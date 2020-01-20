Search

NTA UGC NET June 2020: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted by NTA from 15th to 20th June 2020 for various subjects to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Get the detailed Exam Pattern NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam including syllabus of both Paper-1 and Paper-2 along with the subject codes.

Jan 20, 2020 16:41 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
हिंदी में पढ़ें
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

NTA will conduct UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 15th to 20th June 2020 in various subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. The exam would be conducted in a single session with no break between Paper 1 & Paper 2. Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15th May 2020

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020

Date for announcing results

5th July 2020

Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single
(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

1 Hour

II

100

200

2 Hours

Total

  

150

300

3 Hours

Know how to apply for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Note:

  • In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.
  • Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.
  • There will be no negative marking.
  • All Questions are compulsory.
  • Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions (MCQs).

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

UGC NET Paper-I Exam Pattern and Syllabus: General Paper on Teaching & Research Aptitude

The main objective of Paper-I is to assess the teaching and research capabilities of the candidates. Therefore, the test is aimed at assessing the teaching and general/research aptitude as well as their awareness. They are expected to possess and exhibit cognitive abilities. Cognitive abilities include comprehension, analysis, evaluation, understanding the structure of arguments and deductive and inductive reasoning.

Click here to know the Preparation Strategy to crack NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

The candidates are also expected to have a general awareness and knowledge of sources of information. They should be aware of the interaction between people, environment and natural resources and their impact on the quality of life. Let’s have a look at the exam pattern for Paper-I in detail:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Part-I Exam Pattern

Part

Sections (Objective Multiple Choice Questions)

Questions

Marks

I

Teaching Aptitude

5

10

II

Research Aptitude

5

10

III

Reading Comprehension

5

10

IV

Communication

5

10

V

Reasoning (including Maths)

5

10

VI

Logical Reasoning

5

10

VII

Data Interpretation

5

10

VIII

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

5

10

IX

People & Environment

5

10

X

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration

5

10

 

Total

50

100

Click here to get NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam 30 Days Study Plan

Note:

  • Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.
  • There will be no negative marking in the exam.
  • The exam duration will be 1 Hour.
  • Whenever pictorial questions are set for the sighted candidates a passage followed by equal number of questions should be set for the visually handicapped candidates.

Let’s look in detail the syllabus for all the 10 sections of Paper-I:

I. Teaching Aptitude

  • Teaching : Nature, objectives, characteristics and basic requirements;
  • Learner’s characteristics;
  • Factors affecting teaching;
  • Methods of teaching;
  • Teaching aids;
  • Evaluation systems.

II. Research Aptitude

  • Research: Meaning, characteristics and types;
  • Steps of research
  • Methods of research;
  • Research Ethics;
  • Paper, article, workshop, seminar, conference and symposium
  • Thesis writing: its characteristics and format.

III. Reading Comprehension

  • A passage to be set with questions to be answered.

IV. Communication

  • Communication Nature, characteristics, types, barriers and effective classroom communication.

V. Reasoning (Including Mathematical)

  • Number series; letter series; codes;
  • Relationships; classification.

VI. Logical Reasoning

  • Understanding the structure of arguments;
  • Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning;
  • Verbal analogies: Word analogy — Applied analogy;
  • Verbal classification;
  • Reasoning Logical Diagrams: Simple diagrammatic relationship, multi-diagrammatic relationship;
  • Venn diagram; Analytical Reasoning.

VII. Data Interpretation

  • Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data;
  • Quantitative and qualitative data;
  • Graphical representation and mapping of data.

VIII. Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

  • ICT : meaning, advantages, disadvantages and uses;
  • General abbreviations and terminology;
  • Basics of internet and e-mailing.

IX. People and Environment

  • People and environment interaction;
  • Sources of pollution;
  • Pollutants and their impact on human life, exploitation of natural and energy resources;
  • Natural hazards and mitigation

X. Higher Education System: Governance, Polity and Administration

  • Structure of the institutions for higher learning and research in India: formal and distance education professional/technical and general education; value education: governance, polity and administration; concept, institutions and their interactions.

UGC NET Paper-II Exam Pattern and Syllabus: 81 Subjects

In Paper-II UGC NET June 2020 Exam, there will be only Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Let’s have a look at the exam pattern for Paper-II in detail:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Part-II Exam Pattern

Paper-II

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

100

2

200
  • Paper-II will be of total 200 Marks.
  • There will be no negative marking in the exam.
  • All questions are compulsory.
  • The total exam duration will be 2 Hours.

Click here to know the Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

As you already know, Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. So, below are the list of subjects alongwith their codes for which UGC NET Paper-II will be conducted:

List of NET Paper-2 Subjects and their Codes
Subject Code Subject Syllabus
46 Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
7 Anthropology ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
49 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
29 Arabic DOWNLOAD PDF
67 Archaeology ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
36 Assamese DOWNLOAD PDF
19 Bengali DOWNLOAD PDF
94 Bodo DOWNLOAD PDF
60 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
32 Chinese DOWNLOAD PDF
8 Commerce ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
72 Comparative Literature ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
62 Comparative Study of Religions ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
87 Computer Science and Applications DOWNLOAD PDF
68 Criminology ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
11 Defence and Strategic Studies ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
33 Dogri DOWNLOAD PDF
1 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
9 Education ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
88 Electronic Science DOWNLOAD PDF
30 English DOWNLOAD PDF
89 Environmental Sciences DOWNLOAD PDF
71 Folk Literature ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
82 Forensic Science ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
39 French (French Version) ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
FRENCH - DOWNLOAD PDF
80 Geography ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
44 German DOWNLOAD PDF
37 Gujarati DOWNLOAD PDF
20 Hindi DOWNLOAD PDF
6 History ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
12 Home Science ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
92 Human Rights and Duties ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
50 Indian Culture ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
45 Japanese DOWNLOAD PDF
21 Kannada DOWNLOAD PDF
84 Kashmiri DOWNLOAD PDF
85 Konkani DOWNLOAD PDF
55 Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
58 Law ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
59 Library and Information Science ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
31 Linguistics ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
18 Maithili DOWNLOAD PDF
22 Malayalam DOWNLOAD PDF
17 Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management) ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
35 Manipuri DOWNLOAD PDF
38 Marathi DOWNLOAD PDF
63 Mass Communication and Journalism ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
66 Museology & Conservation ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
16 Music ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
34 Nepali DOWNLOAD PDF
23 Oriya DOWNLOAD PDF
83 Pali ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
65 Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
42 Persian DOWNLOAD PDF
3 Philosophy ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
47 Physical Education ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
2 Political Science ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
90 Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
15 Population Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”		 ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
91 Prakrit ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
4 Psychology ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
14 Public Administration ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
24 Punjabi DOWNLOAD PDF
43 Rajasthani DOWNLOAD PDF
41 Russian ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF
25 Sanskrit ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
73 Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama). DOWNLOAD PDF
95 Santali DOWNLOAD PDF
101 Sindhi SINDHI ARABIC - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
81 Social Medicine & Community Health ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
10 Social Work ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
5 Sociology ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
40 Spanish DOWNLOAD PDF
26 Tamil DOWNLOAD PDF
27 Telugu DOWNLOAD PDF
93 Tourism Administration and Management. ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
70 Tribal and Regional Language/Literature ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
28 Urdu DOWNLOAD PDF
79 Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
74 Women Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in subject “Women Studies”		 ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
100 Yoga ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Candidates can view the detailed syllabus of their selected subject by downloading the PDF Files of the respective subjects from the above table. After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

Related Stories