘X’ and Theory ‘Y’ of Douglas McGregar

(c) Max Weber’s Theory of Bureaucratic Management

(d) Maslow’s hierarchy of Needs Theory

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (d) are correct.

(2) (b), (c), (d) are correct.

(3) (a), (b), (c) are correct.

(4) (a), (c), (d) are correct.

Answer: (1)

32. Identify the ways in which the library can benefit from the TQM as stated by Jurow and Barnard:

(a) Breaking down interdepartmental barriers.

(b) Redefining the beneficiaries of library services as internal customers (staff) and external customers (patrons).

(c) More inclined to short-term goals and defiant to changes to suit users needs.

(d) Reaching a state of continuous improvement.

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

(2) (b), (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a), (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (a), (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (4)

33. Identify the cases that require an application for a new ISSN number:

(a) Change in the publication’s medium

(b) Change in publisher

(c) Change in the frequency of publication

(d) Change in publication title

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a) and (d) are correct.

(4) (b) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (3)

34. Identify the key salient traits of Soft data:

(a) human intelligence

(b) certain and definite

(c) opinions and contradictions

(d) no scope for constructive criticisms

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a) and (c) are correct.

(4) (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (3)

35. Identify the components of ‘LAMP’ given below:

(a) Linux

(b) Acrobat

(c) MYSQL

(d) Pearl

Code:

(1) (b) and (c) are correct.

(2) (a) and (c) are correct.

(3) (a) and (d) are correct.

(4) (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (2)

36. Identify the features of proprietary software:

(a) Continuity and Development

(b) Ease of use

(c) Transparency

(d) Documentation and Support

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (d) are correct.

(2) (b), (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

(4) (a), (c) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (1)

37. Which of the following research methods are used in a study of scattering of periodicals?

(a) Biobibliometric study

(b) Bibliometric study

(c) Citation analysis study

(d) Altmetric study

Code:

(1) (a) and (d) are correct.

(2) (b) and (c) are correct.

(3) (a) and (c) are correct.

(4) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (2)

38. Information seeking behavior (ISB) essentially refers to and concerned with:

(a) De-recognition of some needs perceived by the user.

(b) The strategies and actions undertaken to locate discrete knowledge elements.

(c) The experiment conducted on usefulness of library collection with reference to a nonpurposive and conscious need of a particular piece of information.

(d) Interactive utilization of three basic resources such as people, information and system.

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a) and (c) are correct.

(4) (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (4)

39. A virtual library:

(a) Presupposes a physical existence.

(b) Collection of resources available on one or more computer systems with a single interface or entry point to the collection.

(c) Does not provide access to entire content of a (digital) library via internet.

(d) Provides user assistance services such as reference, inter library loan, etc.

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (b) and (c) are correct.

(3) (b) and (d) are correct.

(4) (a) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (3)

40. Which of the following are review type services?

(a) Current Awareness List

(b) Trend Reports

(c) News clippings

(d) State of the Art Report

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (a) and (d) are correct.

(3) (b) and (d) are correct.

(4) (b) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (3)

41. Match the following Sections of Copyright Act 1957 (India) with their correct explanation:

List – I List — II (a) Section 55 (b) Section 63 (c) Section 63 A (d) Section 64 (i) Offence of infringement of copyright (ii) Enhanced penalty on second and subsequent convictions (iii) Civil remedies for infringement of copyright (iv) Power of Police to seize infringing copies

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(2) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(4) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

Answer: (2)

42. Match the following intellectual property rights concepts with their relevant features:

List — I List — II (a) Copyright (b) Patents (c) Trade Secrets (d) Trademarks (i) Commercial source indicators and distinctive signs (ii) A treaty between Government and inventor (iii) Economic rights (iv) Information used in operation of a business invaluable to afford the potential economic utility

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(4) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

Answer: (2)

43. Match the President of IFLA with his/her tenure:

List — I List — II (a) Sinikka Sipila (b) Ellen Tise (c) Donna Scheeder (d) Gloria Perez Salmeron (i) 2015 - 2017 (ii) 2017 - 2019 (iii) 2011 - 2013 (iv) 2013 - 2015

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(3) (ii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(4) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Answer: (All)

