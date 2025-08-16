Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Reporting Ends on August 22, Check Important Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Institute/College Reporting window closes on August 22, 2025. Candidates can view their allotted colleges online at mcc.nic.in, while institutes have until August 23, 2025 to verify candidate data.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 16, 2025, 19:18 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 institute reporting till August 22, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Institute/College Reporting window on August 22, 2025. Candidates are advised to check their slot online on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Institutes can verify the candidate data till August 23, 2025. The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations will start from August 21, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round1 here:

Overview

Details 

Event name 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

BSc Nursing

Level 

Undergraduate 

Scale 

Nationwide 

Round 1 admissions conclusion date

August 22, 2025

Round 1 verification date

August 23, 2025

Round 2 admissions start date

August 21, 2025

Log in credentials 

NEET UG Roll Number

Password

Important Documents for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025 Institute/College Reporting

Candidates must carry the following list of important documents to their allotted colleges/institutes for verification:

  • Allotment letter
  • Academic documents 
  • Personal documents 
  • Photo ID proof 

It is advised that students reach their assigned institutes on stipulated time and bring along at least two photocopies for these original documents. They must make sure to report within the stipulated time mentioned in the schedule.

