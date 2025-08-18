NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS Release Scorecard On September 3 at natboard.edu.in, Check Cut-Off & Others Details Here

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses (NEET PG) for the 2025 academic year was successfully conducted on August 3, 2025. The exam, which is administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), is the first step toward admission to postgraduate medical programs in India, including MD, MS, and others.

The official timeline states that NBEMS will make the NEET PG 2025 results available by September 3, 2025. Candidates who took the test will be able to view their results online on the National Board of Examinations' official website, nbe.edu.in, after they are announced. It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the website for instructions and updates regarding scorecards, result checking, and the counseling process that follows. For the thousands of aspiring physicians vying for spots in postgraduate medical programs, the results announcement will represent a significant turning point.