44. Match the following:

List - I List - II (a) Library Journal (b) Library Quarterly (c) Library Review (d) Library Trends (i) Reed Business Information (ii) Emerald Group Publishing Ltd (iii) John Hopkins University Press (iv) University of Chicago Press

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(3) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (3)

45. Match the following queries with their appropriate category of reference sources:

List - I List — II (a) Enrolment of students in a university (b) Weather of Denmark (c) Number of foreigners visited World Book Fair in 2016 (d) Number of Hospitals in Singapore (i) Year Book (ii) Statistical sources (iii) Directory (iv) Geographical sources

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(2) (i) (ii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(4) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

Answer: (4)

46. Match the following titles with their class numbers according to CC 6th edition:

List - I List — II (a) Small pox (b) Fever (c) Diabetics (d) Malaria (i) L293: 46 (ii) L: 414 (iii) L35: 4261 (iv) L: 4231

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

(2) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

(3) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(4) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

Answer: (2)

47. Match the following Search Engines with their corresponding subjects/or scientific research discovery information they offer:

List — I List — II (a) Vadlo (b) Mamma (c) Athenus (d) Ethnologue (i) Web resources including Twitter and Job Posting (ii) Life Science Literature (iii) World's Known Living Languages (iv) Science and Engineering

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(3) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(4) (ii) (1) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (4)

48. Match the following number of Anteriorising common isolates (Applicable before space facet) of colon classification (6th reprint edition) with their correct terms:

List - I (Number) List - II (Term) (a) Y 1 (b) Y 3 (c) Y 7 (d) Y 8 (i) Synopsis (ii) Case study (iii) Digest (iv) Program of instruction

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(2) (iv) (i) (ill) (i)

(3) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

49. Match the following MARC fields with their corresponding descriptions:

List - I List - II (a) 020 (b) 250 (c) 440 (d) 856 (i) Electronic Location and Access (ii) Edition Statement (iii) Series (iv) ISBN

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (i) (iii) (i)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(4) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (2)

50. Match the following popular social networking sites with their corresponding founders:

List - I List - II (a) Blog (b) Wikis (c) Linkedin (d) Myspace (i) Tim Vanderhook and Justin Timberlake (ii) Google (iii) Word Cunningham (iv) Reid Hoffman and his friends

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii (i)

(4) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (1)

51. Match the following:

List - I List - II (a) Chester Carton (b) Brewstu Kable (c) Michael S. Hart (d) Edward Fox (i) e-Book (ii) Xerox Copier (iii) NDLTD (iv) Internet Archive

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(2) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(3) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

52. Match the following domains of application with their corresponding metadata schemes:

List — I List — II (a) ETD domain (b) Inage domain (c) Cultural objects (d) Learning objects (i) METS (ii) CCO (iii) ConCore (iv) VRA-Core

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

(3) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(4) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (4)

53. Match the following:

list - I List - II (a) Infomix (b) Omni page (c) Tiff viewer (d) Team viewer (i) Image software (ii) Remote login software (iii DBMS software (iv) OCR software

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (2)

54. Match the following:

List – I (Term) List — II (Explanation) (a) Data mart (b) Data silo (c) Data warehouse (d) Data mining (i) Specific analytic technique that examining large pre-existing databases in order to generate new information. (ii) Systems that integrate data from databases across an entire enterprise, used to guide decisions. (iii) Is a lower-cost, scaled-down version of a data warehouse that can be implemented in a much shorter time. (iv) Stand alone data stores available for a specific function.

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(2) (i) (ii) (iv) (ii)

(3) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(4) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

Answer: (4)

55. Match the following terms with their corresponding descriptors:

List — I List — II (a) Term List (b) Categories (c) Relationship List (d) Emulators (i) Ontologies (ii) System software (iii) Taxonomy (iv) Glossaries

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(2) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(3) (iv) (i (ii) (iii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

Answer: (4)

56. Match the following:

List — I List — II (a) Muktabodha (b) net First (c) Zotero (d) R.G. Score (i) Research Gate (ii) Online citation and reference management tool (iii) Abstracting and indexing database of OCLC (iv) Digital Library of Indology

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

Answer: (1)

