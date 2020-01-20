NTA UGC NET June 2020: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

NTA will conduct UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 15th to 20th June 2020 in various subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. The exam would be conducted in a single session with no break between Paper 1 & Paper 2. Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15th May 2020 UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 Date for announcing results 5th July 2020

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks Duration Single

(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 1 Hour II 100 200 2 Hours Total 150 300 3 Hours

Note:

In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

There will be no negative marking .

. All Questions are compulsory.

Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions (MCQs).

UGC NET Paper-I Exam Pattern and Syllabus: General Paper on Teaching & Research Aptitude

The main objective of Paper-I is to assess the teaching and research capabilities of the candidates. Therefore, the test is aimed at assessing the teaching and general/research aptitude as well as their awareness. They are expected to possess and exhibit cognitive abilities. Cognitive abilities include comprehension, analysis, evaluation, understanding the structure of arguments and deductive and inductive reasoning.

The candidates are also expected to have a general awareness and knowledge of sources of information. They should be aware of the interaction between people, environment and natural resources and their impact on the quality of life. Let’s have a look at the exam pattern for Paper-I in detail:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Part-I Exam Pattern Part Sections (Objective Multiple Choice Questions)

Questions Marks I Teaching Aptitude 5 10 II Research Aptitude 5 10 III Reading Comprehension 5 10 IV Communication 5 10 V Reasoning (including Maths) 5 10 VI Logical Reasoning 5 10 VII Data Interpretation 5 10 VIII Information & Communication Technology (ICT) 5 10 IX People & Environment 5 10 X Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration 5 10 Total 50 100

Note:

Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer .

. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

in the exam. The exam duration will be 1 Hour .

. Whenever pictorial questions are set for the sighted candidates a passage followed by equal number of questions should be set for the visually handicapped candidates.

Let’s look in detail the syllabus for all the 10 sections of Paper-I:

I. Teaching Aptitude

Teaching : Nature, objectives, characteristics and basic requirements;

Learner’s characteristics;

Factors affecting teaching;

Methods of teaching;

Teaching aids;

Evaluation systems.

II. Research Aptitude

Research: Meaning, characteristics and types;

Steps of research

Methods of research;

Research Ethics;

Paper, article, workshop, seminar, conference and symposium

Thesis writing: its characteristics and format.

III. Reading Comprehension

A passage to be set with questions to be answered.

IV. Communication

Communication Nature, characteristics, types, barriers and effective classroom communication.

V. Reasoning (Including Mathematical)

Number series; letter series; codes;

Relationships; classification.

VI. Logical Reasoning

Understanding the structure of arguments;

Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning;

Verbal analogies: Word analogy — Applied analogy;

Verbal classification;

Reasoning Logical Diagrams: Simple diagrammatic relationship, multi-diagrammatic relationship;

Venn diagram; Analytical Reasoning.

VII. Data Interpretation

Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data;

Quantitative and qualitative data;

Graphical representation and mapping of data.

VIII. Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

ICT : meaning, advantages, disadvantages and uses;

General abbreviations and terminology;

Basics of internet and e-mailing.

IX. People and Environment

People and environment interaction;

Sources of pollution;

Pollutants and their impact on human life, exploitation of natural and energy resources;

Natural hazards and mitigation

X. Higher Education System: Governance, Polity and Administration

Structure of the institutions for higher learning and research in India: formal and distance education professional/technical and general education; value education: governance, polity and administration; concept, institutions and their interactions.

UGC NET Paper-II Exam Pattern and Syllabus: 81 Subjects

In Paper-II UGC NET June 2020 Exam, there will be only Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Let’s have a look at the exam pattern for Paper-II in detail:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Part-II Exam Pattern Paper-II

Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

Paper-II will be of total 200 Marks.

There will be no negative marking in the exam.

in the exam. All questions are compulsory.

The total exam duration will be 2 Hours.

As you already know, Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. So, below are the list of subjects alongwith their codes for which UGC NET Paper-II will be conducted:

Candidates can view the detailed syllabus of their selected subject by downloading the PDF Files of the respective subjects from the above table. After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.