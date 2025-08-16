NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Reporting Ends on August 22, Check Important Details Here

Candidates can check the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round1 here:

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 : The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Institute/College Reporting window on August 22, 2025 . Candidates are advised to check their slot online on the official website at mcc.nic.in . Institutes can verify the candidate data till August 23, 2025. The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations will start from August 21, 2025 .

Important Documents for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025 Institute/College Reporting

Candidates must carry the following list of important documents to their allotted colleges/institutes for verification:

Allotment letter

Academic documents

Personal documents

Photo ID proof

It is advised that students reach their assigned institutes on stipulated time and bring along at least two photocopies for these original documents. They must make sure to report within the stipulated time mentioned in the schedule.