57. Match the following communication concepts with corresponding explanations:

List – I List — II (a) Kinesics communication (b) Hap tics communication (c) Proxemics communication (d) Iconics communication (i) Use of touch to communication (ii) Use of Interpersonal space (iii) Facial Expression, gestures, eye movement (iv) Interpretation of symbolism

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(3) (ii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(4) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

Answer: (4)

58. Match the following:

List — I Types of Research List – II Focus (a) Ethnographic (b) Evaluative (c) Descriptive (d) Experimental (i) Present events (ii) Social behavior (iii) Causation (iv) Judgement about quality

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(2) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

Answer: (1)

59. Match the following:

List – I Countries List — II Name of the Library (a) Egypt (b) Turkey (c) Italy (d) Iraq (i) library of Ashurbanipal (ii) Villa of Papyri (iii) Library of Pergamum (iv) Royal Library of Alexandria

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(2) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(3) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(4) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

Answer: (2)

60. Match the following:

List – I List — II (a) Dr. Zakir Husain library (b) J.R.D. Tata library (c) Sayaji Rao Gaekwad library (d) Vikram Sarabhai Library (i) Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (ii) Jamia Mililia Islamia, Delhi (iii) TIM, Ahmedabad (iv) B.H.U. Varanasi

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(2) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

Answer: (2)

61. Arrange the following IPR related Acts in India according to their year of enactment:

(a) The Copy Right Act

(b) The Design Act

(c) Information Technology Act

(d) Trade and Merchandise Marks Act

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (d), (c)

(2) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(3) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(4) (d), (a), (b), (c)

Answer: (All)

62. Arrange the following Padma Shri award recipients in chronological of their year of the award:

(a) Bellari Shamanna Kesavan

(b) Shiyali Ramamrita Ranganathan

(c) Prithvi Nath Kaula

(d) Iyyanki Venkata Ramanayya

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (d), (b) and (c)

(3) (b), (a), (d) and (c)

(4) (b), (d), (a) and (c)

Answer: (3)

63. Arrange the following Public Libraries Acts according to their year of enactment:

(a) Bihar Public Libraries Act

(b) Uttaranchal Public Libraries Act

(c) Haryana Public Libraries Act

(d) Orissa Public Libraries Act

Code:

(1) (b), (d), (a), (c)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(4) (c), (d), (b), (a)

Answer: (4)

64. Arrange the following laws of Library Science enunciated by S.R. Ranganathan in a sequence as recorded by L.S. Connaway and I.M. Faniel for OCLC Project.

(a) Library is a growing organism

(b) Save the time of the readers

(c) Books are for use

(d) Every book its reader

Code:

(1) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(2) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(4) (d), (a), (b), (c)

Answer: (1)

65. Arrange the following Information Sources according to their first year of Publication:

(a) Ulrich’s International Periodical Directory

(b) Guide to Indian Periodical Literature

(c) Library Literature

(d) Indian Science Abstracts

Code:

(1) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(2) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(3) (c), (a), (b), (d)

(4) (d), (a), (b), (c)

Answer: (1)

66. Arrange the following according to the year of their first publication:

(a) Bibliotheca Universalis by Konard Gesner

(b) Catalogue of Books in the 15th century by the British Museum

(c) The Bibliographic Instructive Rare Books by G.E. Bura

(d) Union catalogue of learned periodical Publications in South Asia by S.R. Ranganathan

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (d), (c)

(2) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(3) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (b)

Answer: (3)

67. Arrange the following e-book sites according to the chronological order of their origin:

(a) Project Gutenberg

(b) Open Library

(c) Google Books

(d) DOAB

Code:

(1) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(2) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(3) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(4) (d), (c), (a), (b)

Answer: (1)

68. Arrange the following entities according to FRBR Model:

(a) Item

(b) Expression

(c) Work

(d) Manifestation

Code:

(1) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(2) (d), (a), (b), (c)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (c), (a), (b), (d)

Answer: (1)

69. Find out the correct sequence of the following forms of Main Class Literature according to Colon Classification (sixth reprint edition):

(1) Poetry, Fiction, Campu, Oration

(2) Poetry, Fiction, Oration, Campu

(3) Poetry, Oration, Fiction, Campu

(4) Fiction, Poetry, Campu, Oration

Answer: (2)

70. Which of the following Sections Constitute the parts of main entry according to CCC (Ed.5) ?

(a) Leading Section

(b) Title Section

(c) Format Section

(d) Note Section

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

(2) (a), (b) and (d) are correct.

