NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS Release Scorecard On September 3 at natboard.edu.in, Check Cut-Off & Others Details Here

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses (NEET PG) for the 2025 academic year was successfully conducted on August 3, 2025. The exam, which is administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), is the first step toward admission to postgraduate medical programs in India, including MD, MS, and others.
The official timeline states that NBEMS will make the NEET PG 2025 results available by September 3, 2025. Candidates who took the test will be able to view their results online on the National Board of Examinations' official website, nbe.edu.in, after they are announced. It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the website for instructions and updates regarding scorecards, result checking, and the counseling process that follows. For the thousands of aspiring physicians vying for spots in postgraduate medical programs, the results announcement will represent a significant turning point.
How to Download the NEET PG Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the NEET PG Result 2025:
-
Go to the official website: Utilize a safe and up-to-date web browser to visit the official NBE portal at nbe.edu.in.
-
Choose the NEET PG Tab: To view the links and updates relevant to the exam, click the "NEET PG 2025" section on the homepage.
-
Click Result Link: After NBEMS has activated the "NEET PG 2025 Result" link, locate it and click on it.
-
Enter Login Information: After correctly entering your application ID, birthdate, and security code, click "Submit."
-
Download Result: After the result is displayed, download the PDF, review the information, and print a copy for your records.
NEET PG 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates and events related to NEET PG 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
|
Result Declaration
|
August 2025 (Expected)
|
Mode of Result
|
Online, available at official website
|
Official Website
|
Courses Offered
|
MD, MS, PG Diploma, and other postgraduate medical programs
|
Credentials Required
|
Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code
|
Next Step
|
NEET PG Counselling 2025 by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
NEET PG 2025 Tie-Breaking Criteria
-
In the event of a tie in scores, the candidate who has the fewest overall incorrect answers will be given preference.
-
The merit list would give preference to candidates who scored higher in the NEET PG Part C part.
-
In the case of two or more candidates scoring identically, the candidate with fewer negative answers in the Part C section will be ranked higher.
-
If total scores don't change, the candidate with the highest Part B scores in the NEET PG will be deemed superior anyhow.
-
A candidate will be ranked higher in the tie-breaking review procedure if they have fewer incorrect answers in the Part B portion.
-
If scores stay the same, the candidate who received higher marks in the Part A section will be given preference for a higher rank placement.
-
Among candidates with similar scores, the one with fewer negative answers in the Part A section will be ranked higher on the merit list.
-
When no other tie-breaking criterion can break the tie, the candidate with the oldest age will be given preference in the ranking.