(3) (b), (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (a), (c) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (2)

71. Which of the following are the features of Vector Space Model IR ?

(a) Complex model based on non-linear algebra

(b) Term weights are not binary

(c) Allows computing a continuous degree of similarity between queries and documents

(d) Do not allow ranking documents according to their possible relevance

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (b) and (c) are correct.

(3) (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (a) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (2)

72. Arrange the following work components of WINISIS according to the order of sequence of approach:

(a) FST

(b) FDT

(c) Print Format

(d) Worksheet

Code:

(1) (b), (d), (c), (a)

(2) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (1)

73. Arrange the following according to their year of origin:

(a) Myspace

(b) MOSAIC

(c) Friendster

(d) Blogger

Code:

(1) (b), (c), (a), (d)

(2) (a), (d), (c), (b)

(3) (b), (d), (c), (a)

(4) (d), (b), (c), (a)

Answer: (3)

74. Arrange the filters as proposed by Robert S. Tylor that may be employed by Librarians to approximate the higher information needs of individuals.

(a) Personal characteristics of the inquirer

(b) Relationship of inquiry description to file organisation

(c) Objective and motivation

(d) Determination of the subject

Code:

(1) (c), (a), (b), (d)

(2) (d), (c), (a), (b)

(3) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(4) (d), (b), (a), (c)

Answer: (2)

75. Arrange the names of the following librarians of Library of Congress in the chronological order of their period of service in LC:

(a) Carla Hayden

(b) John James Beckley

(c) James H. Billington

(d) George Waterston

Code:

(1) (b), (d), (c), (a)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (a), (b), (d), (c)

(4) (b), (a), (d), (c)

Answer: (1)

76. Assertion (A): Information, not data, is the fundamental fuel of the current Big Data Phenomenon.

Reason (R): The reason behind the quick expansion of Big Data is the extensive degree to which data are created, shared and utilised in recent times.

Code:

(1) (A) is false but (R) is true.

(2) (R) is false but (A) is true.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are true.

Answer: (4)

77. Assertion (A): Preprint archives, such as arxiv and SSRN rapidly achieved prominence in the field of scholarly communication.

Reason (R): These archives contain Preprint along with DOI.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(3) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

(4) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

Answer: (4)

78. Assertion (A): There has been a demand for data exchange between library catalogues and databases with records of documentary information.

Reason (R): Interoperatability leads to information reuse as a requisite to access data, and takes into account quality, contents, knowledge, products and services.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(3) (A) is true but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

79. Assertion (A): Inclusion of DOAJ implies the quality of an open access journals.

Reason (R): DOAJ is an online directory that indexes and provides access to open access and peer viewed journals. Besides DOAJ has tightened the listing criteria.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(3) (A) is false but (R) is true.

(4) (A) is true but (R) is false.

Answer: (1)

80. Assertion (A): In the Information Retrieval domain, Probabilistic Model is becoming unpopular.

Reason (R): Probabilistic Model fails to provide accurate estimate for the first run probabilities since index terms are not weighted and terms are assumed mutually independent.

Code:

(1) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(3) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are false.

Answer: (2)

81. Assertion (A): System effectiveness may be evident while evaluating an IR system but cost effectiveness may not be satisfactory.

Reason (R): A cost effectiveness study of an IR system is the evaluation in terms of how to satisfy the users’ information requirements in the most efficient and economical way.

Code:

(1) (A) is false but (R) is true.

(2) (A) is true but (R) is false.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are false.

Answer: (3)

82. Assertion (A): Principle of canonical sequence is mainly followed to arrange the array of subjects in a classification scheme.

Reason (R): This principle sets the proviso that when subjects in an array of subjects are traditionally referred to in a specific sequence, it will be convenient to conform to this traditional sequence.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(2) (A) is false but (R) is true.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(4) (A) is true but (R) is false.

Answer: (1)

83. Assertion (A): TREC is credited for bringing the concept of the evaluation of IR system.

Reason (R): TREC series of IR experiment has drawn attention of the LIS professionals all over the world for providing an open testing event and standard evaluation scenario.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(3) (A) is false but (R) is true.

(4) (A) is true but (R) is false.

Answer: (3)

84. Assertion (A): As is true for an organisation, effective leadership is crucial for success, as poor managerial leadership may mar the organisational goals.

Reason (R): Patterns of poor managerial leadership create low morale, poor organisational climate, distrust towards supervisors among subordinates, lack of team work and consensus building and shared goals, etc. which are the clear indicators of a wrong person attained a managerial leadership position.

Code:

(1) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(2) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are false.

Answer: (3)

85. Assertion (A): Netiquette mandates that you do your best to act within the laws of cyberspace and society.

Reason (R): Failing to respect others privacy and impolite way of communication in considered breach of Netiquette.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

86. Assertion (A): Serial crisis led to the formation of library consortia around the world.

Reason (R): Serial crisis arises due to the situation in which budget of the library for subscription of Journals remains static in spite of rising subscription cost of Journals which in turn affect the collection development policy of the libraries.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(3) (A) is true but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

87. Assertion (A): Plagarism is the wrongful appreciation and stealing and publication of another author’s language, thought, ideas or expressions.

Reason (R): Plagarism is in itself a crime, and thus constitute copyright infringement.

Code:

(1) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(2) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are true.

Answer: (4)

88. Assertion (A): The Mendeley is one of the most preferred online reference managers which can store bibliographic records as well as full text documents and help in creating bibliographical references in any popular citation style like APA, MLA, or Chicago style.

Reason (R): Web-based solutions related to online reference management have become freely available to the global researchers engaged in collaborative research project.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(3) (A) is false but (R) is true.

(4) (A) is true but (R) is false.

Answer: (2)

89. Assertion (A): Dr. Eugene Garfields original invention still continues to serve as a reliable and efficient guide to the sprawling world of research.

Reason (R): Garfield was not only honored for his work in developing the field of Citation Analysis, but also his subsequent contribution in founding ISI (1960) that developed and launched SCI (1964) consequently led to the development of numerous citation databases of first order including ‘Web of Science’, all of which brought him an idiomatic identity in the research world till the date.

Code:

(1) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(2) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are false.

Answer: (3)

90. Assertion (A): In technical writing, style manuals and citation standards are essential in structuring and maintaining uniformity of research report.

Reason (R): The Quality of research can be achieved only by standardising the structure of research report, but not by the content.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (R) is true, but (A) is false.

Answer: (3)

91. Assertion (A): Delphi Techniques in Social Science Research do not give weightage to consensus.

Reason (R): Consensus opinions expressed by the panel of experts is valuable in drawing inferences.

Code:

(1) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(2) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(4) Both (R) and (A) are false.

Answer: (2)

92. Assertion (A): In social research, a high proportion of refusals to answer a research always occurs solely due to inadequate interview instructions or poor interview training.

Reason (R): Within the questionnaire or interview, even a substantive number of questions often remain unanswered making difficult for the researcher to state an exact figure and forcing him to restudy the questions carefully as fault might lie upon a poor transition.

Code:

(1) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(2) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are false.

Answer: (2)

93. Assertion (A): In recent times, it is easier to copy, and paste the contents from a digital documents for which people knowingly avoid to credit the sources. Increased access to digital documents has provided a means for increase of plagiarism.

Reason (R): Software assisted detection tools like ithenticate, turnitin etc. now allow vast collection of online documents to be compared to each other making successful detection of plagiarism.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(2) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(3) (R) is true, but (A) is false.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are true.

Answer: (4)

94. Assertion (A): F.W. Lancaster’s cocksure prediction of a paperless society by the end of 20th century holds no good.

Reason (R): Transition from print dominance to paperless ascendancy, change from scroll to codex and introduction of movable type were not only the few historical shifts, but were also hugely significant innovations. Inspite of rapid technological changes, the future libraries will still accommodate a very large print collection. However, the propelling vision of an informationdriven paperless society, though seems inevitable to avoid space, staff, and cost crunch, may buy more time to become a reality.

Code:

(1) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(2) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are false.

Answer: (2)

95. Assertion (A): The curriculum of LIS education in India is mostly unsteady as local LIS requirements vary.

Reason (R): Adoption of UGC model syllabus is not mandatory for the LIS schools in India.

Code:

(1) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(2) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are true.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are false.

Answer: (3)

Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions based on your understanding (Q. 96 – 100):

In the agentic sociocognitive view, people are self-organizing, proactive, self-reflecting, and self-regulating, not just reactive organisms shaped and shepherded by external events. People have the power to influence their own actions to produce certain results. The capacity to exercise control over one’s thought processes, motivation, affect, and action operates through mechanisms of personal agency. Human agency has been conceptualized in at least three different ways – as either autonomous agency, mechanically reactive agency or emergent interactive agency. The notion that humans operate as entirely independent agents has few serious advocates, although it is sometimes invoked in caricatures of cognitive theories of human behaviour.

The tools for the exercise of agency are derived, in large part, from experiences but what is created by their generative use is not reducible to those experiences. Human action, being socially situated, is the product of a dynamic interplay of personal and situational influences.

A second approach to the self system is to construe it as mechanically reactive agency. It is an internal system through which external influences operate mechanistically on action, but individuals exert no motivative, self-reflective, self-reactive, creative or directive influence on the process. The self system is merely a repository for implanted structures and a conduit for external

influences. The more dynamic models operating holistically include multilevel neural networks. However, a diverse mix of parallel distributed neural activity cannot remain fragmented. It requires an integrative system. Given the proactive nature of human functioning, such a system must have agentic capabilities as well as integrative reactive ones. Agentic functions get lodged in a hidden network operating without any consciousness. Consciousness is the very substance of phenomenal and functional mental life. It provides the information base for thinking about events, planning, constructing courses of action and reflecting on the adequacy of one’s thinking and actions. There is an important difference between being conscious of the experiences one is undergoing, and consciously producing given experiences. For example, consciousness of one’s heart rate and consciously and intentionally doing things known to elevate one’s heart rate illustrate the difference between passive undergoing and agentic doing. The purposive accessing and deliberative processing of information to fashion efficacious courses of action represent the functional consciousness. Consciousness cannot be reduced to an epiphenomenon of the output of a mental process realized mechanically at nonconscious lower levels. In the connectionist line of theorizing, sensory organs deliver up information through their diverse pathways to the hidden network acting as the cognitive agent that does the construing, planning, motivating and regulating. However, stripped of consciousness and agentic capability of decision and action, people are mere automatons undergoing actions devoid of any subjectivity, conscious regulation, phenomenological life, or personal identity.

96. In the agentic socio-cognitive view, “human action” is the product of:

(1) A dynamic interplay of personal and situational influences

(2) Personal determinants and mechanisms of human functioning

(3) Social bespoke and practices

(4) Schematic processing of experiences and memory representation

Answer: (1)

97. Why the second approach to the ‘self system’ is construed by the author as “mechanically reactive agency” ?

(1) An external system through which internal influences operate mechanically.

(2) An internal system through which external influences operate mechanically on action having no directive influence exerted by the individuals on process.

(3) An external system through which external influences operate mechanically on action.

(4) An external system through which external influences operate in which individuals exert direct influence on the process.

Answer: (2)

98. According to the agentic view of “Personality”, what does the ‘self system’ meant to the author ?

(1) A Repository for implanted structures and a conduit for internal influences.

(2) A Repository for implanted structures and a conduit for external influences.

(3) An archive for preserving unusual human instincts.

(4) A Pen-stock to restrict the flow of unusual and instant human behaviour.

Answer: (2)

99. What does ‘consciousness’ conceptually meant to the author ?

(1) A demonstration of physical condition based on situation

(2) The very substance of phenomenal and functional mental life

(3) The rigid state of mental condition.

(4) A Spiritual state of mind

Answer: (2)

100. How does the author differentiate between “passive undergoing” and “agentic doing” ?

(1) Conscious of the experiences one is undergoing and consciously producing given experiences.

(2) Conscious of the experiences one is undergoing, but fail to use the given experiences.

(3) Conscious of the past experience and their wrongful use irrelevant to need.

(4) Unconscious of the experience and their non-intentional use.

Answer: (1)

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making unnecessary guess works while attempting NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.